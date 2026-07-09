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    Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster: Find Out Which New Mid-Size SUV Is Better In Our Head-To-Head Comparison

    Both cater to a similar audience, but completely differ in their identities. Find out which one of the two you should buy.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 09, 2026 19:18 IST
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    Published OnJul 09, 2026 15:44 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 09, 2026 19:18 IST
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    Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster

    Nissan has launched the all-new Tekton in India, marking the debut of its latest compact SUV. Interestingly, the Tekton is closely related to the Renault Duster, as both SUVs are based on the same platform, share identical turbo-petrol engine options, and come equipped with a similar set of features. However, Nissan has given the Tekton its own distinctive styling, interior theme, and variant lineup to help it stand apart.

    While both SUVs cater to buyers looking for a practical, feature-loaded family SUV with modern technology and capable turbo-petrol powertrains, and don't differ a lot apart from design. So, in this report, we compare the Nissan Tekton and Renault Duster across their prices, dimensions, powertrain options, features, and specifications to find out which one makes more sense for your needs.

    Price 

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Renault Duster

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.59 lakh 

    Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh 

     Both the Tekton and Duster have the same prices for the base-spec variants.

    • Top-spec variants of the Tekton are more expensive by around Rs 10,000. 

    • The Tekton’s prices are introductory and reserved for the first 10,000 customers only; Nissan is expected to slightly increase the prices after that.

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Nissan Tekton

    Renault Duster 

    Difference

    Length 

    4348 mm

    4346 mm

    (+2 mm)

    Width 

    1815 mm

    1815 mm

    No Difference

    Height 

    1674 mm

    1701 mm

    (-27 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2657 mm

    2657 mm

    No Difference

    Boot space

    518 litres

    518 litres

    No Difference

    2026 Nissan Tekton
    Renault Duster

    • The overall dimensions are very similar to each other. The Tekton is longer than the Duster on paper by a very small margin.

    2026 Nissan Tekton
    Renault Duster

    • Both SUVs have the same width and wheelbase, meaning the interior space is also similar.

    • The Duster sits significantly higher than the Tekton, thanks to its chunky roof rails. 

    Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    • The boot space also remains identical in both SUVs.

    Powertrain 

    In the powertrains department, both the Tekton and Duster offer only turbo petrol engines. However, the Duster also offers a third engine option being a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain available by Diwali this year. This strong hybrid powertrain is not shared between the two SUVs here, which is one of their major differences. Both the Tekton and Duster’s entry-level engines are a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Renault Duster 

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    1.8-litre turbo petrol with strong hybrid

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    3

    4

    4

    Power (PS)

    100 PS

    163 PS

    100 PS

    163 PS

    160 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    Renault Duster Engine

    • As seen above, both cars offer the same set of 3 and 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine options, of which the 4-cylinder engines are tuned for performance, which is to appeal to buyers who seek performance and drive more on the highways.

    • The smaller 1-litre turbo petrol engine on both cars will appeal to buyers who want efficient city driving with a touch of performance for quick overtakes. 

    • The Duster has a slight edge here because of the 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, which will be available on sale later this year. 

    Features And Safety 

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    Renault Duster

    LED Headlamps

    Connected LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    LED

    LED

    LED Taillamps

    Rear connected LED light strip

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital display

    10.25-inch digital display

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    6-speaker Arkamys 

    6-speaker Arkamys 

    Push-button start/stop

    Leatherette Upholstery 

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Front Seats

    Lumbar Adjustment 

    ✅ (manual adjustment)

    ✅ (manual adjustment)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting  

    ✅ (48 colours)

    Paddle Shifters 

    Electric Powered Tailgate 

    Cooled Glovebox

    Cooled Armrest Storage 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Automatic headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Keyless Entry

    Driving and steering modes

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    360-Degree Camera

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    Cornering stability control 

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster

     Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster

    • As seen above, both cars are neck-to-neck in terms of the features they offer. Since the new Tekton is based on the recently launched Duster, it borrows a lot of equipment, and the overall package remains more or less the same. 

    Nissan Tekton Features

    • In terms of safety, both cars come equipped with ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, and impact-sensing door unlock.

    Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster

    • Both the Duster and Tekton boast a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating. 

    CarDekho Says… 

    Both the Nissan Tekton and the Renault Duster are closely matched SUVs. They include identical turbo-petrol engine options, a similar feature list, and are priced in the same ballpark. The Tekton stands out with its more rugged and muscular styling, while the Duster sticks to its iconic SUV design with a modern touch.

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    The Duster, however, will get a slight advantage soon as it will offer an additional strong hybrid powertrain, giving buyers an option that's more fuel-efficient and future-ready. Although, the hybrid is still in the cards for Nissan and may be included in the Tekton next year. Renault has also been steadily expanding its sales and service network while revamping its dealerships. Nissan, on the other hand, still has limited dealership and service coverage, making aftersales support an area, they need to improve.

    Renault Duster

    In the end, your decision will largely come down to which design appeals to you more. If you prefer the Duster's styling, a wider service network, the Duster is the more sensible choice. But if you prefer the Tekton's bolder styling, it offers virtually the same package underneath, making it an equally compelling alternative.

    Other Options To Consider

    The Tekton and Duster are both very great products in their respective domains. While the Duster has impressed us with its legacy over the past, the new Tekton looks equally appealing too. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: 

    • Hyundai Creta: The most-preferred SUV of the segment, offering a well-rounded package, wide choice of powertrains, and strong aftersales support. 

    • Kia Seltos: One of the most versatile options set to appeal to buyers looking for bold and sporty styling, along with a feature-rich cabin, comfortable ride quality, and multiple powertrain options.

    • Tata Sierra: For its iconic nameplate, a retro-inspired design backed by a spacious cabin, a long list of modern features, and diverse powertrain options. 

    • Maruti Victoris: For buyers looking for peaceful ownership, a reliable engine, cheap after-sales, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, an elegant design, and an optional AWD.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Offers the same peace-of-mind as the Victoris in a more boxy and traditional SUV design. Also gets the option of strong-hybrid, CNG and AWD for a go-anywhere attitude.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: For its strong driving dynamics and punchy turbo-petrol engines along with a performance-oriented DSG gearbox. 

    • Skoda Kushaq: For a driving experience similar to the Taigun but with a premium cabin, solid build quality, and a more refined driving experience. 

    • Honda Elevate: A smart option for those seeking a no-nonsense offering with Honda’s rock-solid reliability, spacious interior, and a large boot. 

    • MG Astor: For buyers who are not interested much in performance but want a feature-loaded value-for-money SUV with a plush and spacious cabin along with a comfortable ride.

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