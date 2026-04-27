Renault Duster vs Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Which Compact SUV Should You Go For?

Earlier this year, the Renault Duster kicked off with an iconic comeback on our shores. It has gotten more stylish and modern than ever, with a new look, a lot of new features and new powertrain options too. In that regard, Skoda India has also come up with the facelifted Kushaq, which keeps its additions subtle but does offer notable updates.

In this report, let’s take a deep dive into the comparison between these two SUVs to know which is a better buy.

Price

Model Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh

Both the Duster and Kushaq have a nearly similar price range.

The Duster’s base variant undercuts the Kushaq by Rs 20,000, whereas its top variant is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the Kushaq’s topmost trim.

Dimensions

Parameter Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq Difference Length 4346 mm 4229 mm +117 mm Width 1815 mm 1760 mm +55 mm Height 1701 mm 1612 mm +89 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2651 mm +6 mm

The Renault Duster is the bigger car of the two in all aspects.

The wheelbase of both SUVs is, however, very similar, hence there won’t be a big difference in legroom within the cabin.

In terms of road presence, the Duster notably looks a little more commanding, whereas the Kushaq carries an understated and more sophisticated appearance.

Colour Options

Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq Facelift Pearl White Candy White Stealth Black Deep Black Moonlight Silver Brilliant Silver Sunset Red Steel Grey River Blue Carbon Steel Mountain Jade Green Cherry Red — Lava Blue — Shimla Green

The Skoda Kushaq Facelift is the SUV with more colour choices in this comparison.

However, on a closer look, you can find that both cars have a complementary colour palette with white, black, silver, red, blue and green hues, broadly in common.

Buyers who prefer monochromatic paint options more can find more variety in the Kushaq’s case.

Powertrain Options

Model Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol No. of Cylinders 3 4 3 4 Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 166 Nm 280 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

Currently, the Renault Duster is on offer with two turbo petrol engine options. So is the Kushaq Facelift too.

DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

While both cars get a 1-litre turbo petrol engine, it is the Kushaq that offers you an automatic gearbox alongside a manual. The Kushaq’s engine also outputs 15 PS and 12 Nm more than the Duster’s.

The Duster, however, wins with its 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine over the Kushaq with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The Duster’s engine results in 13 PS and 30 Nm more output than the Kushaq’s.

Note: The Duster will be getting a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain by Diwali this year. It will be paired with an 8-speed DHT (dedicated hybrid transmission).

Features

Feature Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ LED Foglamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital display 10.25-inch digital display Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys 6-speaker Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Front Seats ✅ ✅ Lumbar Adjustment ✅ (manual adjustment) ❌ Rear Seat Massaging Function ❌ ✅ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (48 colours) ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Electric Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ❌ ✅ Cooled Armrest Storage ✅ (DCT only) ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Auto AC ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅

Both Duster and Kushaq have a pretty similar list of features. In some aspects, the Duster edges ahead with bigger wheels, lumbar support, a powered tailgate and cooled armrest storage.

The Kushaq also has some features over the Duster, one of which is quite some luxury - the rear massaging seats. It also gets a cooled glovebox that is not there in the Duster.

Safety

Equipments Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq Facelift Airbags 6 6 Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear 360-Degree Camera ✅ ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level-2) ❌ Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold ✅ ❌ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅

This is the department where the Duster is significantly ahead of the new Kushaq. The Duster gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera over the Kushaq.

Both SUVs have the same number of airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, TPMS and ISOFIX.

CarDekho Says

If you’re looking at these SUVs as an end buyer, we’d say the Renault Duster is a better pick if you want a more complete package. It gives you more features, a slightly stronger engine, and just feels like you’re getting more for your money. For everyday use and long-term ownership, it makes a lot of sense.

On the other hand, we’d pick the Skoda Kushaq for the Skoda driving status we bank upon. Only if driving feel is high on your priority list, the Kushaq still has that solid, fun-to-drive German character, and that’s really where it shines.

Honestly, for most buyers, the Duster feels like the easier recommendation. The Kushaq makes more sense if your heart leans toward how a car drives rather than how much kit it offers.

Other Options To Consider

Now, if you’re shopping for a four-wheeler in the compact SUV space, you have plenty of options to choose from. Beyond the Duster and Kushaq, here are the other options to look at:

Volkswagen Taigun: Offers a direct alternative to the Kushaq with the same driving feel but with a different styling.

Hyundai Creta: Truster nameplate with a feature-rich cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide range of engine and variant choices.

Tata Sierra: Suits buyers who want strong road presence, generous cabin space, and a modern set of features.

Maruti Victoris: Great choice if your priority is fuel efficiency, CNG alternatives and more importantly, a compact SUV with an all-wheel drive option.

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Appeal to buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency, especially through hybrid technology.

Kia Seltos: Brings a premium-feeling interior, multiple powertrain options, a lot of cabin space and a strong visual appeal in this segment.

Honda Elevate: For buyers who seek reliability, a roomy cabin, and one of the strongest naturally aspirated petrol engines in the segment.

MG Astor: Suits buyers who prioritise cabin quality, comfort-oriented dynamics, and a strong feature set over outright performance.

If you had to choose a compact SUV for your family, tell us in the comments which SUV is entering your garage?