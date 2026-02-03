2026 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Which Popular Compact SUV Is Better?

When we think of the compact SUV segment, two old and popular names that come to mind are the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. Although the Creta now rules the sales charts in this space almost every month, it was the Renault SUV that actually created the segment and made it famous when it was launched in 2012.

However, lack of proper updates and changes meant it had to be taken off the shelves in 2022. Now that the Duster nameplate is back in India (in its third-generation avatar), we thought of checking out how it compares to the Hyundai SUV, at least on paper:

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,346 mm 4,330 mm + 16 mm Width 1,815 mm 1,790 mm + 25 mm Height 1,703 mm 1,635 mm (with roof rails) + 68 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 2,610 mm + 47 mm Boot Space 518 litres 433 litres + 85 litres

The new Duster is bigger than the Creta in all aspects, including the overall length and wheelbase.

When it comes to the luggage capacity, it’s again the Duster that takes the lead by 85 litres. Its boot appears to be more ergonomically designed, which should help in stowing more luggage in a better manner.

You can check out how the Duster’s dimensions compare with those of its other prime rivals in our separate story.

Powertrains

Specifications 2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine with mild-hybrid tech 1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid tech 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 100 PS 163 PS T.B.A. 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm T.B.A. 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Both Renault and Hyundai are offering these SUVs in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup. To jog your memory, the last-sold version of the Duster did have an all-wheel-drivetrain (AWD) as well as a diesel engine option on offer.

The Hyundai Creta’s advantage is that it still comes with a diesel engine over the new Duster. That said, the latter will be provided with a strong-hybrid powertrain, which should deliver good fuel efficiency. However, the wait for this engine option may be longer if that’s your preferred choice.

Unlike the Creta’s base engine, which is a naturally aspirated petrol, the Duster gets a turbo-petrol engine.

Features

Features 2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Auto-Led Projector Headlights With LED DRLs ✅ ✅ (Quad-beam LED headlights and connected DRLs) Front LED Fog Lamps ✅ ❌ Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels 18-inches 18-inches Orvm-Mounted Led Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Dynamic Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Connected LED Tail Lights ✅ ✅ Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Rear LED Fog Lamps ✅ ❌ Rear Spoiler ✅ ✅ Dual-Tone Cabin Theme ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers ✅ ✅ 2-step Recline For Rear Seats ❌ ✅ Front Centre Armrest With Storage ✅ ✅ Rear Fold-Out Armrest With Cup Holders ✅ ✅ Rear Window Sunshades ❌ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inches 10.25-inches Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.1-inches 10.25-inches Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto ✅ ✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (multi-colour) ✅ (blue) Power-Adjustable Front Seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Wireless Smartphone Charger ✅ ✅ Boss Mode ❌ ✅ 1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows For All Doors ✅ ❌ Push-Button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys Tuned 8-speaker (Bose) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Google Built-In ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ Front And Rear Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Control (Esc) ✅ ✅ 3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages ✅ ✅ Rear Disc Brakes ✅ ✅

Whether you pick the new Duster or the Creta, you will get most of the required and wished for features in both the SUVs. These include a big touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and even an all-digital driver’s display.

The Duster’s unique features include 1-touch up/down function for all windows, Google Built-in, and even a powered tailgate.

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, CVT - continuously variable transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

When the Creta is considered, it also gets some feature advantages in the form of rear window sunshades, a Boss mode, 2-step reclining rear seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

However, both the SUVs are well loaded when the safety tech is concerned. Common features include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, and even Level-2 ADAS.

Price And Rivals

2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India) Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh

As the Duster will be a petrol-only offering, we do expect it to be priced more aggressively than its Hyundai counterpart that is also offered with a diesel powertrain. Apart from taking on each other, the two compact SUVs also fight it out with the likes of the new Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, and MG Astor.

Verdict

Both the offerings in question have had a strong history in the Indian market when it comes to legacy. While the Duster nameplate was out of action for a brief period, its comeback is looking stronger and better than before. The Duster is already garnering huge attention due to its looks, and is also promising to offer a premium in-cabin experience along with a long features set. The Creta is no exception either and is already a table-topper in almost every month’s sales chart in its segment. That said, its distinct advantage here is the provision of a diesel engine option.

The only way to find out which one is better is to put it through a detailed comparison test. Therefore, we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho to find out more details about how the new Duster performs in our first drive review and our comparison report.