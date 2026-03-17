Check Out Variant-wise Powertrain Options Of The New 2026 Renault Duster

Renault has brought back the Duster in its all-new generation with a fresh design inside and out. Notably, the 2026 Duster not only gets a completely redesigned exterior and interior but also arrives with an expanded set of powertrain options compared to before. The Duster is available in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic. It is now offered with three engine options, including turbo-petrol and a strong hybrid choice.

In this report, we take a closer look at which engine and transmission combinations are offered with each variant of the Renault Duster. But before we dive into that, here’s a quick look at the engine specifications of the new Duster.

2026 Renault Duster Engine Options

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1.8-litre strong hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS (expected) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/ 6-speed DCT 8-speed hybrid transmission

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

TBA - To Be Announced

The specifications of the strong hybrid powertrain are yet to be revealed. Renault will start deliveries of the strong-hybrid variants from November 2026.

2026 Duster Variant-wise Engine Options

Variants 1-litre turbo-petrol Manual 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Manual 1.3-litre turbo-petrol DCT Authentic ✅ ❌ ❌ Evolution ✅ ✅ ✅ Techno ✅ ✅ ✅ Techno Plus ❌ ✅ ✅ Iconic ❌ ✅ ✅

The base variant of the Renault Duster can be had only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol manual option.

Besides the base trim, this 1-litre turbo engine is also offered with the Evolution and mid-spec Techno variants.

The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission choices is offered in all trim levels except for the base variant.

Fancy taking a closer look at the new Renault Duster? Our detailed image gallery will give you a closer look at its design details.

2026 Renault Duster Features and Safety

The new-generation Renault Duster comes equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control.

Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, electronic stability control, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). Checkout the Duster's base variant here.

2026 Renault Duster Price and Rivals

Prices of the of the Renault Duster start from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a choice of 6 variants, the details of which you can find here.

It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.