Renault Duster Vs Toyota Hyryder: Nostalgia Vs Sensibility

The newly launched Renault Duster might come with a hybrid powertrain sometime near the end of 2026, but if you wanted an efficient compact SUV in the same price right now, the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Victoris are your only options.

That being said, the Duster is the newest option in the compact SUV space, packs more features and technology, and the segment’s most powerful turbo-petrol engine – all while carrying a stronger emotional appeal for some. So, what should you choose between the Duster and Hyryder?

Price

Car 2026 Renault Duster Toyota Hyryder Price Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The starting price of the Renault Duster undercuts the Toyota Hyryder by Rs 50,000.

Even at the top end, the Renault Duster is the more affordable option that would save you Rs 1.3 lakh over the top-spec Toyota Hyryder.

Do note that the prices for the hybrid powertrain of the Duster aren’t out yet and it is likely to be around Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Hyryder.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Renault Duster Toyota Hyryder Difference Length 4346 mm 4365 mm (-19 mm) Width 1815 mm 1795 mm +20 mm Height 1701 mm 1645 mm +56 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2600 mm +57 mm

The Duster only loses out to the Hyryder in terms of length, where it is shorter by 19mm.

While the Duster is marginally wider (by 20 mm), it is significantly taller with a difference of 56 mm.

Despite being shorter in length, the Duster actually boasts a 57 mm longer wheelbase.

Colour options

2026 Renault Duster Toyota Hyryder Mountain Jade Green* Cafe White* River Blue* Enticing Silver* Sunset Red* Gaming Grey Pearl White* Sportin Red* Stealth Black Midnight Black Moonlight Silver Cave Black - Speedy Blue*

Renault only offers six exterior shades, while the Toyota Hyryder is available with seven options

Both cars offer a mix of dull and vibrant shades.

The Duster is additionally available in an Iconic Launch Edition with blacked-out alloys and yellow highlights that add a nice contrast to the Green exterior colour.

Features

Feature 2026 Renault Duster Toyota Hyryder LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Front foglamps ✅ ❌ Roof Rails ✅(Black) ✅(chrome) LED Taillamps ✅(Connected) ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch 17-inch Powered front seats ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver) ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch Digital with Google OS 7-inch TFT display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear sun shade ❌ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Head-up display ❌ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes 3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso) 3 (Eco/Normal/Sport) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front, Side and Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ✅ ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (level-2) ❌

The Renault Duster firmly claims victory over the Toyota Hyryder in terms of features. Some of the extra features on the French compact SUV include bigger digital screens, a powered tailgate, a powered front seat and Level-2 ADAS features.

There are only two features that the Hyryder gets over the Renault Duster - head-up display and rear sun shades.

Renault also offers a stronger on-paper safety package with front, rear and side parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, Level-2 ADAS and an electronic parking brake.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Renault Duster Toyota Hyryder Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol CNG 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS 88 PS 103 PS 116PS (combined) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm 121.5 Nm 137 Nm 141Nm (Hybrid) Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT* 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT^

At launch, Renault Duster is only available with turbo-petrol engine options: 1-litre, 3-cylinder and 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder. The Toyota Hyryder doesn’t get any turbo-petrol engine.

Duster’s strong-hybrid powertrain with the 1.8-litre petrol engine will arrive later this year, sometime near Diwali.

The Toyota Hyryder gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol mild-hybrid, 1.5-litre NA petrol + CNG, and a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain.

While the Duster’s smaller engine is adequate for city drives and occasional highway usage, the bigger turbo-petrol engine packs in strong performance, while offering you the option of convenience with the DCT.

The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid NA petrol engine is strictly for city commutes and relaxed highway cruising. Pick the strong-hybrid powertrain if you want slightly better performance at higher speeds, but the real benefit with that engine is its efficiency where you’ll constantly get 20 kmpl+ in the city with ease.

CarDekho Says…

From purely an emotional and sentimental point of view, the new Renault Duster seems like an alluring package on-paper with a better feature and safety package than the Hyryder. It even offers more enthusiast-friendly powertrain options, while the more efficient hybrid powertrain will follow soon after. It is the option to pick if you want a proper modern-day SUV which looks and drives well.

But, if you’re a family guy that prefers peace of mind, a smooth drive experience and efficiency over a techy feature package and performance-oriented turbo-petrol engines, then the Hyryder is the better pick for you. Not only will you benefit from Toyota's immaculate service and better touchpoints across the country, but the Hyryder will also offer you slightly better space at the rear; making it the more sensible and mature option to pick.

If fuel efficiency is the only thing that breaks the deal for you in the Duster and you plan on waiting until the hybrid arrives, we’re sad to report that sources from Renault tell us that the allocation for the hybrid’s first batch is already called for. So you will have to wait longer than the year’s end if you haven’t already booked the Duster hybrid.

You can compare the Duster with other rivals in the segment using the links below: