Citroen C3 Engine Options & Specs OUT!

Published On Jun 06, 2022 06:31 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The C3 will be an alternative to  the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

citroen c3

  • To get 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines. 

  • The N.A unit will offer 81PS and the turbo unit will deliver 110PS. 

  • Power figures will be similar to its premium hatchback rivals. 

  • To feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital driver display. 

Citroen is going to offer the C3 with two petrol engines. The carmaker will unveil its first made-for-India model in June, while its unofficial bookings are already underway. 

We have learnt that the C3 will be offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N.A) and a turbo-petrol engine options. The naturally aspirated unit will offer 81PS and the turbo unit, 110PS. 

The C3’s power figures are quite similar to its rivals in the sub-4m SUV and hatchback segments. The turbo petrol engine will also come with an automatic option, most likely a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. Here’s a glimpse of engine offered by similarly positioned cars: 

Specs

Citroen C3

Hyundai i20

Maruti Baleno/Toyota Glanza

Honda Jazz

Tata Altroz

Nissan Magnite/Renault Kiger

Engine

1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre N.A / 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre N.A

1.2-litre N.A

1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo

1-litre N.A / 1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

81PS / 110PS

83PS / 120PS

90PS

90PS

86PS / 110PS

72PS / 100PS

The Citroen C3’s silhouette will be that of a cross-hatch, with similarities from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. A rugged and quirky styling, split headlights setup, and multiple dual tone options will be some of its design highlights. 

The same quirky appeal will be seen inside the cabin with elements such as contrasting dashboard highlights and unique AC vents. It will feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital driver display. 

Citroen is expected to price the C3 between Rs 5 and 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its prices are expected to be out in July, followed shortly by the commencement of deliveries. We will be driving the C3 soon, so stay tuned for our reviews. 

