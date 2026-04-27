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    Renault Duster vs Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Which Compact SUV Should You Go For?

    Both SUVs have loyal fan followings on our shores, so it will be an interesting find to see which one wins the comparison battle beyond their fandom…

    Published On Apr 27, 2026 07:03 PM By Bikramjit

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    Duster vs Kushaq

    Earlier this year, the Renault Duster kicked off with an iconic comeback on our shores. It has gotten more stylish and modern than ever, with a new look, a lot of new features and new powertrain options too. In that regard, Skoda India has also come up with the facelifted Kushaq, which keeps its additions subtle but does offer notable updates. 

    In this report, let’s take a deep dive into the comparison between these two SUVs to know which is a better buy.

    Price

    Model

    Renault Duster

    Skoda Kushaq

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh 

    Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh 
    • Both the Duster and Kushaq have a nearly similar price range.

    • The Duster’s base variant undercuts the Kushaq by Rs 20,000, whereas its top variant is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the Kushaq’s topmost trim.

    Dimensions

    Parameter 

    Renault Duster 

    Skoda Kushaq

    Difference

    Length 

    4346 mm

    4229 mm

    +117 mm

    Width 

    1815 mm

    1760 mm

    +55 mm

    Height 

    1701 mm

    1612 mm

    +89 mm

    Wheelbase 

    2657 mm

    2651 mm

    +6 mm

    • The Renault Duster is the bigger car of the two in all aspects.

    Renault Duster

    • The wheelbase of both SUVs is, however, very similar, hence there won’t be a big difference in legroom within the cabin.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift side

    • In terms of road presence, the Duster notably looks a little more commanding, whereas the Kushaq carries an understated and more sophisticated appearance.

    Colour Options

    Renault Duster

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Pearl White

    Candy White

    Stealth Black

    Deep Black

    Moonlight Silver

    Brilliant Silver

    Sunset Red

    Steel Grey

    River Blue

    Carbon Steel

    Mountain Jade Green

    Cherry Red

    Lava Blue

    Shimla Green
    • The Skoda Kushaq Facelift is the SUV with more colour choices in this comparison.

    • However, on a closer look, you can find that both cars have a complementary colour palette with white, black, silver, red, blue and green hues, broadly in common.

    • Buyers who prefer monochromatic paint options more can find more variety in the Kushaq’s case.

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    Renault Duster 

    Skoda Kushaq

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    3

    4

    Power (PS)

    100 PS

    163 PS

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT
    DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    • Currently, the Renault Duster is on offer with two turbo petrol engine options. So is the Kushaq Facelift too. 

    Renault Duster Engine
    2026 Skoda Kushaq engine

    • While both cars get a 1-litre turbo petrol engine, it is the Kushaq that offers you an automatic gearbox alongside a manual. The Kushaq’s engine also outputs 15 PS and 12 Nm more than the Duster’s.

    • The Duster, however, wins with its 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine over the Kushaq with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The Duster’s engine results in 13 PS and 30 Nm more output than the Kushaq’s.

    Note:

    The Duster will be getting a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain by Diwali this year. It will be paired with an 8-speed DHT (dedicated hybrid transmission).

    Features

    Feature

    Renault Duster

    Skoda Kushaq

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    LED Foglamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital display

    10.25-inch digital display

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    6-speaker Arkamys 

    6-speaker 

    Push-button start/stop

    Leatherette Upholstery 

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Front Seats

    Lumbar Adjustment 

    ✅ (manual adjustment)

    Rear Seat Massaging Function

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting  

    ✅ (48 colours)

    Paddle Shifters 

    Electric Powered Tailgate 

    Cooled Glovebox

    Cooled Armrest Storage 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    Auto AC

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Keyless Entry

    • Both Duster and Kushaq have a pretty similar list of features. In some aspects, the Duster edges ahead with bigger wheels, lumbar support, a powered tailgate and cooled armrest storage.

    Renault Duster Dashboard
    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard

    • The Kushaq also has some features over the Duster, one of which is quite some luxury - the rear massaging seats. It also gets a cooled glovebox that is not there in the Duster.

    Safety

    Equipments

    Renault Duster

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    360-Degree Camera

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    • This is the department where the Duster is significantly ahead of the new Kushaq. The Duster gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera over the Kushaq.

    • Both SUVs have the same number of airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, TPMS and ISOFIX.

    CarDekho Says

    If you’re looking at these SUVs as an end buyer, we’d say the Renault Duster is a better pick if you want a more complete package. It gives you more features, a slightly stronger engine, and just feels like you’re getting more for your money. For everyday use and long-term ownership, it makes a lot of sense.

    Renault Duster Rolling 

    On the other hand, we’d pick the Skoda Kushaq for the Skoda driving status we bank upon. Only if driving feel is high on your priority list, the Kushaq still has that solid, fun-to-drive German character, and that’s really where it shines.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq driving

    Honestly, for most buyers, the Duster feels like the easier recommendation. The Kushaq makes more sense if your heart leans toward how a car drives rather than how much kit it offers.

    Other Options To Consider

    Now, if you’re shopping for a four-wheeler in the compact SUV space, you have plenty of options to choose from. Beyond the Duster and Kushaq, here are the other options to look at:

    • Volkswagen Taigun: Offers a direct alternative to the Kushaq with the same driving feel but with a different styling.

    • Hyundai Creta: Truster nameplate with a feature-rich cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide range of engine and variant choices. 

    • Tata Sierra: Suits buyers who want strong road presence, generous cabin space, and a modern set of features.

    • Maruti Victoris: Great choice if your priority is fuel efficiency, CNG alternatives and more importantly, a compact SUV with an all-wheel drive option.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Appeal to buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency, especially through hybrid technology.

    • Kia Seltos: Brings a premium-feeling interior, multiple powertrain options, a lot of cabin space and a strong visual appeal in this segment.

    • Honda Elevate: For buyers who seek reliability, a roomy cabin, and one of the strongest naturally aspirated petrol engines in the segment.

    • MG Astor:  Suits buyers who prioritise cabin quality, comfort-oriented dynamics, and a strong feature set over outright performance.

    If you had to choose a compact SUV for your family, tell us in the comments which SUV is entering your garage?

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