New Maruti Brezza Colours Revealed, Gets A Total Of 10 Options
The updated Brezza adds two new colourway choices to the SUV’s palette, including a fresh Vivacious Orange shade
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The Maruti Brezza facelift has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It comes in a revised variant lineup along with cosmetic revisions and a few additional features inside and out. Maruti has also gone ahead and introduced two new monotone and three dual-tone colour choices to make it more attractive to a wider set of audiences. In this story, let’s check out all the colourways on offer with the updated SUV:
Monotone Colours
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Vivacious Orange (new)
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Lustrous Beige (new)
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Pearl Arctic White
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Bluish Black
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Splendid Silver
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Magma Grey
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Sizzling Red
Dual-tone Colours
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Arctic White with black roof
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Sizzling Red with black roof
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Lustrous Beige with black roof (new)
Here are the variant-wise colour details of the Brezza Facelift:
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Colours
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LXI
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VXI
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ZXI
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ZXI Plus
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Splendid Silver
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Sizzling Red
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✅
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✅
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❌
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❌
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Pearl Arctic White
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Magma Grey
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Bluish Black
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❌
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✅ ( Turbo)
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✅
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✅
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Vivacious Orange
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Lustrous Beige
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Arctic White with black roof
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Sizzling Red with black roof
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Lustrous Beige with black roof
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
Equipment & Safety Features On Board
Maruti has equipped the facelifted Brezza with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats (new), a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and 64-colour ambient lighting (new).
Its safety net is made up of six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).
2026 Maruti Brezza: Powertrain Options
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Specification
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1.5-litre N/A* Petrol
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1.5-litre N/A* Petrol+CNG
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1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)
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Power
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103 PS
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88 PS (in CNG mode)
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110 PS
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Torque
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139 Nm
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121.5 Nm
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170 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT
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Claimed Mileage
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21.09 kmpl (LXI/VXI MT), 20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT), 20.17 kmpl (VXI, ZXI, ZXI Plus AT)
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26.90 km/kg
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20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI), 19.96 kmpl (ZXI, ZXI Plus)
*N/A - naturally aspirated
^AT - torque converter automatic transmission
With the midlife refresh, the Brezza has gained a turbo-petrol powertrain option, which is a first for the nameplate. However, it is currently available with a manual shifter only. The older 5-speed MT has now been replaced with a 6-speed manual transmission across both standard and CNG versions of the Maruti SUV.
Price And Competition
The new Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs 7.4 lakh; it takes on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It can also be considered a rival to sub-4m crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx.