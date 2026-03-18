2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Which New SUV Should You Pick?

The compact SUV segment in India is growing at a fast pace, especially with new car launches like the Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, and the updated Kia Seltos. The Duster is the newest of the lot, and makes a comeback in a completely fresh and modern avatar, ready to take on the stalwarts and popular names of the segment.

In this report, we will be comparing the newly launched Duster with one of the hottest SUVs in the segment, the Tata Sierra. To make things easier for you, we have created a comprehensive report, taking you through their prices, dimensions, features, powertrain and our verdict in the end. Let’s find out which SUV is for you:

2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Price

New Renault Duster Tata Sierra Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

Prices of the Renault Duster are quite clearly lower than those of the Tata Sierra.

The base versions of both these cars are separated by a gap of Rs 1 lakh.

That gap increases to Rs 2.8 lakh for the higher-spec variants.

Let’s take a quick look at their specifications, and if the Sierra can justify the premium:

2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Dimensions

Model New Renault Duster Tata Sierra Difference Length 4346 mm 4340 mm +6 mm Width 1815 mm 1841 mm (-26 mm) Height 1703 mm 1715 mm (-12 mm) Wheelbase 2657 mm 2730 mm (-73 mm) Bootspace 518 litres 622 litres (-104 mm)

The Duster is marginally longer than the Sierra, but it is the Sierra that prevails in other parameters.

The Sierra is wider, taller, and also has a significantly larger wheelbase.

The extra wheelbase should lead to more cabin space.

The Sierra offers more boot space. So if you often travel with your family, and luggage space is a priority, then the Sierra’s extra boot space should be an important factor to consider.

2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

Model New Renault Duster Tata Sierra Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid (Yet to be launched) 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 100 PS 163 PS TBA 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 8-speed DHT** 6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed torque converter 6-speed Manual, 6-speed torque converter

Both Sierra and Duster have different engine options. The Duster comes with two turbo-petrol engine options and a strong hybrid powertrain, which is yet to be launched.

On the other hand, the Sierra features a naturally-aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and a diesel mill.

The Duster’s turbo-petrol engine makes the most output out of all the engine options, closely followed by Tata’s 1.5-litre turbo unit.

Diesel enthusiasts will have to go with the Sierra, as the Duster does not get that engine option.

We expect the Duster’s upcoming hybrid powertrain to be the most efficient of the lot. For now, the Sierra’s diesel should be considered if fuel efficiency is a priority.

2026 Renault Duster Vs Tata Sierra: Features

Feature New Renault Duster Tata Sierra Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅(connected) Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Co-driver entertainment screen ❌ ✅ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone climate control Dual-zone climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅(only driver side powered seats) Boss mode ❌ ✅(manual) Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Front seats with extendable underthigh support ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Head-up Display (HUD) ❌ ✅ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ✅

Both SUVs offer features that will keep you comfortable, entertained, and safe.

However, it is the Sierra that offers the extra niceties over the Duster. It comes with extendable underthigh support, a manual boss mode, a head-up display, an extra display and twice the number of speakers.

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission, **DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

In terms of safety, both SUVs are loaded with features like 6 airbags, TPMS, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

You can check out the variant-wise features of the Renault Duster in this report.

CarDekho Says

Both the 2026 Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra bring a lot to the table, but they appeal to slightly different buyers. The Duster stands out for its more affordable pricing and strong turbo-petrol performance, making it a compelling option if you want a capable and modern SUV without stretching your budget too much. Its upcoming hybrid powertrain could also make it an attractive choice for buyers prioritising efficiency.

The Sierra, on the other hand, positions itself as the more feature-rich SUV, which also looks larger. It offers a bigger cabin, more boot space, additional comfort features and importantly, a diesel engine option that many buyers in this segment still prefer. If you want maximum features, more space, and the flexibility of multiple fuel options, the Sierra makes a strong case for itself.

In short, choose the Duster if you want a compelling option at a lower price with impressive performance and usable features. Pick the Sierra if you want a more spacious, feature-packed SUV with the option of a diesel engine and a unique body style.

You can take a look at the Duster’s pricing in this report. And, if you want to take a look at its booking process and details, head over to this story. Also if you want to know how does the Duster compares with three of its other prime rivals, check that out here:

Which SUV would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.