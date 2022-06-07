Published On Jun 07, 2022 03:47 PM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

The upcoming compact SUV’s powertrain details have come to fore ahead of its July 1 reveal

Toyota will offer Hyryder with a 1.5-litre petrol engine in both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid versions.

The version with the mild-hybrid system will get manual and automatic transmission choices.

The strong hybrid powertrain will employ an e-CVT, similar to the Honda City Hybrid.

It will also get AWD, but only with the mild-hybrid powertrain.

The self-charging strong hybrid powertrain will only be available with front-wheel drive (FWD).

Power figures for both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid variants have been revealed.

Maruti’s SUV based on the Hyryder will get the same powertrain options, including AWD.

The Toyota Hyryder is scheduled to make its official debut on July 1. Exclusive details regarding its powertrain options have become known to us, including the fact that the compact SUV will also get a first-in-segment all-wheel drive option.

It was already revealed that the Hyryder will feature a self-charging strong petrol-hybrid powertrain which will offer increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The more affordable option will come with mild-hybrid tech only.

The latest updates from sources in the know reveal that Toyota will offer the mild-hybrid Hyryder with the choice of AWD and FWD. However, the strong hybrid powertrain will be a two-wheel drive (2WD) offering only. It will be the first compact SUV to offer AWD since the discontinuation of Renault Duster AWD in 2020.

Hyryder power outputs confirmed

The Toyota compact SUV will use a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains. The power output of each has also been shared to be 103PS for the mild-hybrid and 116PS for the self-charging hybrid system. We expect no change in the power output for the AWD option as the torque figures will likely be adequate.

Powertrain type Strong hybrid Mild-hybrid Power 116PS 103PS Drivetrain 2WD 2WD, AWD

For representational purposes only

Hyryder transmission options

The mild-hybrid powertrain of the Toyota Hyryder will get the choice of 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. For the strong hybrid powertrain, it will only be available with an e-CVT setup similar to the Honda City Hybrid, i.e., it will not have conventional gears.

What about the Maruti Suzuki version?

The Toyota Hyryder will also be offered as a Maruti Suzuki SUV with the same powertrains, which should include the choice of AWD. So, the above mentioned engine and transmission specifications should be the same for the Maruti model as well.

It has already been confirmed that the Toyota and Maruti compact SUVs will feature distinctive styling for product differentiation. Leaked images of the interior have revealed that the Toyota SUV will feature a large floating central touchscreen display and a head-up display, while the instrument cluster had a hybrid-specific green dial as well. Other expected features include connected car tech, six airbags, 360-degree camera view, and ventilated front seats.

The Toyota Hyryder is due to be launched in the third quarter of 2022 and the Maruti Suzuki SUV will arrive shortly after. They will be taking on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.