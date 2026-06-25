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    Kia Seltos Vs Renault Duster: Which Compact SUV Should You Go For?

    Korean Tech or French Toughness? The Seltos and Duster carry two distinctive characters while both being popular, feature-rich compact SUVs

    Published On Jun 25, 2026 10:24 AM By Ashin

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    Seltos vs Duster

    Interested in buying the new Renault Duster? Here’s our Ultimate Buying Guide!

    The Kia Seltos and Renault Duster are two of the most compelling choices today if you are out in the market to bring home a compact SUV. While the Seltos is known for its newly refreshed look and plenty of modern features, the Duster refuses to fall short in any aspect. Moreover, the Duster carries a slightly different identity with more ruggedness and hybrid options in promise. Now, in case you are stuck deciding between these two SUVs, you should continue checking out this report where we compare them in utmost detail:

    Price

    Model

    Kia Seltos

    Renault Duster

    Price (ex-showroom) 

    From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    From Rs 10.49 to 18.69 Lakh
    • The Renault Duster has a lower starting price, undercutting the Kia Seltos by around Rs 50,000 at the entry level.

    • The Kia Seltos commands a higher top-end price, with its range extending up to Rs 19.99 lakh, compared to the Duster's Rs 18.69 lakh.

    • The Seltos has a wider price spread, indicating a broader variant lineup and more premium options at the top end, while the Duster remains comparatively more affordable across its range.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos

    Renault Duster

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4346 mm

    +114 mm

    Width

    1830 mm 

    1815 mm

    +15 mm

    Height

    1635 mm 

    1701 mm

    (-66 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm

    2657 mm

    +33 mm

    Boot Space 

    447 litres

    518 litres

    +71 litres
    • The Kia Seltos is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase, which could translate to better road presence and cabin space.

    Photos

    • The Renault Duster is significantly taller, giving it a more upright SUV stance and better headroom.

    Renault Duster

    • The Duster offers a much larger boot, with 71 litres more luggage capacity than the Seltos, making it the more practical choice for carrying cargo.

    Colour Options

    Kia Seltos

    Renault Duster

    Morning Haze 

    Pearl White*

    Magma Red*

    Stealth Black

    Frost Blue 

    Moonlight Silver

    Pewter Olive

    Sunset Red*

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    River Blue*

    Imperial Blue 

    Mountain Jade Green*

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Gravity Grey 

    Glacier White Pearl*

    Xclusive Matte Graphite 

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • The Kia Seltos offers a wider range of colour choices, with 10 exterior paint options compared to 6 in the Renault Duster.

    • Both SUVs offer dual-tone paint schemes, with select colours available with a contrasting black roof.

    • The Duster's palette focuses on rugged and earthy shades, while the Seltos offers a broader mix of sporty, premium and vibrant colours.

    • With its exclusive Matte Graphite exterior and darkened alloy wheels, the Seltos X-Line variant provides a more sophisticated and bold look.

    Features & Safety

    Features

    Kia Seltos

    Renault Duster

    Auto LED Headlamps with DRLs

    LED Foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

    Paddle Shifters

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System

    8-speaker Bose sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys sound system

    Powered Tailgate

    Auto Dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-Zone)

    ✅(Dual-Zone)

    Keyless Entry

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Driver Seat

    ✅ (10-way)

    ✅ (6-way)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front And Rear Centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifters

    Drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags 

    6 Airbags

    6 Airbags

    Parking Camera

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Rain-sensing Wipers

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    • The Seltos offers a more premium infotainment experience with its larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and 8-speaker Bose sound system, while the Duster gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen paired with a 6-speaker Arkamys audio setup.

    Kia Seltos Dasboard
    Renault Duster Dashboard

    • Both SUVs feature ventilated front seats and electrically adjustable driver's seats, but the Seltos goes a step further with a 10-way adjustable driver's seat compared to the Duster's 6-way unit.

    • The Duster on the other hand, has a powered tailgate over the Seltos.

    • Safety equipment is evenly matched, with both SUVs offering six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

    Crash Tested:

    Both the Kia Seltos and Renault Duster have secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. However, the Kia Seltos achieved a higher overall Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score

    Powertrain

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos 

    Renault Duster

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque 

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6 Speed MT / 6-speed DCT

    DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    • The Seltos offers more choice with three engine options, including a diesel, while the Duster is currently limited to two turbo-petrol engines. Renault, however, has confirmed that a strong-hybrid version will arrive later this year.

    Kia Seltos Engine Bay

    • The Duster's 1.3-litre turbo-petrol is the most powerful engine here, producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, giving it a slight edge over the Seltos' 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

    Renault Duster Engine

    • Kia also offers a wider range of gearbox options, including manual, iMT, CVT, torque-converter automatic and DCT choices. In comparison, the Duster comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT.

    CarDekho Says…

    The choice between the Seltos and Duster ultimately comes down to what you value more in your daily drive. If you want a feature-packed SUV with a premium cabin, multiple engine and gearbox options, and plenty of tech, the Kia Seltos is a better choice. It feels modern, well-rounded, and offers something for almost every type of buyer.

    Kia Seltos 2026 Front Look

    The Renault Duster, on the other hand, appeals to those who prefer substance over flashiness. Its rugged design, practical nature, and fun-to-drive performance make it a more traditional SUV at heart. The upcoming strong-hybrid option should also make it an attractive choice for buyers looking to balance performance with fuel efficiency.

    Renault Duster

    Simply put, choose the Seltos if features, technology, and overall sophistication matter most to you. Choose the Duster if you want a tougher-looking, more straightforward SUV that prioritises practicality and driving appeal.

    Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Seltos and Duster

    Hyundai Creta: The Creta remains the benchmark in the segment thanks to its premium cabin, extensive feature list, multiple powertrain choices and an easy-to-drive nature that appeals to a wide range of buyers.

    Honda Elevate: The Honda Elevate is an SUV with practicality and simplicity in mind. It gets a minimalistic styling and a reliable engine.

    Tata Sierra: It also gets a retro-cool-styled exterior, with a roomy interior and a long feature list. It also gets petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with a smooth and refined driving feel. 

    Tata Curvv: Offers a unique coupe-SUV bodystyle to the segment, blending it with modern tech, 5-star safety and multiple engine options.

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Essentially identical cars, both offer a sensible package with fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrains, comfortable ride quality and a unique all-wheel drive setup for tackling rough terrain.

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: It is a modern and slightly more premium version of the Grand Vitara. It follows a similar recipe with a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, estate-ish looks and a roomier interior.

    Skoda Kushaq: The Taigun’s brother from Czech Republic is another great enthusiast turned family man’s car. It of: The Kushaq appeals to driving enthusiasts with its solid build quality, premium feel and punchy turbo-petrol engines that make every drive enjoyable.

    Volkswagen Taigun: It is similar to the Kushaq, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

    MG Astor: It offers a great interior experience and decent features list at a lower price point. 

    New Kia Seltos or the Old one?

    Curious about the comparo between the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Old Kia Seltos? Here is a detailed comparison.
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