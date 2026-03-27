2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Which SUV Should You Buy In 2026?

The Renault Duster is the newest compact SUV in India, entering one of the most populated car segments in India. Its modern styling, feature-loaded cabin and powerful engine options have already made it a convincing option for buyers in the segment.

On the other hand, we have the MG Astor, which is one of the oldest models in the segment currently. So, in this report, we will be comparing the newly launched Duster with the Astor. To make things easier for you, we take you through their prices, dimensions, features, powertrain, and our verdict in the end. Let’s find out which SUV is for you:

2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor Price

Model New Renault Duster MG Astor Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh

Prices of the Renault Duster are quite clearly higher than those of the MG Astor.

There is a price gap of Rs 70,000 for the base variant.

That gap increases by around Rs 3 lakh for the top-spec variants.

The Astor is one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment, and since it's an older model now, one can negotiate with dealers for significant discounts. On the other hand, there will be less room for negotiation if you plan to buy the Duster.

Here’s a look at what the Duster offers for the additional pricing:

2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Dimensions

Model New Renault Duster MG Astor Difference Length 4346 mm 4323 mm +23 mm Width 1815 mm 1809 mm +6 mm Height 1703 mm 1650 mm +53 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2585 mm +72 mm Bootspace 518 litres 488 litres +30 litres

The Duster is longer than the Astor, and significantly taller as well.

The Renault SUV is also wider, but the difference is negligible.

Where it clearly prevails is the wheelbase on offer. The 72 mm of extra wheelbase in the Duster should also lead to more space inside the cabin.

In terms of boot space, too, the Duster prevails. However, the difference is not significant.

The Tata Sierra is the largest SUV in the segment, and here’s a head-to-head comparison of it with the Duster.

2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Colour Options

Renault Duster MG Astor Pearl White Aurora Silver Stealth Black Glaze Red Moonlight Silver Candy White Sunset Red Starry Black River Blue White Black Mountain Jade Green Havana Grey

Both Duster and Astor come with 6 colour options.

The white, blue, red and green shades of the Duster can also be had with a dual-tone scheme, featuring a black roof.

The Astor offers the option of adding a black roof with the white colour option.

To check out the variant-wise colour options of the Duster, check out this story.

2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Features

Feature New Renault Duster MG Astor Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 7-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker ARKAMYS tuned 6-speaker Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Air purifier ✅ ❌ Powered seats ✅(Driver/Co-driver) ✅(Driver only) Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Digital Key ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ✅

Both the Renault Duster and MG Astor come well-equipped with features that will keep you comfortable, entertained, and safe.

However, it is the Duster that offers more premium features over the Astor. It gets a larger digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, an air purifier, paddle shifters (automatic), built-in Google integration, and a powered tailgate.

In terms of safety, both SUVs are evenly matched with features like 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, ADAS, hill descent control, and a 360-degree camera, ensuring a strong safety net regardless of your choice.

You can check out the variant-wise features of the Renault Duster in this report.

2026 Renault Duster Vs MG Astor: Powertrain

Model New Renault Duster MG Astor Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS 110 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT* 5-speed MT/CVT

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Both Duster and Astor are poles apart when it comes to the powertrain department.

The Astor comes with only one engine option, while the Duster offers multiple engine options to choose from.

The Duster’s hybrid powertrain is yet to be launched by Renault.

Currently, the Duster’s 1.3-litre turbo engine makes the most output here.

The Astor gets a 5-speed MT and CVT, while the Duster gets a standard 6-speed manual and a DCT with the more potent petrol engine.

Note: Renault has also announced that it will be introducing a strong-hybrid powertrain in the Duster later this year. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol motor with electric assist and is expected to produce a combined output of 160 PS.

Also read: 2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Which Popular Compact SUV Is Better?

CarDekho Says

If you are looking for a modern, feature-packed SUV with multiple powertrain choices and a more premium feel, the Renault Duster makes a strong case for itself. It offers better road presence, more cabin space, and several feel-good and premium features that justify its higher asking price, especially if you are planning for long-term ownership. For the extra money, it not only offers more features but also a more potent petrol engine.

However, if you are on a tighter budget, the MG Astor remains a sensible pick. It covers all the essentials, offers a comfortable experience, and with potential discounts, becomes an attractive deal for budget-conscious buyers. Overall, the Duster would be the go-to choice as it provides much more for the extra money, and also feels like a much more attractive car in 2026.

Also, check out our comparison between the Duster and the new Seltos in this report. If you are looking for a hybrid alternative, you can check out our comparison of the new Duster with the Maruti Victoris.

Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.