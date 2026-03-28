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    2026 Renault Duster Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

    Renault offers interesting accessories that you can add to your car, instead of considering aftermarket options

    Published On Mar 28, 2026 12:02 PM By Yashein

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    Renault Duster

    The Renault Duster is making waves for its iconic comeback, potent engine options, feature-rich cabin, and rugged exteriors. The French automaker also offers a plethora of exterior and interior accessories that can truly elevate the look and feel of your Duster. These accessories not only add personalisation but also make your car stand out. 

    So if you have shortlisted the Duster, here’s a detailed look at the Duster’s exterior and interior accessories that you might want to consider adding to your car: 

    New Renault Duster: Exterior Accessories

    Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered by Renault with the Duster:

    Accessory

    Price 

    Door handle garnish 

    Rs 1,450

    Bumper corner protector

    Rs 1,500

    Tail lamp garnish - Satin chrome 

    Rs 2,750

    Headlamp garnish - Satin chrome

    Rs 2,000

    Headlamp garnish - Gris inox

    Rs 1,900

    Wind deflector with chrome insert 

    Rs 4,850

    Wind deflector 

    Rs 3,550

    Windor frame kit

    Rs 4,550

    Car cover 

    Rs 4,000

    Front bumper garnish 

    Rs 2,750

    Air intake garnish - Gris inox

    Rs 2,500

    Air intake garnish - Satin chrome

    Rs 2,500

    Grille insert - Satin chrome 

    Rs 1,300

    Grille insert - Gris inox

    Rs 1,200

    Mud flaps 

    Rs 995

    ORVM garnish 

    Rs 900

    Tailgate and bumper garnish - Gris inox

    Rs 2,850

    Decal - camo

    Rs 5,250

    Body side cladding insert 

    Rs 2,900

    Bonnet scoops 

    Rs 1,950 

    Bonnet moulding 

    Rs 1,650 

    Roof lamp garnish - satin chrome 

    Rs 950 

    Roof lamp garnish - piano black 

    Rs 875

    Tail lamp garnish - Gris inox 

    Rs 2,990

    Tailgate and bumper garnish - Satin chrome

    Rs 2,850 

    Rear bumper guard 

    Rs 4,950

    Side step 

    Rs 12,700 

    Side step bracket

    Rs 4,750

    Rear bull guard bracket 

    Rs 1,750

    Door scuttle garnish 

    Rs 1,400

    Decal - linear

    Rs 4,650

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    These are all the exterior accessories available with the Renault Duster. Now, let’s check out all the interior accessories offered for the compact SUV:

    New Renault Duster: Interior Accessories

    A quick look at all the interior accessories available with the Duster: 

    Accessory

    Price 

    Steering wheel cover - Grey and black 

    Rs 765

    Steering wheel cover - black perforation

    Rs 765

    Rear entry sill plate 

    Rs 1,990

    Fabric boot mat 

    Rs 2,000

    Moulded floor mat 

    Rs 8,800

    Fabric floor mat 

    Rs 2,700

    Seat covers - Camo perforation 

    Rs 14,550 

    Printed floor mat 

    Rs 3,850

    3D boot mat 

    Rs 2,950

    Sun blind 

    Rs 4,200

    3D floor mat 

    Rs 4,100

    Rubber floor mat 

    Rs 2,400

    Boot liner 

    Rs 5,850

    Seat covers - Quilting design 

    Rs 12,500

    Illuminated scuff plate 

    Rs 6,550

    Please note that all Renault seat covers are compatible with airbags. In addition to these accessories, you also get 18-inch alloy wheel inserts, sport pedals, and a smartphone holder.

    Renault Duster

    It would be best to check the prices of these accessories with your nearest dealership. 

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
     

    Head over to this link to add the accessories on Renault’s live configurator to see how the car would look. Now, let’s take a quick look at the Duster’s features and powertrain options. 

    Renault Duster Features And Powertrain 

    The Renault Duster comes with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, connected car technology, paddle shifters (with DCT variants), a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. You also get a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, built-in Google in the infotainment, and 6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support.

    Renault Duster Dashboard

    Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, hill start assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. 

    You can check out the Duster in our detailed image gallery to take a closer look at every detail of the SUV. 

    Powertrain options include: 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*
    *DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission   New Renault Duster

    Price And Rivals 

    The Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and VW Taigun. If you are considering the Duster, you should also check out its variant-wise prices in our detailed launch report.

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