Mahindra Vision X Design Patented

Mahindra just patented the Vision X, its upcoming compact SUV, and the images give us the best look yet at how the finished car will actually look when it reaches showrooms in 2027. Good news for anyone who liked the concept from last year: the coupe-ish, sporty shape has stuck around. The Vision X slots in above the XUV 3XO in Mahindra's range. It's also the smallest SUV riding on the company's new NU_IQ platform, and it'll come in fully-electric and petrol forms.

What The Patent Reveals About Vision X's Design

The patent doesn't stray far from the concept. Two teams worked on it together, Mahindra's India Design Studio in Mumbai and its Advanced Design arm in the UK, and the result looks nothing like the rest of the segment. There's a tapering roofline, flared rear haunches, and a coupe-like stance that's quite different from how most sub-4m SUVs are shaped, XUV 3XO included, which tends to look more upright and conventional.

Fitting all that into four metres isn't simple, but the platform helps. NU_IQ is a born-electric architecture, so it can likely stretch the wheelbase out even with a short overall length, pushing the wheels to the corners. That gives the car a planted look and frees up room inside, something EV platforms are generally good at. The patent also shows a closed-off front end, typical of EVs, along with sharp LED lighting.

It's a design that separates the Vision X from the XUV 3XO pretty clearly and pushes it toward buyers who want something premium and stylish without giving up road presence just because the car is small.

Interior: A Trickle-Down From Mahindra's Premium SUVs

Mahindra wants this cabin to punch above its price. Several elements are apparently lifted straight from the BE 6, one of Mahindra's premium EVs: a big dual-screen layout covering the driver's display and infotainment, and the same steering wheel design used on the BE concepts.

That's a lot to promise for a car expected to sit under Rs 16 lakh. If the dashboard really does mirror what's in the flagship EVs, Mahindra is clearly trying to make the Vision X the tech leader of its segment rather than just another entrant. Buyers would get a clean, screen-heavy cabin that feels ahead of most rivals at the price, and it's also how Mahindra plans to justify pricing the Vision X above even the top-spec, fully loaded XUV 3XO.

Why The Vision X Matters: Filling The Gap Above XUV 3XO

This isn't just another SUV added to the lineup. It's Mahindra carving out a new tier inside its own sub-4m range. The XUV 3XO handles the value end, packed with features at a sharp price. The Vision X goes after buyers who'd rather have design and tech than a longer spec sheet, a premium option sitting a notch above the XUV 3XO.

Priced under Rs 16 lakh, it's aimed at the space currently held by top-end sub-4m SUVs and the lower trims of bigger compact SUVs like the Creta or Seltos. The idea is simple: get the tax breaks and easy city size of a sub-4m car, but with the design and tech usually found a segment up. Mahindra's bet is that by 2027, buyers will care less about size and more about how the car makes them feel.

What do you think of Mahindra's strategy with the Vision X? Let us know in the comments below.

EV First, Petrol To Follow: What We Know About Powertrains And Timeline

Both electric and petrol versions are planned, and the EV is expected first. That's the same order Mahindra followed with its BE and XEV models, where the electric versions came out before the petrol ones. Don't expect this next year. Production is pegged for around 2027, and that date should be treated as a current estimate based on the patent and how the platform is progressing, not something fixed in stone.

The bigger point is the platform itself. As the smallest model on the new NU_IQ architecture, sitting just above the XUV 3XO, the Vision X stays under four metres for the tax benefit, with pricing expected to stay below Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the segment, that's a big deal. A compact SUV from Mahindra built from the ground up for both electric and petrol could change how buyers under Rs 16 lakh decide between the two. What would sway you, the EV or the ICE? Let us know in the comments.