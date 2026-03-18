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    2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Which New SUV Should You Pick?

    Which of the iconic nameplates should you put your money into? Let’s find out

    Published On Mar 18, 2026 04:57 PM By Yashein

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    Duster vs Sierra

    The compact SUV segment in India is growing at a fast pace, especially with new car launches like the Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, and the updated Kia Seltos. The Duster is the newest of the lot, and makes a comeback in a completely fresh and modern avatar, ready to take on the stalwarts and popular names of the segment. 

    In this report, we will be comparing the newly launched Duster with one of the hottest SUVs in the segment, the Tata Sierra. To make things easier for you, we have created a comprehensive report, taking you through their prices, dimensions, features, powertrain and our verdict in the end. Let’s find out which SUV is for you: 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Price

     

    New Renault Duster 

    Tata Sierra

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh 

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh 
    • Prices of the Renault Duster are quite clearly lower than those of the Tata Sierra. 

    • The base versions of both these cars are separated by a gap of Rs 1 lakh. 

    • That gap increases to Rs 2.8 lakh for the higher-spec variants. 

    Let’s take a quick look at their specifications, and if the Sierra can justify the premium: 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Dimensions

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length

    4346 mm 

    4340 mm

    +6 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1841 mm

    (-26 mm)

    Height

    1703 mm 

    1715 mm 

    (-12 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2730 mm

    (-73 mm)

    Bootspace

    518 litres 

    622 litres 

    (-104 mm)

    • The Duster is marginally longer than the Sierra, but it is the Sierra that prevails in other parameters. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    • The Sierra is wider, taller, and also has a significantly larger wheelbase. 

    • The extra wheelbase should lead to more cabin space. 

    Tata Sierra Side Profile

    • The Sierra offers more boot space. So if you often travel with your family, and luggage space is a priority, then the Sierra’s extra boot space should be an important factor to consider. 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre strong hybrid (Yet to be launched)

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    TBA 

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

    8-speed DHT**

    6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed torque converter 

    6-speed Manual, 6-speed torque converter 
    *DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission, **DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission
    • Both Sierra and Duster have different engine options. The Duster comes with two turbo-petrol engine options and a strong hybrid powertrain, which is yet to be launched. 

    • On the other hand, the Sierra features a naturally-aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and a diesel mill. 

    • The Duster’s turbo-petrol engine makes the most output out of all the engine options, closely followed by Tata’s 1.5-litre turbo unit. 

    • Diesel enthusiasts will have to go with the Sierra, as the Duster does not get that engine option. 

    • We expect the Duster’s upcoming hybrid powertrain to be the most efficient of the lot. For now, the Sierra’s diesel should be considered if fuel efficiency is a priority. 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Features

    Feature

    New Renault Duster 

    Tata Sierra

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Co-driver entertainment screen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Powered front seats 

    ✅(only driver side powered seats)

    Boss mode 

    ✅(manual)

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Head-up Display (HUD)

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    • Both SUVs offer features that will keep you comfortable, entertained, and safe. 

    • However, it is the Sierra that offers the extra niceties over the Duster. It comes with extendable underthigh support, a manual boss mode, a head-up display, an extra display and twice the number of speakers.

    New Renault Duster
    Tata Sierra Dashboard

    • In terms of safety, both SUVs are loaded with features like 6 airbags, TPMS, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera. 

    You can check out the variant-wise features of the Renault Duster in this report.  

    CarDekho Says

    Both the 2026 Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra bring a lot to the table, but they appeal to slightly different buyers. The Duster stands out for its more affordable pricing and strong turbo-petrol performance, making it a compelling option if you want a capable and modern SUV without stretching your budget too much. Its upcoming hybrid powertrain could also make it an attractive choice for buyers prioritising efficiency.

    Renault Duster
    Tata Sierra Front Look
     

    The Sierra, on the other hand, positions itself as the more feature-rich SUV, which also looks larger. It offers a bigger cabin, more boot space, additional comfort features and importantly, a diesel engine option that many buyers in this segment still prefer. If you want maximum features, more space, and the flexibility of multiple fuel options, the Sierra makes a strong case for itself.

    In short, choose the Duster if you want a compelling option at a lower price with impressive performance and usable features. Pick the Sierra if you want a more spacious, feature-packed SUV with the option of a diesel engine and a unique body style. 

    You can take a look at the Duster’s pricing in this report. And, if you want to take a look at its booking process and details, head over to this story.  Also if you want to know how does the Duster compares with three of its other prime rivals, check that out here:

    Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

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