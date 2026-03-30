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    Renault Duster Vs Toyota Hyryder: Nostalgia Vs Sensibility

    While the Duster is one of the best driver’s cars in the segment, the Toyota Hyryder sits on the other end of the spectrum with its comfort and efficiency

    Published On Mar 30, 2026 04:32 PM By CarDekho

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    Renault Duster vs Toyota Hyryder

    The newly launched Renault Duster might come with a hybrid powertrain sometime near the end of 2026, but if you wanted an efficient compact SUV in the same price right now, the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Victoris are your only options.

    That being said, the Duster is the newest option in the compact SUV space, packs more features and technology, and the segment’s most powerful turbo-petrol engine – all while carrying a stronger emotional appeal for some. So, what should you choose between the Duster and Hyryder?

    Price

    Car

    2026 Renault Duster

    Toyota Hyryder

    Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The starting price of the Renault Duster undercuts the Toyota Hyryder by Rs 50,000.

    • Even at the top end, the Renault Duster is the more affordable option that would save you Rs 1.3 lakh over the top-spec Toyota Hyryder.

    • Do note that the prices for the hybrid powertrain of the Duster aren’t out yet and it is likely to be around Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Hyryder.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Renault Duster

    Toyota Hyryder

    Difference

    Length

    4346 mm

    4365 mm

    (-19 mm)

    Width

    1815 mm

    1795 mm

    +20 mm

    Height

    1701 mm

    1645 mm

    +56 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2600 mm

    +57 mm
    • The Duster only loses out to the Hyryder in terms of length, where it is shorter by 19mm.

    Renault Duster Front Quarter

    • While the Duster is marginally wider (by 20 mm), it is significantly taller with a difference of 56 mm.

    Toyota Hyryder

    • Despite being shorter in length, the Duster actually boasts a 57 mm longer wheelbase.

    Colour options

    2026 Renault Duster

    Toyota Hyryder

    Mountain Jade Green*

    Cafe White*

    River Blue*

    Enticing Silver*

    Sunset Red*

    Gaming Grey

    Pearl White*

    Sportin Red*

    Stealth Black

    Midnight Black

    Moonlight Silver

    Cave Black

    -

    Speedy Blue*
    *Also offered with an optional dual-tone scheme with black roof

    • Renault only offers six exterior shades, while the Toyota Hyryder is available with seven options

    • Both cars offer a mix of dull and vibrant shades.

    • The Duster is additionally available in an Iconic Launch Edition with blacked-out alloys and yellow highlights that add a nice contrast to the Green exterior colour.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Renault Duster

    Toyota Hyryder

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED Front foglamps

    Roof Rails

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(chrome)

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch

    17-inch

    Powered front seats

    ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment

    10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch Digital with Google OS

    7-inch TFT display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker

    6-speaker

    Air purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear sun shade

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered Tailgate

    Head-up display

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso)

    3 (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front, Side and Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (level-2)

    • The Renault Duster firmly claims victory over the Toyota Hyryder in terms of features. Some of the extra features on the French compact SUV include bigger digital screens, a powered tailgate, a powered front seat and Level-2 ADAS features.

    Renault Duster Dashboard
    Toyota Hyryder

    • There are only two features that the Hyryder gets over the Renault Duster - head-up display and rear sun shades.

    • Renault also offers a stronger on-paper safety package with front, rear and side parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, Level-2 ADAS and an electronic parking brake.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Renault Duster

    Toyota Hyryder

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol CNG

    1.5-litre NA petrol

    1.5-litre Strong Hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    88 PS

    103 PS

    116PS  (combined)

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    137 Nm

    141Nm  (Hybrid)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT*

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT^ 
    *DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission, ^CVT= Continuously variable transmission
    • At launch, Renault Duster is only available with turbo-petrol engine options: 1-litre, 3-cylinder and 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder. The Toyota Hyryder doesn’t get any turbo-petrol engine.

    • Duster’s strong-hybrid powertrain with the 1.8-litre petrol engine will arrive later this year, sometime near Diwali.

    • The Toyota Hyryder gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol mild-hybrid, 1.5-litre NA petrol + CNG, and a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain.

    • While the Duster’s smaller engine is adequate for city drives and occasional highway usage, the bigger turbo-petrol engine packs in strong performance, while offering you the option of convenience with the DCT.

    • The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid NA petrol engine is strictly for city commutes and relaxed highway cruising. Pick the strong-hybrid powertrain if you want slightly better performance at higher speeds, but the real benefit with that engine is its efficiency where you’ll constantly get 20 kmpl+ in the city with ease.

    CarDekho Says…

    From purely an emotional and sentimental point of view, the new Renault Duster seems like an alluring package on-paper with a better feature and safety package than the Hyryder. It even offers more enthusiast-friendly powertrain options, while the more efficient hybrid powertrain will follow soon after. It is the option to pick if you want a proper modern-day SUV which looks and drives well.

    Renault Duster Rolling

    But, if you’re a family guy that prefers peace of mind, a smooth drive experience and efficiency over a techy feature package and performance-oriented turbo-petrol engines, then the Hyryder is the better pick for you. Not only will  you benefit from Toyota's immaculate service and better touchpoints across the country, but the Hyryder will also offer you slightly better space at the rear; making it the more sensible and mature option to pick.

    Toyota Hyryder If fuel efficiency is the only thing that breaks the deal for you in the Duster and you plan on waiting until the hybrid arrives, we’re sad to report that sources from Renault tell us that the allocation for the hybrid’s first batch is already called for. So you will have to wait longer than the year’s end if you haven’t already booked the Duster hybrid.

    You can compare the Duster with other rivals in the segment using the links below:

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