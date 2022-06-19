Published On Jun 19, 2022 08:49 AM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

The list includes new SUVs, a french hatchback and some EVs

Many important launches are scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. We have two new entrants set for the compact SUV segment from Toyota and Maruti, while Citroen is prepping up the C3 for an entry into the compact hatchback space. The list includes some new SUVs, a new hatchback, EVs, and a premium sedan.

Here are the models we expect to see reaching showrooms this quarter:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota is set to reveal the Urban Cruiser Hyryder on July 1, while its launch is expected in August. A glimpse of its exterior styling was recently seen. The compact SUV will be the first one in its segment to offer a self-charging hybrid powertrain, along with a standard mild-hybrid version. Mainly, its strong hybrid components will be locally manufactured, which should keep its prices down to acceptable levels. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system , which no SUV in its space offers as of now. It’s expected to cost from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Compact SUV (Vitara)

Following the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, we will see the debut of Maruti’s version of the compact SUV. We believe that it is likely to be called the Vitara as Maruti has removed the Vitara moniker from the new Brezza’s nomenclature. Its interior was recently spied and is similar to that of its non-identical twin from Toyota. The compact SUV will share its underpinnings with the Hyryder, but will get its own distinctive styling.

Citroen C3

Citroen’s second model for India, the C3 hatchback, will go on sale on July 20. Its specifications and features have already been revealed and we’ve already reviewed it as well. The SUV-like C3 will be an alternative to several cars from the Maruti Suzuki Ignis to the Nissan Magnite and not to mention the Tata Punch. The C3 will be offered with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines, but without the option of an automatic. To complement its funky design, Citroen will offer buyers of the hatch 10 exterior colour choices and four customisation packs.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo will debut the luxury electric vehicle space with the locally assembled XC40 Recharge in July. It will get a 78kWh battery pack, a dual electric motor setup, delivering 408PS and 660Nm, and 418km of range. The XC40 Recharge is expected to be a cheaper alternative to newly launched EVs like the Kia EV6 and BMW i4.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus was recently spied testing and if an earlier revealed RTO document is anything to go by, it will go on sale soon. Like the Bolero Neo was essentially a facelifted TUV300, the Neo Plus will be a facelifted TUV300 Plus. The extended Neo will come with seven- and nine-seater configurations, and will retain its 120PS 2.2-litre diesel engine.

New Generation Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai recently revealed the India-spec fourth-generation Tucson ahead of its launch this quarter. While we’re awaiting details on its specifications, we reckon that it will be offered with an automatic transmission and an optional AWD. The new Tucson will also be the first Hyundai in India to feature ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which will further be seen in other Hyundai models. Its rivals will include the VW Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Facelifted Audi A8 L

Audi is going to launch the facelifted version of the A8 L sedan on July 12, while its pre-bookings are underway. It will be available in two trims with prices expected to be upwards of Rs 1.5 crore. The luxury saloon receives significant cosmetic upgrades on the outside but with a largely unchanged cabin. The Audi will rival the Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7-Series.

Hyundai iONIQ 5

Hyundai’s second battery-powered electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5, is expected to be launched this quarter. It’s based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins the Kia EV6. The IONIQ 5 electric crossover is available with multiple powertrains and battery packs in the European market.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata is expected to introduce the Altroz EV in the coming months. It has already been spied multiple times in a near-production ready avatar. We’re expecting it to get the Nexon EV’s 30.2kWh battery pack with a range of around 300km and the 129PS electric motor. There are chances of it also receiving the Nexon EV Max’s 40.5kWh battery, which offers a range of 417km. It will be the first EV hatchback in India, with prices expected to be around Rs 15 lakh.