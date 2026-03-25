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    New Renault Duster Vs Honda Elevate Compared: Which SUV Should You Bring Home?

    The Elevate appeals to the mind, while the Duster will likely steal your heart

    Published On Mar 25, 2026 05:01 PM By Ved

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    Renault Duster Vs Honda Elevate

    Renault India has now introduced the all-new Duster at a price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and one of the many rivals it goes up against is none other than the Honda Elevate, which has a lot in common. But which SUV should you bring home? Here is a detailed comparison:

    Price

    Model

    2026 Renault Duster

    Honda Elevate

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh

    Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh

    • The Duster’s entry-level variant is more affordable than the Elevate by nearly Rs 1.10 lakh, which is quite significant. 

    • On the other hand, the Honda’s variant lineup tops off at Rs 16.57 lakh, which is more than Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the Duster’s top-spec trim. 

    • However, the Elevate is also likely to carry heavy discounts given its low sales volumes. You can check with your local dealership for the exact sum.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Renault Duster

    Honda Elevate

    Difference

    Length

    4346 mm

    4312 mm

    + 34 mm

    Width

    1815 mm

    1790 mm

    + 25 mm

    Height

    1701 mm

    1650 mm

    + 51 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2650 mm

    + 7 mm

    • In terms of length and width, the Duster is clearly larger than the Elevate. It is also a whopping 51 mm taller which should give it a better road presence. 

    Renault Duster
    Honda Elevate

    • That said, the difference between the wheelbase of both the SUVs is just 7 mm, but the Duster edges out the Elevate here as well. 

    2026 Renault Duster
    Honda Elevate

    Colour Options

    2026 Renault Duster

    Honda Elevate

    Mountain Jade Green*

    Golden Brown Metallic

    River Blue*

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Sunset Red*

    Radiant Red Metallic*

    Pearl White*

    Platinum White Pearl*

    Stealth Black

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Moonlight Silver

    Lunar Silver Metallic*

    -

    Meteoroid Grey Metallic*

    *Also offered with optional dual-tone scheme with black roof

    • Renault offers 6 monotone shades with the Duster, and Honda offers 7 with the Elevate.

    • Honda offers a more greyscale option with the Elevate, while the Duster’s palette is more vibrant with Green, Red and Blue hues.

    • The Elevate also offers a Bold ADV Edition with a few colour schemes which adds contrasting orange accents and decals for a unique look, while the Duster has the Iconic Launch Edition with blacked-out alloys and yellow highlights.

    Interesting Detail:

    Opting for the Elevate’s Crystal Black Pearl shade also gets you blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails, door handles and all-black interior by default as part of its Signature Black Edition.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Renault Duster

    Honda Elevate

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED Front foglamps

    Roof Rails

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver/Black)

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch

    17-inch

    Powered front seats

    ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch Digital with Google OS

    7-inch semi-digital with MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker 

    8-speaker

    Air purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Single-zone)

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Single-pane

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered Tailgate

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso)

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front, Side and Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    Rear

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(via Honda Connect app)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2)

    ✅(Level-2)

    • The Renault Duster beats out the Elevate when it comes to the features on offer with exclusive tech like a powered tailgate, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control.

    Renault Duster

    • The Elevate redeems itself in a few areas, however, with a better 8-speaker audio setup and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Honda Elevate

    • The Duster also one-ups it when it comes to safety equipment like a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. That said, both SUVs are equipped with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Renault Duster

    Honda Elevate

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    100 PS

    160 PS

    121 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    145 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/7-step CVT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • The Duster offers two turbo-petrol engine options, while a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid option is set to arrive later this year. The Elevate on the other hand has only one 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer.

    Renault Duster
    Honda Elevate engine bay

    • The base 1-litre engine in the Duster develops less power than the Elevate, but still beats it out in torque figures. On the other hand, enthusiasts can always opt for the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol which will certainly leave the Elevate in the dust with its much stronger performance.

    • However, Honda’s CVT transmission also offers a smooth driving experience, while the petrol engine itself is also known for its refinement and quietness. This powertrain works just fine during relaxed driving conditions.

    Renault Duster
    Honda Elevate

    CarDekho Says…

    The new Duster has tons of personality along with tough and contemporary looks, a long list of features and a variety of powertrains. However, the Elevate focuses on simplicity, a no-nonsense nature and practicality to sell its mantra.

    Renault Duster

    If you’re looking for thrills, modernity and performance, the Duster undoubtedly comes on top. But if your priorities are sensibility, practicality and a more affordable experience, the Elevate will also do just fine.

    Honda Elevate

    You can also check out how the Duster compares with other rivals below:

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