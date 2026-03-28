2026 Renault Duster Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

The Renault Duster is making waves for its iconic comeback, potent engine options, feature-rich cabin, and rugged exteriors. The French automaker also offers a plethora of exterior and interior accessories that can truly elevate the look and feel of your Duster. These accessories not only add personalisation but also make your car stand out.

So if you have shortlisted the Duster, here’s a detailed look at the Duster’s exterior and interior accessories that you might want to consider adding to your car:

New Renault Duster: Exterior Accessories

Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered by Renault with the Duster:

Accessory Price Door handle garnish Rs 1,450 Bumper corner protector Rs 1,500 Tail lamp garnish - Satin chrome Rs 2,750 Headlamp garnish - Satin chrome Rs 2,000 Headlamp garnish - Gris inox Rs 1,900 Wind deflector with chrome insert Rs 4,850 Wind deflector Rs 3,550 Windor frame kit Rs 4,550 Car cover Rs 4,000 Front bumper garnish Rs 2,750 Air intake garnish - Gris inox Rs 2,500 Air intake garnish - Satin chrome Rs 2,500 Grille insert - Satin chrome Rs 1,300 Grille insert - Gris inox Rs 1,200 Mud flaps Rs 995 ORVM garnish Rs 900 Tailgate and bumper garnish - Gris inox Rs 2,850 Decal - camo Rs 5,250 Body side cladding insert Rs 2,900 Bonnet scoops Rs 1,950 Bonnet moulding Rs 1,650 Roof lamp garnish - satin chrome Rs 950 Roof lamp garnish - piano black Rs 875 Tail lamp garnish - Gris inox Rs 2,990 Tailgate and bumper garnish - Satin chrome Rs 2,850 Rear bumper guard Rs 4,950 Side step Rs 12,700 Side step bracket Rs 4,750 Rear bull guard bracket Rs 1,750 Door scuttle garnish Rs 1,400 Decal - linear Rs 4,650

These are all the exterior accessories available with the Renault Duster. Now, let’s check out all the interior accessories offered for the compact SUV:

New Renault Duster: Interior Accessories

A quick look at all the interior accessories available with the Duster:

Accessory Price Steering wheel cover - Grey and black Rs 765 Steering wheel cover - black perforation Rs 765 Rear entry sill plate Rs 1,990 Fabric boot mat Rs 2,000 Moulded floor mat Rs 8,800 Fabric floor mat Rs 2,700 Seat covers - Camo perforation Rs 14,550 Printed floor mat Rs 3,850 3D boot mat Rs 2,950 Sun blind Rs 4,200 3D floor mat Rs 4,100 Rubber floor mat Rs 2,400 Boot liner Rs 5,850 Seat covers - Quilting design Rs 12,500 Illuminated scuff plate Rs 6,550

Please note that all Renault seat covers are compatible with airbags. In addition to these accessories, you also get 18-inch alloy wheel inserts, sport pedals, and a smartphone holder.

It would be best to check the prices of these accessories with your nearest dealership.

Head over to this link to add the accessories on Renault’s live configurator to see how the car would look. Now, let’s take a quick look at the Duster’s features and powertrain options.

Renault Duster Features And Powertrain

The Renault Duster comes with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, connected car technology, paddle shifters (with DCT variants), a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. You also get a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, built-in Google in the infotainment, and 6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, hill start assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

You can check out the Duster in our detailed image gallery to take a closer look at every detail of the SUV.

Powertrain options include:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

Price And Rivals

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission

The Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and VW Taigun. If you are considering the Duster, you should also check out its variant-wise prices in our detailed launch report.