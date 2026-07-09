Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster: Find Out Which New Mid-Size SUV Is Better In Our Head-To-Head Comparison

Nissan has launched the all-new Tekton in India, marking the debut of its latest compact SUV. Interestingly, the Tekton is closely related to the Renault Duster, as both SUVs are based on the same platform, share identical turbo-petrol engine options, and come equipped with a similar set of features. However, Nissan has given the Tekton its own distinctive styling, interior theme, and variant lineup to help it stand apart.

While both SUVs cater to buyers looking for a practical, feature-loaded family SUV with modern technology and capable turbo-petrol powertrains, and don't differ a lot apart from design. So, in this report, we compare the Nissan Tekton and Renault Duster across their prices, dimensions, powertrain options, features, and specifications to find out which one makes more sense for your needs.

Price

Model Nissan Tekton Renault Duster Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.59 lakh Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh

Both the Tekton and Duster have the same prices for the base-spec variants.

Top-spec variants of the Tekton are more expensive by around Rs 10,000.

The Tekton’s prices are introductory and reserved for the first 10,000 customers only; Nissan is expected to slightly increase the prices after that.

Dimensions

Parameter Nissan Tekton Renault Duster Difference Length 4348 mm 4346 mm (+2 mm) Width 1815 mm 1815 mm No Difference Height 1674 mm 1701 mm (-27 mm) Wheelbase 2657 mm 2657 mm No Difference Boot space 518 litres 518 litres No Difference

The overall dimensions are very similar to each other. The Tekton is longer than the Duster on paper by a very small margin.

Both SUVs have the same width and wheelbase, meaning the interior space is also similar.

The Duster sits significantly higher than the Tekton, thanks to its chunky roof rails.

The boot space also remains identical in both SUVs.

Powertrain

In the powertrains department, both the Tekton and Duster offer only turbo petrol engines. However, the Duster also offers a third engine option being a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain available by Diwali this year. This strong hybrid powertrain is not shared between the two SUVs here, which is one of their major differences. Both the Tekton and Duster’s entry-level engines are a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

Model Nissan Tekton Renault Duster Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1.8-litre turbo petrol with strong hybrid No. of Cylinders 3 4 3 4 4 Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS Torque (Nm) 166 Nm 280 Nm 166 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

As seen above, both cars offer the same set of 3 and 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine options, of which the 4-cylinder engines are tuned for performance, which is to appeal to buyers who seek performance and drive more on the highways.

The smaller 1-litre turbo petrol engine on both cars will appeal to buyers who want efficient city driving with a touch of performance for quick overtakes.

The Duster has a slight edge here because of the 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, which will be available on sale later this year.

Features And Safety

Feature Nissan Tekton Renault Duster LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Connected LED DRLs ✅ ❌ Foglamps LED LED LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Rear connected LED light strip ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital display 10.25-inch digital display Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys 6-speaker Arkamys Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Front Seats ✅ ✅ Lumbar Adjustment ✅ (manual adjustment) ✅ (manual adjustment) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ (48 colours) Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Electric Powered Tailgate ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ❌ ❌ Cooled Armrest Storage ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Driving and steering modes ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level-2) ✅ (Level-2) Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅ Cornering stability control ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅

As seen above, both cars are neck-to-neck in terms of the features they offer. Since the new Tekton is based on the recently launched Duster, it borrows a lot of equipment, and the overall package remains more or less the same.

In terms of safety, both cars come equipped with ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, and impact-sensing door unlock.

Both the Duster and Tekton boast a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating.

CarDekho Says…

Both the Nissan Tekton and the Renault Duster are closely matched SUVs. They include identical turbo-petrol engine options, a similar feature list, and are priced in the same ballpark. The Tekton stands out with its more rugged and muscular styling, while the Duster sticks to its iconic SUV design with a modern touch.

The Duster, however, will get a slight advantage soon as it will offer an additional strong hybrid powertrain, giving buyers an option that's more fuel-efficient and future-ready. Although, the hybrid is still in the cards for Nissan and may be included in the Tekton next year. Renault has also been steadily expanding its sales and service network while revamping its dealerships. Nissan, on the other hand, still has limited dealership and service coverage, making aftersales support an area, they need to improve.

In the end, your decision will largely come down to which design appeals to you more. If you prefer the Duster's styling, a wider service network, the Duster is the more sensible choice. But if you prefer the Tekton's bolder styling, it offers virtually the same package underneath, making it an equally compelling alternative.

Other Options To Consider

The Tekton and Duster are both very great products in their respective domains. While the Duster has impressed us with its legacy over the past, the new Tekton looks equally appealing too. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: