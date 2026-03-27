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    2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Which SUV Should You Buy In 2026?

    Can the Astor give the newly launched Duster a fight? Let’s find out

    Published On Mar 27, 2026 10:01 AM By Yashein

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    Renault Duster Vs MG Astor

    The Renault Duster is the newest compact SUV in India, entering one of the most populated car segments in India. Its modern styling, feature-loaded cabin and powerful engine options have already made it a convincing option for buyers in the segment. 

    On the other hand, we have the MG Astor, which is one of the oldest models in the segment currently. So, in this report, we will be comparing the newly launched Duster with the Astor. To make things easier for you, we take you through their prices, dimensions, features, powertrain, and our verdict in the end. Let’s find out which SUV is for you: 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor Price

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    MG Astor

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh 

    Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh

    • Prices of the Renault Duster are quite clearly higher than those of the MG Astor. 

    • There is a price gap of Rs 70,000 for the base variant.  

    • That gap increases by around Rs 3 lakh for the top-spec variants. 

    The Astor is one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment, and since it's an older model now, one can negotiate with dealers for significant discounts. On the other hand, there will be less room for negotiation if you plan to buy the Duster. 

    Here’s a look at what the Duster offers for the additional pricing: 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Dimensions

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    MG Astor

    Difference

    Length

    4346 mm 

    4323 mm

    +23 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1809 mm

    +6 mm

    Height

    1703 mm 

    1650 mm 

    +53 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2585 mm

    +72 mm

    Bootspace

    518 litres 

    488 litres 

    +30 litres

    • The Duster is longer than the Astor, and significantly taller as well.

    Renault Duster
    MG Astor

    • The Renault SUV is also wider, but the difference is negligible. 

    • Where it clearly prevails is the wheelbase on offer. The 72 mm of extra wheelbase in the Duster should also lead to more space inside the cabin.

    2026 Renault Duster
    MG Astor

    • In terms of boot space, too, the Duster prevails. However, the difference is not significant.  

    The Tata Sierra is the largest SUV in the segment, and here’s a head-to-head comparison of it with the Duster.

    2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Colour Options

    Renault Duster 

    MG Astor 

    Pearl White

    Aurora Silver

    Stealth Black

    Glaze Red

    Moonlight Silver

    Candy White

    Sunset Red

    Starry Black

    River Blue

    White Black

    Mountain Jade Green

    Havana Grey

    • Both Duster and Astor come with 6 colour options. 

    • The white, blue, red and green shades of the Duster can also be had with a dual-tone scheme, featuring a black roof. 

    • The Astor offers the option of adding a black roof with the white colour option. 

    • To check out the variant-wise colour options of the Duster, check out this story. 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Features

    Feature

    New Renault Duster 

    MG Astor 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    7-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker ARKAMYS tuned

    6-speaker 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Single-zone

    Air purifier 

    Powered seats 

    ✅(Driver/Co-driver)

    ✅(Driver only)

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Digital Key

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    • Both the Renault Duster and MG Astor come well-equipped with features that will keep you comfortable, entertained, and safe. 

    • However, it is the Duster that offers more premium features over the Astor. It gets a larger digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, an air purifier, paddle shifters (automatic), built-in Google integration, and a powered tailgate.

    Renault Duster
    MG Astor

    • In terms of safety, both SUVs are evenly matched with features like 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, ADAS, hill descent control, and a 360-degree camera, ensuring a strong safety net regardless of your choice.

    You can check out the variant-wise features of the Renault Duster in this report.  

    2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Powertrain

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    MG Astor

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    144 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT*

    5-speed MT/CVT

    *DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission 

    • Both Duster and Astor are poles apart when it comes to the powertrain department. 

    • The Astor comes with only one engine option, while the Duster offers multiple engine options to choose from.

    • The Duster’s hybrid powertrain is yet to be launched by Renault. 

    • Currently, the Duster’s 1.3-litre turbo engine makes the most output here. 

    • The Astor gets a 5-speed MT and CVT, while the Duster gets a standard 6-speed manual and a DCT with the more potent petrol engine. 

    Renault Duster
    MG Astor

    Note:

    Renault has also announced that it will be introducing a strong-hybrid powertrain in the Duster later this year. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol motor with electric assist and is expected to produce a combined output of 160 PS.

    Also read: 2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Which Popular Compact SUV Is Better?

    CarDekho Says

    If you are looking for a modern, feature-packed SUV with multiple powertrain choices and a more premium feel, the Renault Duster makes a strong case for itself. It offers better road presence, more cabin space, and several feel-good and premium features that justify its higher asking price, especially if you are planning for long-term ownership. For the extra money, it not only offers more features but also a more potent petrol engine. 

    Renault Duster

    However, if you are on a tighter budget, the MG Astor remains a sensible pick. It covers all the essentials, offers a comfortable experience, and with potential discounts, becomes an attractive deal for budget-conscious buyers. Overall, the Duster would be the go-to choice as it provides much more for the extra money, and also feels like a much more attractive car in 2026. 

    MG Astor

    Also, check out our comparison between the Duster and the new Seltos in this report. If you are looking for a hybrid alternative, you can check out our comparison of the new Duster with the Maruti Victoris.

    Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

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