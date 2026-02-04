All
    2026 Renault Duster Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Which SUV Looks More Exciting On Paper?

    Both have something common in the powertrain department, and go head-to-head in the popular compact SUV segment

    Published On Feb 04, 2026 10:43 AM By Yashein

    Duster vs Victoris

    With compact SUVs becoming the go-to choice for Indian buyers, carmakers are packing more features, tech, and power into vehicles priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). In this competitive space, the Maruti Victoris and the Renault Duster stand out as two very different interpretations of what a practical family SUV should be. The former was launched a few months ago, while the latter is soon set to make its comeback in a completely new avatar. 

    If you’re shopping in this segment, you might be confused by the number of options. Out of all the options available, we are sure that the Duster and Victoris are two such SUVs that you might have your eyes set on. To help you decide, here’s a detailed comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Renault Duster.

    Let’s compare them in detail: 

    Price

     

    Renault Duster

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Yet to be revealed. Expected to start from Rs 10.5 lakh 

    Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 
    • As seen above, Renault is yet to reveal the prices of the new Duster, but we expect it to start from Rs 10.5 lakh.

    • Since they belong to the same segment, the pricing of both these SUVs could be similar.

    • On-road pricing could go up to Rs 23-25 lakh.  

    Waiting period: 

    Do note that the waiting period on the upcoming Duster could be higher than that of the Victoris. The reason would be higher initial demand, and Renault’s comparatively smaller dealership network in India. On the other hand, the Victoris could potentially have shorter and more consistent waiting periods. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Renault Duster

    Maruti Victoris

    Length

    4346 mm (-14 mm)

    4360 mm

    Width

    1815 mm (+20 mm)

    1795 mm

    Height

    1703 mm (+48 mm)

    1655 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm (+57 mm)

    2600 mm 

    Bootspace

    518 litres (+79 litres)

    439 litres

    • The Duster is marginally wider and even taller than the Victoris. 

    • On the other hand, the Victoris is slightly longer. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    • The Duster has the larger wheelbase, which should lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • In terms of boot space, the Duster emerges as a clear winner with 79 litres of extra space. 

    Both cars are very similar in terms of dimensions and boast several modern design elements to make them look premium. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming Duster in our image gallery. 

    Note

    The largest car in the segment is the Tata Sierra, while the Kushaq/ Taigun are the most compact ones. 

    Powertrain

     

    Renault Duster

    Maruti Victoris 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre strong hybrid 

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    TBA 

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    139 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT 

    e-CVT

    5-speed manual
    • Both Duster and Victoris come with a strong-hybrid setup. However, the Duster’s powertrain features a larger 1.8-litre petrol engine and is expected to put out more power. 

    • The most powerful powertrain here is Duster’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

    • The Victoris also gets a CNG, for those who want lower running costs. 

    • The Victoris’ hybrid powertrain features an e-CVT gearbox, while that of the Duster gets an 8-speed DHT

    Maruti Victoris

    What we didn’t like 

    The NA petrol engine of the Victoris comes with a 5-speed manual, which feels unacceptable in this segment and at this price point. Most rivals come with a 6-speed manual transmission.

    Features

    Feature

    Renault Duster

    Maruti Victoris

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone climate control 

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes

    Yes, driver's side only

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Head-up display 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • In terms of equipment, both the SUVs come with all the bells and whistles that you would expect at the price point. 

    • Over the Duster, the Victoris gets some extra speakers and a head-up display.

    2026 Renault Duster
    Maruti Victoris

    • The Duster, on the other hand, comes with dual-zone climate control and co-driver side powered seats as additional features.

    • In terms of safety, both SUVs are loaded with features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS and even ADAS. 

    CarDekho Says

    Both the 2026 Renault Duster and the Maruti Victoris battle out against each other in different ways, yet both make a compelling case depending on what you’re looking for in your next car. If outright performance, a more unique appeal, a blend of nostalgia, and European roots attract you more, the new-generation Duster clearly plays to its strengths. Picking the Duster would also catch more eyes on the road, and its premium interior will be the cherry on top. 

    2026 Renault Duster 

    The Victoris, on the other hand, feels like the more well-rounded and user-friendly package. Its strong-hybrid efficiency, availability of CNG, extensive feature list, along with Maruti Suzuki’s widespread service network, make it easier to live with on a daily basis. Not to mention, the Victoris is already a top-seller in the segment and has proven its worth in the past few months. 

    On paper, the Duster excites with its powertrains and practicality, but the Victoris counters with efficiency, features and peace-of-mind ownership. The final choice boils down to whether you value performance and a more unique ownership experience or efficiency and everyday usability more.

    Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

