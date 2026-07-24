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    New Maruti Brezza Colours Revealed, Gets A Total Of 10 Options

    The updated Brezza adds two new colourway choices to the SUV’s palette, including a fresh Vivacious Orange shade

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Jul 24, 2026 21:51 IST
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    Published OnJul 24, 2026 21:44 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 24, 2026 21:51 IST
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    Brezza Variant Wise Colour Options Explained

    The Maruti Brezza facelift has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It comes in a revised variant lineup along with cosmetic revisions and a few additional features inside and out. Maruti has also gone ahead and introduced two new monotone and three dual-tone colour choices to make it more attractive to a wider set of audiences. In this story, let’s check out all the colourways on offer with the updated SUV:

    Monotone Colours

    • Vivacious Orange (new)

    • Lustrous Beige (new)

    • Pearl Arctic White

    • Bluish Black

    • Splendid Silver

    • Magma Grey

    • Sizzling Red

    Dual-tone Colours

    • Arctic White with black roof

    • Sizzling Red with black roof

    • Lustrous Beige with black roof (new)

    Here are the variant-wise colour details of the Brezza Facelift:

    Colours

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    Splendid Silver

    Sizzling Red

    Pearl Arctic White

    Magma Grey

    Bluish Black

    ✅ ( Turbo)

    Vivacious Orange

    Lustrous Beige

    Arctic White with black roof

    Sizzling Red with black roof

    Lustrous Beige with black roof

     

    Equipment & Safety Features On Board

    Maruti has equipped the facelifted Brezza with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats (new), a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and 64-colour ambient lighting (new).

    Brezza Facelift

    Its safety net is made up of six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

    2026 Maruti Brezza: Powertrain Options

    Specification

    1.5-litre N/A* Petrol

    1.5-litre N/A* Petrol+CNG

    1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS (in CNG mode)

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Claimed Mileage

    21.09 kmpl (LXI/VXI MT), 20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT), 20.17 kmpl (VXI, ZXI, ZXI Plus AT)

    26.90 km/kg

    20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI), 19.96 kmpl (ZXI, ZXI Plus)

    *N/A - naturally aspirated

    ^AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    With the midlife refresh, the Brezza has gained a turbo-petrol powertrain option, which is a first for the nameplate. However, it is currently available with a manual shifter only. The older 5-speed MT has now been replaced with a 6-speed manual transmission across both standard and CNG versions of the Maruti SUV.

    Brezza Facelift

    Price And Competition

    The new Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs 7.4 lakh; it takes on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It can also be considered a rival to sub-4m crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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