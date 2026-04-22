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    All-new Renault Duster On-road Prices Explained

    You can get the Duster in a range of six variants, and two engine options

    Published On Apr 22, 2026 10:02 AM By Ved

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    Renault Duster

    Renault introduced the new Duster last month at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and now that deliveries have commenced, there is renewed enthusiasm for the SUV. In case you were waiting to bring one home, we have compiled a list of what it would cost on-road in these top 5 cities. Here are all the details:

    How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

    When buying a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive it home. These include:

    • Insurance Premium

    • Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

    • Accessories (optional)

    Note: 

    All variants of the new Duster are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%. 

    Take a look at the Duster’s detailed ex-showroom pricing here.

    Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

    Renault Duster On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base)

    Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,690

    Insurance

    Rs 46,767

    Rs 83,640

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,15,630

    Rs 1,97,630

    FASTag

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,22,687

    Rs 21,69,760

    Buying the Duster in the national capital will set you back between Rs 12.23 lakh and Rs 21.70 lakh on-road. Do note that these prices do not include optional add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

    Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

    Renault Duster On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base)

    Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,690

    Insurance

    Rs 54,640

    Rs 84,818

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,30,948

    Rs 2,31,316

    FASTag

    Rs 985

    Rs 985

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,46,063

    Rs 22,04,809

    In Mumbai, the Duster can cost you between Rs 12.46 lakh and Rs 22.05 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

    Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

    Renault Duster On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base)

    Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,690

    Insurance

    Rs 46,885

    Rs 83,758

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 2,01,610

    Rs 3,56,344

    FASTag

    Rs 650

    Rs 650

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,07,985

    Rs 23,28,442

    The Duster will cost between Rs 13.08 lakh and Rs 23.28 lakh on-road in Bengaluru. These prices do not include add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

    Booking Details:

    The Duster can be booked through your nearest Renault dealership or via the official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000. We have compiled all the booking details here.

    Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

    Renault Duster On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base)

    Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,690

    Insurance

    Rs 47,770

    Rs 84,643

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,92,120

    Rs 3,39,720

    FASTag

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,99,980

    Rs 23,12,653

    If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 23.13 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.

    Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

    Renault Duster On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base)

    Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,490

    Rs 18,690

    Insurance

    Rs 47,888

    Rs 76,632

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,16,409

    Rs 1,98,409

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,24,287

    Rs 21,63,231

    In Kolkata, prices for the new Duster range between Rs 12.24 lakh and Rs 21.63 lakh on-road without optional add-ons like service packages, extended warranty or accessories.

    Note: 

    West Bengal also offers the option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15-year lifetime tax calculated here, which will result in a more affordable on-road price. Contact your local dealer for more details on the same.

    Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

    Disclaimer: 

    The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance charges, local municipal taxes, accessories and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Renault dealer for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

    Renault Duster Overview

    Renault’s largest brand in India, the Duster, made a comeback in its all-new avatar last month. Its styling package includes a muscular and tough look. Upfront, there is a massive gloss black grille with ‘DUSTER’ lettering, slim LED DRLs and a silver skid plate on a chunkily clad bumper.

    Renault Duster

    In profile, it has a high bonnet line and an upright stance. Details here include 18-inch alloy wheels, functional roof rails, flared fenders, thick cladding and a ‘coupe’ style look with rear door handles placed behind the windows. At the rear, it gets a connected LED taillamp cluster and a silver applique on the bumper to add to its personality.

    Renault Duster

    Feature-wise, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with Google OS, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an air purifier. 

    Renault Duster

    It also gets safety tech like 6 airbags, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB) and front, side and rear parking sensors. Check out this story for a more in-depth look at the Duster’s feature list.

    Under the hood, the Duster gets powered by 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines, with the latter also getting an automatic gearbox option. Here are its details:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Renault Duster

    Renault Duster: Rivals

    The Duster goes up against compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

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