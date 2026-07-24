2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift LAUNCHED: Find ALL DETAILS Including Features, Design, Powertrain Specifications And PRICING Here

Nearly four years after introduction, Maruti has launched the first mid-lifecycle facelift of the second-generation Brezza. While on the surface, changes may seem limited, it is under the skin where the SUV now features a more powerful turbo-petrol engine and a host of new equipment. To go along with these, it gets a few exterior tweaks and revised colour options as well. Let’s take a look at the new Brezza in detail:

Variants & Pricing

The updated Brezza is available in a choice of four variants called LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus, with prices starting from Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has not revealed the full pricing of the SUV yet.

However, if you want to book the SUV, we have a detailed explainer on the same here.

Exterior

With this facelift, Maruti has decided to not make any major changes to the inoffensive design of the Brezza, and instead focus on minor tweaks for a fresher look.

It retains the flat fascia with simple elements, instead of jumping on the latest design trends.

In between sits the reprofiled grille finished in chrome, while the bumper also gets reworked with triangular fog lamp surrounds, silver garnish on the lower air dam and a silver skid plate as well.

The side profile retains the boxy silhouette, thick cladding, silver roof rails and blacked-out pillars for a ‘floating roof’ effect, although the 16-inch alloy wheels feature a sharper design.

From the rear-end, it will be tough to distinguish the outgoing and new versions of the SUV, with the only noticeable change being a slightly reworked bumper featuring a larger silver skid plate.

Dimensions: Length: 3995 mm, Width: 1790 mm, Height: 1685 mm (with roof rails), Wheelbase: 2500 mm

Colour Options

The new Brezza can be configured in seven colour options, as follows:

Pearl Arctic White

Sizzling Red

Bluish Black

Vivacious Orange (NEW)

Magma Grey

Lustrous Beige (NEW)

Splendid Silver

Out of these, the Red, Beige and White shades also get optional dual-tone colour schemes in select variants, which add a black roof to the mix for a sportier feel.

Interior

Just like the exterior, changes inside the new Brezza also remain minor.

It retains the upright dashboard layout with a brown insert, slim central AC vents, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

However, what uplifts the ambience is the new brown coloured leatherette seat upholstery, a new climate control panel, gloss black steering wheel insert (which was silver on outgoing version), a sliding front centre armrest with storage and a cooled glovebox along with winged headrests for rear occupants for a premium feel.

You also have a larger infotainment touchscreen, although the analogue instrument cluster with MID is retained.

Features

Maruti has added some useful equipment to the Brezza facelift such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM 2.5 filter with AQI display.

This is in addition to existing features such as a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, heads-up display, 6-speaker ARKAMYS surround sound system, cruise control and connected car tech.

We have also detailed the variants, and how they stack up against each other here.

Feature Misses: While the Brezza gets all the essential equipment, we wish Maruti had offered features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a better audio system and a power-adjustable driver seat which have become commonplace amongst newer rivals.

Safety

In terms of the safety equipment, the SUV continues with 6 airbags, hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Additions in this department are a lot more substantial with front parking sensors, some Level 1 ADAS functions such as blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, emergency stop signal and safe exit warning alongside a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

BNCAP Safety Rating: With its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety score, the Brezza joins rivals like the Nexon, Venue, Syros and Kylaq in having top safety credentials! For a closer look at the Brezza’s safety ratings, check out this story.

Powertrain

By far the highlight of this facelift is the new underbody dual-cylinder CNG setup, an upgraded 6-speed manual gearbox and a new turbo-petrol powertrain in the Brezza. Here are the specifications of the facelifted SUV:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW) Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI,ZXI Plus)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

To know more about the new Brezza's variant-wise powertrain split, check out this story.

Rivals

The new Brezza competes in the fierce subcompact SUV segment. Here are some rivals you may want to consider if you are shopping in this space: