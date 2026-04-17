2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Which One Should You Pick?

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun and Renault Duster are two of the latest compact SUVs in the segment. While the former is a facelift of an existing model, the latter has returned to India after a long hiatus. Both offer powerful turbo-petrol engines, a slew of creature comforts and strong safety packages, but which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle?

In this story, we find out exactly that by comparing the two compact SUVs in detail. Let’s start with their dimensions.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Renault Duster: Dimensions

Model 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Renault Duster Difference Length 4,221 mm 4,346 mm -125 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,815 mm -55 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,701 mm -89 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,657 mm -6mm Boot space 385-litres 518-litres -133-litres

The Volkswagen Taigun was never the biggest car in the segment and the difference in size clearly shows in numbers.

The Duster is not just longer, but also taller and wider than the Taigun.

Maximum difference between the two compact SUVs is in their length, where the Duster is 125 mm longer. Yet, its wheelbase is only 6 mm longer.

This difference will translate into the Renault Duster having a better road presence than the Volkswagen Taigun.

There is a significant difference in the boot space figures too with the Duster boasting an additional 133-litres of space.

Colour options

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 2026 Renault Duster Wild Cherry Red* Mountain Jade Green* Deep Black River Blue* Steel Grey* (new) Sunset Red* Lava Blue Pearl White* Candy White* Stealth Black Avocado Pearl* (new) Moonlight Silver Reflex Silver* - Carbon Steel - Carbon Steel Matte -

*Also offered with optional dual-tone scheme with black roof

The Volkswagen Taigun offers more exterior colour options compared to the Renault Duster. Moreover, the colour options and the red inserts in the top-spec GT Plus Sport variant combine to give a sporty feel to the compact SUV – something which is not available in the Duster. However, Renault offers a unique theme in the Duster’s Iconic Launch Edition, which gets bright yellow inserts and black alloys.

Both cars get multiple dual-tone shades as well, but only the Taigun gets a Matte finish that looks unique compared to the usual shades.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Renault Duster: Powertrain Options

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 2026 Renault Duster Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 115 PS / 178 Nm 150 PS / 250 Nm 100 PS / 166 Nm 163 PS / 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT* 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT^ Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 19.98 kmpl/ 19.54 kmpl 18.85 kmpl NA 17.75 kmpl/18.45

*AT= Torque converter automatic transmission, ^DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Both the SUVs are powered by turbo-petrol engines only.

The Taigun’s smaller engine is available with both manual and automatic transmission, and has a stronger output than the Duster’s 1-litre engine, which is offered only with a manual.

Despite the smaller displacement, the bigger 1.3-litre engine of the Duster produces more power and torque when compared to the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Volkswagen Taigun.

While the Taigun’s bigger engine is available only with a DCT, the Duster offers you both manual and DCT transmission options with the more powerful engine.

Note: The Renault Duster will also be available with a strong-hybrid powertrain sometime around Diwali. This powertrain will boast the biggest engine (1.8-litre) and battery (1.4 kWh) in the segment.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Renault Duster: Features

Feature 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 2026 Renault Duster LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED front foglamps ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅(Black) LED Taillamps ✅ (Connected) ✅(Connected) Alloy wheels 17-inch 18-inch Powered front seats ✅(6-way) ✅6-way Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google Assist 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster ✅(10.25-inch) ✅ (10.25-inch with Google OS) Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ❌ 3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅Front, Side and Rear Parking Camera Rear 360-degree ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) ❌ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅(1.5-litre only) ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ Warning only ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) ❌ ✅ (Level-2)

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun might miss out on a few features compared to the Renault Duster, but they aren’t deal breakers. The missing features include 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, and dual-zone climate control.

Both SUVs miss out on features like rear sun shades, branded audio systems and a heads-up display, which are offered in some cars in the segment.

On the safety front, the Renault Duster packs Level-2 ADAS, side parking sensors and electronic parking brake (EPB) over the Volkswagen Taigun.

Price & Rivals

Car 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Renault Duster Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.3 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun is the dearer amongst the two. The base variant costs nearly Rs 50,000 more, while the top-spec variant is more expensive by nearly Rs 60,000 than the Duster.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Renault Duster: Which one should you buy?

The Volkswagen Taigun hasn’t changed a whole lot compared to the outgoing model, and you can actually check out the differences between the old and new Taigun here. But despite a conservative update, it still packs and offers everything you would need from a modern-day compact SUV in its price point.

Yet, on paper, the Renault Duster takes the crown without even dropping a pinch of sweat. Not only is it bigger, but it offers more features (most of them discretionary), advanced safety tech and a turbo-petrol engine that is more powerful than the Taigun’s beloved engine (1.5-litre) which is adored by enthusiasts. The Duster’s larger turbo-petrol engine can also be had with a proper manual transmission for people who want maximum engagement, which is something missing in the Taigun. And the Duster does all of this while undercutting the Volkswagen Taigun by nearly Rs 60,000 (top to top comparison)

So as far as the stats suggest, you should pick the Renault Duster for the best possible value-for-money quotient. But these on-paper figures only paint half the picture, and the real-world parameters like ergonomics, space, ride and handling can have a major impact on your car buying decision. So if you’re too eager to make a purchase and can’t wait till we bring you a real-world comparison, we suggest you head to our YouTube channel and check out the first-drive review of the Renault Duster.

Other Options To Consider

Hyundai Creta: Offers a powertrain option for literally every possible use case while packing all the feel-good features and safety equipment that you’d expect from a car at its price point. Check out how the new Volkswagen Taigun compares with the Hyundai Creta here.