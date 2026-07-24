2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift LAUNCHED: Find ALL DETAILS Including Features, Design, Powertrain Specifications And PRICING Here
The Brezza now offers a lot more, for a smaller price tag!
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Nearly four years after introduction, Maruti has launched the first mid-lifecycle facelift of the second-generation Brezza. While on the surface, changes may seem limited, it is under the skin where the SUV now features a more powerful turbo-petrol engine and a host of new equipment. To go along with these, it gets a few exterior tweaks and revised colour options as well. Let’s take a look at the new Brezza in detail:
Variants & Pricing
The updated Brezza is available in a choice of four variants called LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus, with prices starting from Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has not revealed the full pricing of the SUV yet.
However, if you want to book the SUV, we have a detailed explainer on the same here.
Exterior
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With this facelift, Maruti has decided to not make any major changes to the inoffensive design of the Brezza, and instead focus on minor tweaks for a fresher look.
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It retains the flat fascia with simple elements, instead of jumping on the latest design trends.
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In between sits the reprofiled grille finished in chrome, while the bumper also gets reworked with triangular fog lamp surrounds, silver garnish on the lower air dam and a silver skid plate as well.
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The side profile retains the boxy silhouette, thick cladding, silver roof rails and blacked-out pillars for a ‘floating roof’ effect, although the 16-inch alloy wheels feature a sharper design.
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From the rear-end, it will be tough to distinguish the outgoing and new versions of the SUV, with the only noticeable change being a slightly reworked bumper featuring a larger silver skid plate.
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Dimensions:
Length: 3995 mm, Width: 1790 mm, Height: 1685 mm (with roof rails), Wheelbase: 2500 mm
Colour Options
The new Brezza can be configured in seven colour options, as follows:
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Pearl Arctic White
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Sizzling Red
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Bluish Black
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Vivacious Orange (NEW)
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Magma Grey
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Lustrous Beige (NEW)
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Splendid Silver
Out of these, the Red, Beige and White shades also get optional dual-tone colour schemes in select variants, which add a black roof to the mix for a sportier feel.
Interior
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Just like the exterior, changes inside the new Brezza also remain minor.
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It retains the upright dashboard layout with a brown insert, slim central AC vents, and a three-spoke steering wheel.
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However, what uplifts the ambience is the new brown coloured leatherette seat upholstery, a new climate control panel, gloss black steering wheel insert (which was silver on outgoing version), a sliding front centre armrest with storage and a cooled glovebox along with winged headrests for rear occupants for a premium feel.
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You also have a larger infotainment touchscreen, although the analogue instrument cluster with MID is retained.
Features
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Maruti has added some useful equipment to the Brezza facelift such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM 2.5 filter with AQI display.
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This is in addition to existing features such as a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, heads-up display, 6-speaker ARKAMYS surround sound system, cruise control and connected car tech.
- We have also detailed the variants, and how they stack up against each other here.
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Feature Misses:
While the Brezza gets all the essential equipment, we wish Maruti had offered features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a better audio system and a power-adjustable driver seat which have become commonplace amongst newer rivals.
Safety
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In terms of the safety equipment, the SUV continues with 6 airbags, hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.
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Additions in this department are a lot more substantial with front parking sensors, some Level 1 ADAS functions such as blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, emergency stop signal and safe exit warning alongside a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
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BNCAP Safety Rating:
With its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety score, the Brezza joins rivals like the Nexon, Venue, Syros and Kylaq in having top safety credentials! For a closer look at the Brezza’s safety ratings, check out this story.
Powertrain
By far the highlight of this facelift is the new underbody dual-cylinder CNG setup, an upgraded 6-speed manual gearbox and a new turbo-petrol powertrain in the Brezza. Here are the specifications of the facelifted SUV:
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG
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1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW)
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Power
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103 PS
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88 PS
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110 PS
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Torque
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139 Nm
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121.5 Nm
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170 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/6-speed AT
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT
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Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)
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21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT)
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26.90 km/kg
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20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI,ZXI Plus)
MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)
To know more about the new Brezza's variant-wise powertrain split, check out this story.
Rivals
The new Brezza competes in the fierce subcompact SUV segment. Here are some rivals you may want to consider if you are shopping in this space:
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Hyundai Venue: A near-perfect package, the Venue offers a spacious cabin, premium interior, class-leading technology levels, a refined diesel engine and bold styling.
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Tata Nexon: One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Nexon caters to a wide range of buyers with its multitude of variants, powertrain options, contemporary styling and a long list of features.
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Kia Sonet: An ageing option, but still relevant with a sophisticated feel, muscular styling and premium positioning.
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Mahindra XUV 3XO: The SUV is known for its torquey diesel engine, long list of equipment and a premium feel.
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Kia Syros: Offers a quirky personality, with a roomy and high-quality interior, plethora of equipment and competent turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
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Skoda Kylaq: The enthusiast pick of the segment, the Kylaq’s fun-to-drive nature has made it a blockbuster success for Skoda. It also offers good levels of kit, understated European styling and a solid feel.
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Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor: Maruti’s more youthful approach to the segment, both cars offer a similar feature-list to the Brezza, powerful turbo-petrol engines and a spacious cabin. The Taisor’s differentiation comes down to the styling.
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Renault Kiger/Nissan Magnite: Stylish SUVs that offer accessible pricing, with all essential features and great value-for-money.
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