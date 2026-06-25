Kia Seltos Vs Renault Duster: Which Compact SUV Should You Go For?

Interested in buying the new Renault Duster? Here’s our Ultimate Buying Guide!

The Kia Seltos and Renault Duster are two of the most compelling choices today if you are out in the market to bring home a compact SUV. While the Seltos is known for its newly refreshed look and plenty of modern features, the Duster refuses to fall short in any aspect. Moreover, the Duster carries a slightly different identity with more ruggedness and hybrid options in promise. Now, in case you are stuck deciding between these two SUVs, you should continue checking out this report where we compare them in utmost detail:

Price

Model Kia Seltos Renault Duster Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh From Rs 10.49 to 18.69 Lakh

The Renault Duster has a lower starting price, undercutting the Kia Seltos by around Rs 50,000 at the entry level.

The Kia Seltos commands a higher top-end price, with its range extending up to Rs 19.99 lakh, compared to the Duster's Rs 18.69 lakh.

The Seltos has a wider price spread, indicating a broader variant lineup and more premium options at the top end, while the Duster remains comparatively more affordable across its range.

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Seltos Renault Duster Difference Length 4460 mm 4346 mm +114 mm Width 1830 mm 1815 mm +15 mm Height 1635 mm 1701 mm (-66 mm) Wheelbase 2690 mm 2657 mm +33 mm Boot Space 447 litres 518 litres +71 litres

The Kia Seltos is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase, which could translate to better road presence and cabin space.

The Renault Duster is significantly taller, giving it a more upright SUV stance and better headroom.

The Duster offers a much larger boot, with 71 litres more luggage capacity than the Seltos, making it the more practical choice for carrying cargo.

Colour Options

Kia Seltos Renault Duster Morning Haze Pearl White* Magma Red* Stealth Black Frost Blue Moonlight Silver Pewter Olive Sunset Red* Ivory Silver Gloss River Blue* Imperial Blue Mountain Jade Green* Aurora Black Pearl — Gravity Grey — Glacier White Pearl* — Xclusive Matte Graphite —

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

The Kia Seltos offers a wider range of colour choices, with 10 exterior paint options compared to 6 in the Renault Duster.

Both SUVs offer dual-tone paint schemes, with select colours available with a contrasting black roof.

The Duster's palette focuses on rugged and earthy shades, while the Seltos offers a broader mix of sporty, premium and vibrant colours.

With its exclusive Matte Graphite exterior and darkened alloy wheels, the Seltos X-Line variant provides a more sophisticated and bold look.

Features & Safety

Features Kia Seltos Renault Duster Auto LED Headlamps with DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8-speaker Bose sound system 6-speaker Arkamys sound system Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Auto Dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-Zone) ✅(Dual-Zone) Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Driver Seat ✅ (10-way) ✅ (6-way) Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front And Rear Centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 Airbags 6 Airbags Parking Camera ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ (Level-2) ✅ (Level-2)

The Seltos offers a more premium infotainment experience with its larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and 8-speaker Bose sound system, while the Duster gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen paired with a 6-speaker Arkamys audio setup.

Both SUVs feature ventilated front seats and electrically adjustable driver's seats, but the Seltos goes a step further with a 10-way adjustable driver's seat compared to the Duster's 6-way unit.

The Duster on the other hand, has a powered tailgate over the Seltos.

Safety equipment is evenly matched, with both SUVs offering six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Crash Tested: Both the Kia Seltos and Renault Duster have secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. However, the Kia Seltos achieved a higher overall Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score.

Powertrain

Parameter Kia Seltos Renault Duster Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 100 PS 163 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT 6-speed MT 6 Speed MT / 6-speed DCT

DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Seltos offers more choice with three engine options, including a diesel, while the Duster is currently limited to two turbo-petrol engines. Renault, however, has confirmed that a strong-hybrid version will arrive later this year.

The Duster's 1.3-litre turbo-petrol is the most powerful engine here, producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, giving it a slight edge over the Seltos' 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Kia also offers a wider range of gearbox options, including manual, iMT, CVT, torque-converter automatic and DCT choices. In comparison, the Duster comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT.

CarDekho Says…

The choice between the Seltos and Duster ultimately comes down to what you value more in your daily drive. If you want a feature-packed SUV with a premium cabin, multiple engine and gearbox options, and plenty of tech, the Kia Seltos is a better choice. It feels modern, well-rounded, and offers something for almost every type of buyer.

The Renault Duster, on the other hand, appeals to those who prefer substance over flashiness. Its rugged design, practical nature, and fun-to-drive performance make it a more traditional SUV at heart. The upcoming strong-hybrid option should also make it an attractive choice for buyers looking to balance performance with fuel efficiency.

Simply put, choose the Seltos if features, technology, and overall sophistication matter most to you. Choose the Duster if you want a tougher-looking, more straightforward SUV that prioritises practicality and driving appeal.

Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Seltos and Duster

Hyundai Creta: The Creta remains the benchmark in the segment thanks to its premium cabin, extensive feature list, multiple powertrain choices and an easy-to-drive nature that appeals to a wide range of buyers.

Honda Elevate: The Honda Elevate is an SUV with practicality and simplicity in mind. It gets a minimalistic styling and a reliable engine.

Tata Sierra: It also gets a retro-cool-styled exterior, with a roomy interior and a long feature list. It also gets petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with a smooth and refined driving feel.

Tata Curvv: Offers a unique coupe-SUV bodystyle to the segment, blending it with modern tech, 5-star safety and multiple engine options.

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Essentially identical cars, both offer a sensible package with fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrains, comfortable ride quality and a unique all-wheel drive setup for tackling rough terrain.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: It is a modern and slightly more premium version of the Grand Vitara. It follows a similar recipe with a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, estate-ish looks and a roomier interior.

Skoda Kushaq: The Taigun’s brother from Czech Republic is another great enthusiast turned family man’s car. It of: The Kushaq appeals to driving enthusiasts with its solid build quality, premium feel and punchy turbo-petrol engines that make every drive enjoyable.

Volkswagen Taigun: It is similar to the Kushaq, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

MG Astor: It offers a great interior experience and decent features list at a lower price point.