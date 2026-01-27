2026 Renault Duster Detailed IMAGE GALLERY: Check Out The SUV In 17 Images

The new Duster brings a modern design while sticking to its sturdy and boxy roots!

After the Tata Sierra, this time it's the new 2026 Renault Duster that made a much-awaited comeback. It has now been unveiled, and its pre launch bookings are now open. The Duster makes a comeback in a whole new avatar as it sports a refreshed and stylish design, a well-equipped cabin with plenty of features and new engine options too. If you’re curious to know more about it, here’s a detailed look at the Duster in images:

Exterior

Front

The new Renault Duster’s face looks bold and confident with slim LED headlamps and DRLs that look sharp without being flashy, making the front appear wider and more modern than before.

It doesn’t carry a Renault logo upfront at all. Instead, the bold DUSTER lettering sits right in the middle, which gives it a proper rugged identity.

The chunky silver skid plate adds a tough vibe, and gives it quite an off-road-ready look.

Smaller Details: The new Duster also gets LED fog lamps that are tucked at the bottommost ends of the bumper section.

Side

From the side, the boxy silhouette of the Duster is noticeable, and that’s a good thing. It brings a recall of the Duster’s erstwhile iconic identity.

The 18-inch alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, and thick black cladding make it look planted and butch, even when standing still.

The Duster stands against flush-type door handles, which looks good for its character. The rear door handle is, however, positioned in the C-pillar, giving the door panel a clean finish.

The tall roof rails add a bit of character without going overboard. It also supports up to 50 kg of load capacity.

Details: Renault will offer an ‘Iconic Launch Edition’, which will be limited to 2026 units and gets yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired design elements.

Rear

The quirky LED tail lamps are connected by a light bar, giving it a modern and premium look.

The tailgate is upright and simple, clearly focused on practicality rather than styling drama.

The thick rear bumper and silver skid plate finish the design nicely, keeping the Duster’s tough, outdoorsy personality intact.

Smaller details: The spoiler of the Duster sports a ‘Wing-type’ design, which gives it a sporty character.

Interior

The dashboard follows a clean, horizontal layout that makes the cabin feel wide and uncluttered.

The twin screens sit neatly within the dash and are well-integrated in a single panel.

The centre console has a layered design with clear separation between storage and controls. The slim air vents and minimal clutter give the dashboard a modern, tidy appearance.

Good job, Renault! Physical controls for air-con controls just makes it so much easier to use on the move.

Multi-colour leatherette seats give it a modern look. They are power adjustable and have ventilation functions as well!

The panoramic sunroof extends to the second row, bringing in more light and openness.

The rear armrest features a dedicated phone slot, neatly integrated into the design.

Speaking of rear occupants, you do get rear charging sockets and AC vents as well. But rear sunshades are conspicuous by their absence.

Features & Safety

The Renault Duster comes loaded with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

It also gets a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, a rear centre armrest with cup and phone holders, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the Duster is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and an ADAS suite (advanced driver assistance systems).

Powertrain

The new Duster gets these three engine options:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid Power 100 PS 160 PS TBA Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 8-speed DHT^

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

The specifications of the new dedicated strong hybrid engine option are yet to be announced. It will be available for deliveries from November onwards.

Launch & Rivals

The Renault Duster will be launched by mid of March 2026 and deliveries will commence from mid-April for select variants. It will rival the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.