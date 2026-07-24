2026 Maruti Brezza Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

The facelifted second-generation Maruti Brezza has gone on sale, with prices starting from Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). With the midlife refresh, the sub-4m SUV has not only received an updated design and some new features, but it now also comes in a revised variant lineup, along with a new powertrain option. So in this story, let’s check out the updated variant-wise engine and gearbox choices that you get with the 2026 Maruti Brezza:

Variant 1.5-litre N/A* petrol engine with 6-speed MT 1.5-litre N/A* petrol engine with 6-speed AT 1.5-litre N/A* petrol+CNG with 6-speed MT 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed MT LXI ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ VXI ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ZXI ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ZXI Plus ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

*N/A - naturally aspirated

With the midlife refresh, the Maruti SUV now also comes with the choice of a turbo-petrol engine, a first for the nameplate. The technical specifications of the powertrain options are given below:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol (new) Power 103 PS 88 PS (in CNG mode) 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Claimed Mileage 21.09 kmpl (LXi/VXi MT), 20.81 kmpl (ZXi MT), 20.17 kmpl (VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXi, VXi), 19.96 kmpl (ZXi, ZXi+)

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission

2026 Maruti Brezza: Features And Safety

The updated Brezza is equipped with features such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats (new), 64-colour ambient lighting (new), automatic climate control, single pane electric sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

It's safety suite comprises six airbags (as standard), blind spot alert, rear cross traffic alert, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front and rear parking sensors. You can also check out our detailed variants explainer for a closer look at the new Brezza's feature list.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Price And Rivals

Maruti has priced the facelifted Brezza in the range of Rs 7.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 2026 Maruti Brezza goes up against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.