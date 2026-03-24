New Renault Duster Vs Maruti Grand Vitara Compared: Which SUV Is Better?

Renault recently introduced the new Duster for the Indian market at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but while it is the model that birthed the compact SUV segment in India, it now returns to a much more crowded space with a lot of tough competition.

One of these rivals that has proven popular with buyers is the Maruti Grand Vitara, which has so far stood out for its tough looks, great efficiency figures and an easy-to-drive nature. Can the Duster give the Grand Vitara a run for its money? Let’s find out:

Price

Model 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.73 lakh

All prices ex-showroom India

The Duster’s base variant is more affordable than the Grand Vitara’s by Rs 28,000 making for a significantly lower entry point.

Booking Details: Check out this story to know more about the Duster’s booking process. Buyers who have purchased Renault’s R-Pass can also get an additional discount up to Rs 40,000 as well.

On the other hand, the top-spec Duster undercuts the Grand Vitara by nearly Rs 1 lakh.

However do note that the Grand Vitara being an older model should have significant discounts on offer. You can check with your local dealership for the exact amount.

Note: Prices for the Duster’s upcoming strong-hybrid powertrain have not been revealed yet. You can also see its detailed variant-wise pricing in this story.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4346 mm 4345 mm +1 mm Width 1815 mm 1795 mm +20 mm Height 1701 mm 1645 mm +56 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2600 mm +57 mm

As seen above, both the SUVs have almost the same length.

However, the Duster is significantly wider by 20 mm and taller by a whopping 56 mm, which gives it better road presence.

Renault has also given it a 57 mm longer wheelbase, which translates to better room inside the cabin.

Colour Options

2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara Mountain Jade Green Chestnut Brown River Blue Nexa Blue Sunset Red Opulent Red Stealth Black Midnight Black Pearl White Arctic White Moonlight Silver Splendid Silver — Grandeur Grey

Renault offers 6 monotone colour options with the Duster, while the Grand Vitara gets 7 shades.

You can order the Duster with a dual-tone scheme with a black roof in the Red, Blue, Green and White hues. Maruti also offers a contrast black roof with the Grand Vitara’s White, Silver and Red hues.

Note: The Duster’s colour palette is also more vibrant, while the Grand Vitara sticks to darker finishes for a classier look. You can check out the Duster’s colours in detail here.

Features

Feature 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front foglamps ✅(LED) ❌ Roof Rails ✅(Black) ✅(Silver/Black) Connected LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch 17-inch Powered front seats ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver) ✅8-way (Driver only) Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Rear sunshades ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch with Google OS 7-inch Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker Clarion Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Single-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes 3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso) 3 (Eco/Normal/Power) Cooled Glovebox ❌ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front, Side and Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB(electronic parking brake) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ❌

Both the SUVs are equipped quite well, but the Duster gets some extra equipment such as a larger digital cluster with map projection, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, LED fog lamps and a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat.

The Grand Vitara gets a heads-up display, rear sunshades, an 8-way powered driver seat and a Clarion-branded audio system over the Duster.

Safety-wise, the Duster has a big advantage with its Level 2 ADAS suite, front and side parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers, which are not offered by Maruti.

Variants: Renault is offering the new Duster in 6 variants called: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Limited Edition. Check them out in detail here.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong-hybrid Power 100 PS 160 PS 103 PS 103 PS/ 88 PS (CNG) 116 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm 139 Nm 139 Nm/ 121.5 Nm (CNG) 122 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT 5-speed MTl/6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD/AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

FWD- Front-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

The Duster’s base powertrain makes 3 PS less power, but backs it up with 21 Nm of extra torque and a 6-speed gearbox, which will fare better for highway runs.

That said, the Grand Vitara is available with an AT for the 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will be beneficial for users with high in-city running.

The Duster also offers an enthusiast-friendly 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, which can also be had with an optional DCT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Grand Vitara’s 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain is its USP in this comparison and is known to deliver impressive real-life fuel efficiency figures.

You also get a more economical CNG fuel option with the Maruti SUV.

For rough-road use, the Grand Vitara also offers an optional all-wheel drivetrain, while the Duster is front-wheel drive only.

Note: Renault has announced that it will launch a strong-hybrid powertrain with the Duster by Diwali this year. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric assist and is expected to have a combined output of 160 PS.

You can also check out this story for a variant-wise powertrain breakup of the Duster.

CarDekho Says…

The Renault Duster is back and how. It’s made a blockbuster launch once again with reasonable pricing, tough styling, a long list of features and competent powertrains. With such a well-rounded package, Renault surely has its eyes on all the established players in the compact SUV segment.

However, the Grand Vitara also makes for a great option with its stupendous fuel efficiency figures, a subtle and classy styling package, a wide range of powertrain choices and Maruti’s impressive and large after-sales support network.

This comparison has ascertained the fact that both these SUVs cater to very different kinds of buyers. If you are looking for a sensible crossover that offers all the modernities, drive a lot inside the city, or just want to go with the ‘safe’ option, which can never go wrong, the Grand Vitara is meant for you.

But if you want some thrills, a little bit more personality and fancier equipment on offer, the Duster will certainly turn out to be the more appealing choice. All in all, both cars are competitive options and it boils down to your personal preferences and needs. As usual, we suggest checking both cars in detail at your local dealerships and taking a thorough test drive before making your decision.

Here are some more cars you can consider if you're eyeing the new Duster