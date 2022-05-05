Published On May 05, 2022 03:10 PM By Sonny for Audi A8 L

The flagship sedan gets minor updates in the form of cosmetic tweaks and increased comfort

The booking deposit for the new A8L stands at Rs 10 lakh.

Audi A8L gets visual tweaks to the front and rear profiles as part of the facelift.

It will get the optional Rear Relaxation package which adds a recliner mode and a foot massager.

The new A8L will continue to be offered with a single powertrain option: 3-litre turbo-petrol making 340PS and 540Nm.

Audi is expected to announce prices of the new A8L by the end of May 2022.

The latest and mildly updated version of the Audi A8L will soon be available in India. Ahead of announcing the price, Audi India has opened the bookings for the facelifted A8L with a deposit amount of Rs 10 lakh.

The A8L is the extended wheelbase version of the A8, and the primary choice of many markets like India. The facelift gives minor tweaks to the front and rear fascia of the A8. At the front, the changes focus along the bottom half such as the base of the singleframe grille and the air intakes. The facelifted A8L will also be offered with a host of cabin customisation options, key amongst which is the Rear Relaxation package. It includes a recliner setting and a foot massager too.

As before, the A8L remains a tech-rich luxury sedan with a plethora of displays. Its dashboard features three large displays: one for the driver, and two touchscreens for the infotainment and the climate controls. Other features on offer will include some ADAS tech as well.

Audi will continue to offer A8L in India with a single powertrain option: a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech and quattro all wheel drive. Its output is rated at 340PS and 540Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic.

The facelifted Audi A8L is expected to be launched in India by the end of May. Since it will now be available in two trim and not just one, fully-loaded package, it might have a lower entry point than the pre-facelift model’s price tag of Rs 1.58 crore (ex-showroom). The A8L will continue to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.