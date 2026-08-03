Upcoming Mahindra Cars On 15th August: What To Expect?

Mahindra has made it a tradition to unveil new concepts and showcase key products on Independence Day. In recent years, the occasion has served as the stage for some of its biggest announcements, including the launch of the flagship XUV700 in 2021, a model that marked the brand's move into the premium SUV segment.

This year, Mahindra is once again gearing up for August 15 with a host of exciting announcements. From updates to its existing lineup to refreshed concepts that preview its future direction, here's everything we expect the carmaker to reveal on the day:

Scorpio N Facelift

The Mahindra Scorpio N is a capable ladder-frame SUV that is known in the market for massive road presence, a feature-loaded cabin, and powerful powertrain options.

As confirmed, the Scorpio N is going to receive a facelift on August 15, which will include multiple equipment additions, such as a long-awaited and demanded panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, which will help drivers navigate and park this large SUV in tricky situations, and more. To know more about what is expected to feature in this facelift, check out our story, which explains it in detail.

Mahindra Vision S: Near Production Concept

In 2025, Mahindra took to the occasion of the 79th Independence Day to showcase four SUV concepts based on its NU_IQ platform, out of which one was the Vision S Concept. This is supposed to be a sub-4m SUV, which is expected in both ICE as well as EV avatars.

It has been spotted testing on Indian roads numerous times, and we expect Mahindra to showcase a near-production concept of this SUV, which we expect to be launched sometime by the end of this year or early next year.

BE 6 Expected With Triple Screen Setup

One of the fastest production Indian electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6, is also expected to receive running updates on the day of this event. As a popular, funky-designed eSUV, the infotainment system of this car is expected to be updated with a triple-screen layout like the other EVs in Mahindra’s lineup, to keep it competitive amongst the rivals, especially the Tata Sierra EV, which is also offered with a triple-screen setup.

With a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack, the BE 6 offers a great driving range, combined with aggressive driving dynamics. The driving experience gives an adrenaline rush with its amazing acceleration and control around the corners. It is also quick in the city when required, and with its batmobile-like styling, it is certainly an attention-seeker on the roads.

CarDekho Says…

Mahindra's August 15 event is shaping up to be an exciting one, with updates for its existing models and the unveiling of new concepts expected to take centre stage. As has been the brand's tradition, it could also spring a surprise by showcasing an all-new concept or even an entirely new SUV!

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more such updates.