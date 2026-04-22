All-new Renault Duster On-road Prices Explained

Renault introduced the new Duster last month at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and now that deliveries have commenced, there is renewed enthusiasm for the SUV. In case you were waiting to bring one home, we have compiled a list of what it would cost on-road in these top 5 cities. Here are all the details:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

When buying a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive it home. These include:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Note: All variants of the new Duster are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%.

Take a look at the Duster’s detailed ex-showroom pricing here.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

Renault Duster On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base) Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,490 Rs 18,690 Insurance Rs 46,767 Rs 83,640 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,15,630 Rs 1,97,630 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 12,22,687 Rs 21,69,760

Buying the Duster in the national capital will set you back between Rs 12.23 lakh and Rs 21.70 lakh on-road. Do note that these prices do not include optional add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

Renault Duster On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base) Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,490 Rs 18,690 Insurance Rs 54,640 Rs 84,818 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,30,948 Rs 2,31,316 FASTag Rs 985 Rs 985 On-road Price Rs 12,46,063 Rs 22,04,809

In Mumbai, the Duster can cost you between Rs 12.46 lakh and Rs 22.05 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

Renault Duster On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base) Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,490 Rs 18,690 Insurance Rs 46,885 Rs 83,758 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,01,610 Rs 3,56,344 FASTag Rs 650 Rs 650 On-road Price Rs 13,07,985 Rs 23,28,442

The Duster will cost between Rs 13.08 lakh and Rs 23.28 lakh on-road in Bengaluru. These prices do not include add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Booking Details: The Duster can be booked through your nearest Renault dealership or via the official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000. We have compiled all the booking details here.

Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

Renault Duster On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base) Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,490 Rs 18,690 Insurance Rs 47,770 Rs 84,643 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,92,120 Rs 3,39,720 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 12,99,980 Rs 23,12,653

If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 23.13 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.

Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

Renault Duster On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Renault Duster Authentic MT (Base) Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,490 Rs 18,690 Insurance Rs 47,888 Rs 76,632 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,16,409 Rs 1,98,409 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,24,287 Rs 21,63,231

In Kolkata, prices for the new Duster range between Rs 12.24 lakh and Rs 21.63 lakh on-road without optional add-ons like service packages, extended warranty or accessories.

Note: West Bengal also offers the option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15-year lifetime tax calculated here, which will result in a more affordable on-road price. Contact your local dealer for more details on the same.

Check the Duster’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance charges, local municipal taxes, accessories and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Renault dealer for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

Renault Duster Overview

Renault’s largest brand in India, the Duster, made a comeback in its all-new avatar last month. Its styling package includes a muscular and tough look. Upfront, there is a massive gloss black grille with ‘DUSTER’ lettering, slim LED DRLs and a silver skid plate on a chunkily clad bumper.

In profile, it has a high bonnet line and an upright stance. Details here include 18-inch alloy wheels, functional roof rails, flared fenders, thick cladding and a ‘coupe’ style look with rear door handles placed behind the windows. At the rear, it gets a connected LED taillamp cluster and a silver applique on the bumper to add to its personality.

Feature-wise, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with Google OS, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an air purifier.

It also gets safety tech like 6 airbags, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB) and front, side and rear parking sensors. Check out this story for a more in-depth look at the Duster’s feature list.

Under the hood, the Duster gets powered by 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines, with the latter also getting an automatic gearbox option. Here are its details:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Renault Duster: Rivals

The Duster goes up against compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.