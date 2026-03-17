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    Check Out Variant-wise Powertrain Options Of The New 2026 Renault Duster

    The Renault Duster gets two turbo-petrol engine options along with a strong-hybrid powertrain

    Published On Mar 17, 2026 01:20 PM By CarDekho

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    2026 Renault Duster

    Renault has brought back the Duster in its all-new generation with a fresh design inside and out. Notably, the 2026 Duster not only gets a completely redesigned exterior and interior but also arrives with an expanded set of powertrain options compared to before. The Duster is available in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic. It is now offered with three engine options, including turbo-petrol and a strong hybrid choice. 

    In this report, we take a closer look at which engine and transmission combinations are offered with each variant of the Renault Duster. But before we dive into that, here’s a quick look at the engine specifications of the new Duster.

    2026 Renault Duster Engine Options 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    1.8-litre strong hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    160 PS (expected)

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual/ 6-speed DCT

    8-speed hybrid transmission
    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    TBA - To Be Announced

    • The specifications of the strong hybrid powertrain are yet to be revealed. Renault will start deliveries of the strong-hybrid variants from November 2026.

    2026 Duster Variant-wise Engine Options

    Variants

    1-litre turbo-petrol Manual

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol Manual

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    Authentic

    Evolution

    Techno

    Techno Plus

    Iconic

    • The base variant of the Renault Duster can be had only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol manual option.

    • Besides the base trim, this 1-litre turbo engine is also offered with the Evolution and mid-spec Techno variants.

    • The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission choices is offered in all trim levels except for the base variant.

    • Fancy taking a closer look at the new Renault Duster? Our detailed image gallery will give you a closer look at its design details

    2026 Renault Duster Features and Safety

    The new-generation Renault Duster comes equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, electronic stability control, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). Checkout the Duster's base variant here.

    2026 Renault Duster Price and Rivals

    Prices of the of the Renault Duster start from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a choice of 6 variants, the details of which you can find here.

    2026 Renault Duster

    It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

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