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    New Renault Duster Vs Maruti Grand Vitara Compared: Which SUV Is Better?

    They may look tough, but both SUVs differ quite a lot.

    Published On Mar 24, 2026 10:01 AM By Ved

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    Renault Duster Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    Renault recently introduced the new Duster for the Indian market at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but while it is the model that birthed the compact SUV segment in India, it now returns to a much more crowded space with a lot of tough competition.

    One of these rivals that has proven popular with buyers is the Maruti Grand Vitara, which has so far stood out for its tough looks, great efficiency figures and an easy-to-drive nature. Can the Duster give the Grand Vitara a run for its money? Let’s find out: 

    Price

    Model

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.73 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom India

    • The Duster’s base variant is more affordable than the Grand Vitara’s by Rs 28,000 making for a significantly lower entry point.

    Booking Details:

    Check out this story to know more about the Duster’s booking process. Buyers who have purchased Renault’s R-Pass can also get an additional discount up to Rs 40,000 as well.

    • On the other hand, the top-spec Duster undercuts the Grand Vitara by nearly Rs 1 lakh.

    • However do note that the Grand Vitara being an older model should have significant discounts on offer. You can check with your local dealership for the exact amount.

    Note: 

    Prices for the Duster’s upcoming strong-hybrid powertrain have not been revealed yet. You can also see its detailed variant-wise pricing in this story.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    Length

    4346 mm

    4345 mm

    +1 mm

    Width

    1815 mm

    1795 mm

    +20 mm

    Height

    1701 mm

    1645 mm

    +56 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2600 mm

    +57 mm

    • As seen above, both the SUVs have almost the same length.

    Renault Duster
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • However, the Duster is significantly wider by 20 mm and taller by a whopping 56 mm, which gives it better road presence.

    Renault Duster
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • Renault has also given it a 57 mm longer wheelbase, which translates to better room inside the cabin.

    Colour Options

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Mountain Jade Green

    Chestnut Brown

    River Blue

    Nexa Blue

    Sunset Red

    Opulent Red

    Stealth Black

    Midnight Black

    Pearl White

    Arctic White

    Moonlight Silver

    Splendid Silver

    Grandeur Grey

    • Renault offers 6 monotone colour options with the Duster, while the Grand Vitara gets 7 shades.

    • You can order the Duster with a dual-tone scheme with a black roof in the Red, Blue, Green and White hues. Maruti also offers a contrast black roof with the Grand Vitara’s White, Silver and Red hues.

    Note: 

    The Duster’s colour palette is also more vibrant, while the Grand Vitara sticks to darker finishes for a classier look. You can check out the Duster’s colours in detail here.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Front foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    Roof Rails

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver/Black)

    Connected LED Taillamps

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch

    17-inch

    Powered front seats

    ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver)

    ✅8-way (Driver only)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Rear sunshades

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch with Google OS

    7-inch

    Heads-up display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker 

    6-speaker Clarion

    Air purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Single-zone)

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered Tailgate

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso)

    3 (Eco/Normal/Power)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front, Side and Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB(electronic parking brake)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2)

    • Both the SUVs are equipped quite well, but the Duster gets some extra equipment such as a larger digital cluster with map projection, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, LED fog lamps and a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat.

    Renault Duster
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Grand Vitara gets a heads-up display, rear sunshades, an 8-way powered driver seat and a Clarion-branded audio system over the Duster.

    Renault Duster
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • Safety-wise, the Duster has a big advantage with its Level 2 ADAS suite, front and side parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers, which are not offered by Maruti.

    Variants: 

    Renault is offering the new Duster in 6 variants called: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Limited Edition. Check them out in detail here

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong-hybrid

    Power 

    100 PS

    160 PS

    103 PS

    103 PS/ 88 PS (CNG)

    116 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    139 Nm

    139 Nm/ 121.5 Nm (CNG)

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    5-speed MTl/6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    e-CVT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD/AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

    FWD- Front-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

    • The Duster’s base powertrain makes 3 PS less power, but backs it up with 21 Nm of extra torque and a 6-speed gearbox, which will fare better for highway runs. 

    • That said, the Grand Vitara is available with an AT for the 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will be beneficial for users with high in-city running.

    • The Duster also offers an enthusiast-friendly 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, which can also be had with an optional DCT gearbox. 

    Renault Duster

    • On the other hand, the Grand Vitara’s 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain is its USP in this comparison and is known to deliver impressive real-life fuel efficiency figures. 

    • You also get a more economical CNG fuel option with the Maruti SUV.

    • For rough-road use, the Grand Vitara also offers an optional all-wheel drivetrain, while the Duster is front-wheel drive only.

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Note:

    Renault has announced that it will launch a strong-hybrid powertrain with the Duster by Diwali this year. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric assist and is expected to have a combined output of 160 PS. 

    You can also check out this story for a variant-wise powertrain breakup of the Duster.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Renault Duster is back and how. It’s made a blockbuster launch once again with reasonable pricing, tough styling, a long list of features and competent powertrains. With such a well-rounded package, Renault surely has its eyes on all the established players in the compact SUV segment.

    Renault Duster

    However, the Grand Vitara also makes for a great option with its stupendous fuel efficiency figures, a subtle and classy styling package, a wide range of powertrain choices and Maruti’s impressive and large after-sales support network. 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    This comparison has ascertained the fact that both these SUVs cater to very different kinds of buyers. If you are looking for a sensible crossover that offers all the modernities, drive a lot inside the city, or just want to go with the ‘safe’ option, which can never go wrong, the Grand Vitara is meant for you. 

    But if you want some thrills, a little bit more personality and fancier equipment on offer, the Duster will certainly turn out to be the more appealing choice. All in all, both cars are competitive options and it boils down to your personal preferences and needs. As usual, we suggest checking both cars in detail at your local dealerships and taking a thorough test drive before making your decision.

    Here are some more cars you can consider if you're eyeing the new Duster

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