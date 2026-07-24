New Maruti Brezza Colours Revealed, Gets A Total Of 10 Options

The Maruti Brezza facelift has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It comes in a revised variant lineup along with cosmetic revisions and a few additional features inside and out. Maruti has also gone ahead and introduced two new monotone and three dual-tone colour choices to make it more attractive to a wider set of audiences. In this story, let’s check out all the colourways on offer with the updated SUV:

Monotone Colours

Vivacious Orange (new)

Lustrous Beige (new)

Pearl Arctic White

Bluish Black

Splendid Silver

Magma Grey

Sizzling Red

Dual-tone Colours

Arctic White with black roof

Sizzling Red with black roof

Lustrous Beige with black roof (new)

Here are the variant-wise colour details of the Brezza Facelift:

Colours LXI VXI ZXI ZXI Plus Splendid Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sizzling Red ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Pearl Arctic White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Magma Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bluish Black ❌ ✅ ( Turbo) ✅ ✅ Vivacious Orange ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Lustrous Beige ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Arctic White with black roof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Sizzling Red with black roof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Lustrous Beige with black roof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Equipment & Safety Features On Board

Maruti has equipped the facelifted Brezza with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats (new), a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and 64-colour ambient lighting (new).

Its safety net is made up of six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

2026 Maruti Brezza: Powertrain Options

Specification 1.5-litre N/A* Petrol 1.5-litre N/A* Petrol+CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol (new) Power 103 PS 88 PS (in CNG mode) 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Claimed Mileage 21.09 kmpl (LXI/VXI MT), 20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT), 20.17 kmpl (VXI, ZXI, ZXI Plus AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI), 19.96 kmpl (ZXI, ZXI Plus)

*N/A - naturally aspirated

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission

With the midlife refresh, the Brezza has gained a turbo-petrol powertrain option, which is a first for the nameplate. However, it is currently available with a manual shifter only. The older 5-speed MT has now been replaced with a 6-speed manual transmission across both standard and CNG versions of the Maruti SUV.

Price And Competition

The new Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs 7.4 lakh; it takes on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It can also be considered a rival to sub-4m crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx.