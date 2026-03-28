2026 Renault Duster Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices
Renault offers interesting accessories that you can add to your car, instead of considering aftermarket options
Published On Mar 28, 2026 12:02 PM By Yashein
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The Renault Duster is making waves for its iconic comeback, potent engine options, feature-rich cabin, and rugged exteriors. The French automaker also offers a plethora of exterior and interior accessories that can truly elevate the look and feel of your Duster. These accessories not only add personalisation but also make your car stand out.
So if you have shortlisted the Duster, here’s a detailed look at the Duster’s exterior and interior accessories that you might want to consider adding to your car:
New Renault Duster: Exterior Accessories
Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered by Renault with the Duster:
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Door handle garnish
|
Rs 1,450
|
Bumper corner protector
|
Rs 1,500
|
Tail lamp garnish - Satin chrome
|
Rs 2,750
|
Headlamp garnish - Satin chrome
|
Rs 2,000
|
Headlamp garnish - Gris inox
|
Rs 1,900
|
Wind deflector with chrome insert
|
Rs 4,850
|
Wind deflector
|
Rs 3,550
|
Windor frame kit
|
Rs 4,550
|
Car cover
|
Rs 4,000
|
Front bumper garnish
|
Rs 2,750
|
Air intake garnish - Gris inox
|
Rs 2,500
|
Air intake garnish - Satin chrome
|
Rs 2,500
|
Grille insert - Satin chrome
|
Rs 1,300
|
Grille insert - Gris inox
|
Rs 1,200
|
Mud flaps
|
Rs 995
|
ORVM garnish
|
Rs 900
|
Tailgate and bumper garnish - Gris inox
|
Rs 2,850
|
Decal - camo
|
Rs 5,250
|
Body side cladding insert
|
Rs 2,900
|
Bonnet scoops
|
Rs 1,950
|
Bonnet moulding
|
Rs 1,650
|
Roof lamp garnish - satin chrome
|
Rs 950
|
Roof lamp garnish - piano black
|
Rs 875
|
Tail lamp garnish - Gris inox
|
Rs 2,990
|
Tailgate and bumper garnish - Satin chrome
|
Rs 2,850
|
Rear bumper guard
|
Rs 4,950
|
Side step
|
Rs 12,700
|
Side step bracket
|
Rs 4,750
|
Rear bull guard bracket
|
Rs 1,750
|
Door scuttle garnish
|
Rs 1,400
|
Decal - linear
|
Rs 4,650
These are all the exterior accessories available with the Renault Duster. Now, let’s check out all the interior accessories offered for the compact SUV:
New Renault Duster: Interior Accessories
A quick look at all the interior accessories available with the Duster:
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Steering wheel cover - Grey and black
|
Rs 765
|
Steering wheel cover - black perforation
|
Rs 765
|
Rear entry sill plate
|
Rs 1,990
|
Fabric boot mat
|
Rs 2,000
|
Moulded floor mat
|
Rs 8,800
|
Fabric floor mat
|
Rs 2,700
|
Seat covers - Camo perforation
|
Rs 14,550
|
Printed floor mat
|
Rs 3,850
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 2,950
|
Sun blind
|
Rs 4,200
|
3D floor mat
|
Rs 4,100
|
Rubber floor mat
|
Rs 2,400
|
Boot liner
|
Rs 5,850
|
Seat covers - Quilting design
|
Rs 12,500
|
Illuminated scuff plate
|
Rs 6,550
Please note that all Renault seat covers are compatible with airbags. In addition to these accessories, you also get 18-inch alloy wheel inserts, sport pedals, and a smartphone holder.
It would be best to check the prices of these accessories with your nearest dealership.
Head over to this link to add the accessories on Renault’s live configurator to see how the car would look. Now, let’s take a quick look at the Duster’s features and powertrain options.
Renault Duster Features And Powertrain
The Renault Duster comes with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, connected car technology, paddle shifters (with DCT variants), a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. You also get a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, built-in Google in the infotainment, and 6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support.
Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, hill start assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.
You can check out the Duster in our detailed image gallery to take a closer look at every detail of the SUV.
Powertrain options include:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid
|
Power
|
100 PS
|
163 PS
|
Torque
|
160 Nm
|
280 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*
Price And Rivals
The Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and VW Taigun. If you are considering the Duster, you should also check out its variant-wise prices in our detailed launch report.