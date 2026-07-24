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    2026 Maruti Brezza Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

    The facelifted Maruti Brezza is available with a choice of three powertrains, including a new turbo-petrol engine

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Jul 24, 2026 21:20 IST
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    Published OnJul 24, 2026 21:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 24, 2026 21:20 IST
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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Variant Wise Powertrain

    The facelifted second-generation Maruti Brezza has gone on sale, with prices starting from Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). With the midlife refresh, the sub-4m SUV has not only received an updated design and some new features, but it now also comes in a revised variant lineup, along with a new powertrain option. So in this story, let’s check out the updated variant-wise engine and gearbox choices that you get with the 2026 Maruti Brezza:

    Variant

    1.5-litre N/A* petrol engine with 6-speed MT

    1.5-litre N/A* petrol engine with 6-speed AT

    1.5-litre N/A* petrol+CNG with 6-speed MT

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed MT

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    *N/A - naturally aspirated

     Maruti Brezza Facelift Front

    With the midlife refresh, the Maruti SUV now also comes with the choice of a turbo-petrol engine, a first for the nameplate. The technical specifications of the powertrain options are given below:

    Specification

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG

    1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS (in CNG mode)

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Claimed Mileage

    21.09 kmpl (LXi/VXi MT), 20.81 kmpl (ZXi MT), 20.17 kmpl (VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ AT)

    26.90 km/kg

    20.47 kmpl (LXi, VXi), 19.96 kmpl (ZXi, ZXi+)

    ^AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    Maruti Brezza Facelift 6-speed Gearbox

    2026 Maruti Brezza: Features And Safety

    The updated Brezza is equipped with features such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats (new), 64-colour ambient lighting (new), automatic climate control, single pane electric sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

     Maruti Brezza Facelift Interior

    It's safety suite comprises six airbags (as standard), blind spot alert, rear cross traffic alert, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front and rear parking sensors. You can also check out our detailed variants explainer for a closer look at the new Brezza's feature list.

    2026 Maruti Brezza: Price And Rivals

    Maruti has priced the facelifted Brezza in the range of Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 2026 Maruti Brezza goes up against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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