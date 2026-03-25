New Renault Duster Vs Honda Elevate Compared: Which SUV Should You Bring Home?

Renault India has now introduced the all-new Duster at a price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and one of the many rivals it goes up against is none other than the Honda Elevate, which has a lot in common. But which SUV should you bring home? Here is a detailed comparison:

Price

Model 2026 Renault Duster Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh

The Duster’s entry-level variant is more affordable than the Elevate by nearly Rs 1.10 lakh, which is quite significant.

On the other hand, the Honda’s variant lineup tops off at Rs 16.57 lakh, which is more than Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the Duster’s top-spec trim.

However, the Elevate is also likely to carry heavy discounts given its low sales volumes. You can check with your local dealership for the exact sum.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Renault Duster Honda Elevate Difference Length 4346 mm 4312 mm + 34 mm Width 1815 mm 1790 mm + 25 mm Height 1701 mm 1650 mm + 51 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2650 mm + 7 mm

In terms of length and width, the Duster is clearly larger than the Elevate. It is also a whopping 51 mm taller which should give it a better road presence.

That said, the difference between the wheelbase of both the SUVs is just 7 mm, but the Duster edges out the Elevate here as well.

Colour Options

2026 Renault Duster Honda Elevate Mountain Jade Green* Golden Brown Metallic River Blue* Obsidian Blue Pearl Sunset Red* Radiant Red Metallic* Pearl White* Platinum White Pearl* Stealth Black Crystal Black Pearl Moonlight Silver Lunar Silver Metallic* - Meteoroid Grey Metallic*

*Also offered with optional dual-tone scheme with black roof

Renault offers 6 monotone shades with the Duster, and Honda offers 7 with the Elevate.

Honda offers a more greyscale option with the Elevate, while the Duster’s palette is more vibrant with Green, Red and Blue hues.

The Elevate also offers a Bold ADV Edition with a few colour schemes which adds contrasting orange accents and decals for a unique look, while the Duster has the Iconic Launch Edition with blacked-out alloys and yellow highlights.

Interesting Detail: Opting for the Elevate’s Crystal Black Pearl shade also gets you blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails, door handles and all-black interior by default as part of its Signature Black Edition.

Features

Feature 2026 Renault Duster Honda Elevate LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Front foglamps ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅(Black) ✅(Silver/Black) LED Taillamps ✅(Connected) ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch 17-inch Powered front seats ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver) ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch Digital with Google OS 7-inch semi-digital with MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker 8-speaker Air purifier ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Single-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Single-pane Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes 3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso) ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front, Side and Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree Rear ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ✅ ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ❌ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅(via Honda Connect app) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ✅(Level-2)

The Renault Duster beats out the Elevate when it comes to the features on offer with exclusive tech like a powered tailgate, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control.

The Elevate redeems itself in a few areas, however, with a better 8-speaker audio setup and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Duster also one-ups it when it comes to safety equipment like a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. That said, both SUVs are equipped with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Renault Duster Honda Elevate Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 100 PS 160 PS 121 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT 6-speed MT/7-step CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The Duster offers two turbo-petrol engine options, while a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid option is set to arrive later this year. The Elevate on the other hand has only one 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer.

The base 1-litre engine in the Duster develops less power than the Elevate, but still beats it out in torque figures. On the other hand, enthusiasts can always opt for the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol which will certainly leave the Elevate in the dust with its much stronger performance.

However, Honda’s CVT transmission also offers a smooth driving experience, while the petrol engine itself is also known for its refinement and quietness. This powertrain works just fine during relaxed driving conditions.

CarDekho Says…

The new Duster has tons of personality along with tough and contemporary looks, a long list of features and a variety of powertrains. However, the Elevate focuses on simplicity, a no-nonsense nature and practicality to sell its mantra.

If you’re looking for thrills, modernity and performance, the Duster undoubtedly comes on top. But if your priorities are sensibility, practicality and a more affordable experience, the Elevate will also do just fine.

You can also check out how the Duster compares with other rivals below: