All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Which Popular Compact SUV Is Better?

    While the Renault Duster started the compact SUV segment, the Creta is now ruling it

    Published On Feb 03, 2026 03:48 PM By Rohit

    5.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Duster vs Creta

    When we think of the compact SUV segment, two old and popular names that come to mind are the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. Although the Creta now rules the sales charts in this space almost every month, it was the Renault SUV that actually created the segment and made it famous when it was launched in 2012.

    However, lack of proper updates and changes meant it had to be taken off the shelves in 2022. Now that the Duster nameplate is back in India (in its third-generation avatar), we thought of checking out how it compares to the Hyundai SUV, at least on paper:

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Renault Duster

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4,346 mm

    4,330 mm

    + 16 mm

    Width

    1,815 mm

    1,790 mm

    + 25 mm

    Height

    1,703 mm

    1,635 mm (with roof rails)

    + 68 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,657 mm

    2,610 mm

    + 47 mm

    Boot Space

    518 litres

    433 litres

    + 85 litres
    • The new Duster is bigger than the Creta in all aspects, including the overall length and wheelbase. 

    • When it comes to the luggage capacity, it’s again the Duster that takes the lead by 85 litres. Its boot appears to be more ergonomically designed, which should help in stowing more luggage in a better manner.

    2026 Renault DusterHyundai Creta boot space

    • You can check out how the Duster’s dimensions compare with those of its other prime rivals in our separate story.

    Powertrains

    Specifications

    2026 Renault Duster

    Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine with mild-hybrid tech

    1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Engine

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Diesel Engine

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    T.B.A.

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    T.B.A.

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, CVT - continuously variable transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    • Both Renault and Hyundai are offering these SUVs in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup. To jog your memory, the last-sold version of the Duster did have an all-wheel-drivetrain (AWD) as well as a diesel engine option on offer.

    • The Hyundai Creta’s advantage is that it still comes with a diesel engine over the new Duster. That said, the latter will be provided with a strong-hybrid powertrain, which should deliver good fuel efficiency. However, the wait for this engine option may be longer if that’s your preferred choice.

    • Unlike the Creta’s base engine, which is a naturally aspirated petrol, the Duster gets a turbo-petrol engine. 

    Features

    Features

    2026 Renault Duster

    Hyundai Creta

    Auto-Led Projector Headlights With LED DRLs

    ✅ (Quad-beam LED headlights and connected DRLs)

    Front LED Fog Lamps

    Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels

    18-inches

    18-inches

    Orvm-Mounted Led Turn Indicators

    Dynamic Turn Indicators

    Roof Rails

    Connected LED Tail Lights

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Rear LED Fog Lamps

    Rear Spoiler

    Dual-Tone Cabin Theme

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers

    2-step Recline For Rear Seats

    Front Centre Armrest With Storage

    Rear Fold-Out Armrest With Cup Holders

    Rear Window Sunshades

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inches

    10.25-inches

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.1-inches

    10.25-inches

    Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto

    Dual-Zone Climate Control

    Rear AC Vents

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (multi-colour)

    ✅ (blue)

    Power-Adjustable Front Seats

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Wireless Smartphone Charger

    Boss Mode

    1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows For All Doors

    Push-Button Start/Stop

    Powered Tailgate

    Sound System

    6-speaker Arkamys Tuned

    8-speaker (Bose)

    Connected Car Tech

    Google Built-In

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-Degree Camera

    Front And Rear Parking Sensors

    Level-2 ADAS*

    Electronic Stability Control (Esc)

    3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

    Rear Disc Brakes

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems
    • Whether you pick the new Duster or the Creta, you will get most of the required and wished for features in both the SUVs. These include a big touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and even an all-digital driver’s display.

    • The Duster’s unique features include 1-touch up/down function for all windows, Google Built-in, and even a powered tailgate.

    2026 Renault Duster
    Hyundai Creta dashboard

    • When the Creta is considered, it also gets some feature advantages in the form of rear window sunshades, a Boss mode, 2-step reclining rear seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

    • However, both the SUVs are well loaded when the safety tech is concerned. Common features include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, and even Level-2 ADAS.

    Price And Rivals

     

    2026 Renault Duster

    Hyundai Creta

    Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India)

    Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected)

    Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh

    As the Duster will be a petrol-only offering, we do expect it to be priced more aggressively than its Hyundai counterpart that is also offered with a diesel powertrain. Apart from taking on each other, the two compact SUVs also fight it out with the likes of the new Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, and MG Astor.

    Verdict

    Both the offerings in question have had a strong history in the Indian market when it comes to legacy. While the Duster nameplate was out of action for a brief period, its comeback is looking stronger and better than before. The Duster is already garnering huge attention due to its looks, and is also promising to offer a premium in-cabin experience along with a long features set. The Creta is no exception either and is already a table-topper in almost every month’s sales chart in its segment. That said, its distinct advantage here is the provision of a diesel engine option.

    2026 Renault Duster

    The only way to find out which one is better is to put it through a detailed comparison test. Therefore, we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho to find out more details about how the new Duster performs in our first drive review and our comparison report.

    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Which Popular Compact SUV Is Better?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience