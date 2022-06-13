Published On Jun 13, 2022 08:04 AM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The carmaker says there are 56 customisation options for the hatchback along with more than 70 accessories

It will offer the C3 with four accessory packs: Vibe, Elegance, Energy, and Convenience.

Vibe pack includes a fog lamp kit and orange surrounds for the fog lamps and rear reflectors.

Elegance pack comes with chrome outside door handles and chrome insert in body side moulding.

Energy pack gets door visors, front and rear skid plates, and a rear roof spoiler.

Convenience pack covers basic essentials including mud flaps and a floor mat.

Individual items on offer consist of an air purifier, a 2-DIN music system, and a car cover.

The C3 will go on sale on July 20, with bookings starting on July 1.

Citroen has unveiled the India-spec C3 and announced that its bookings will commence from July 2022. At its unveiling, the carmaker had showcased the four accessory packs that will be offered with the hatchback: Vibe, Elegance, Energy, and Convenience. The carmaker had also announced that the hatchback will be offered with 56 customisation options along with over 70 accessories.

Citroen C3’s Accessories Packs

1) Vibe: It is the most basic add-on pack for the C3. It consists of items such as orange surrounds for the fog lamps, a fog lamp kit, orange surround for the rear reflectors, and body side moulding.

2) Elegance: The ‘Elegance’ pack encompasses chrome surrounds for the fog lamps, rear reflectors and side indicators, chrome garnish for the taillights and window beltline, chrome outside door handles, chrome finish for the rear bumper, and body side moulding with chrome insert.

3) Energy: Accessory items included in this pack are a rear roof spoiler, front and rear skid plates, door visors, and wheel arch cladding.

4) Convenience: The ‘Convenience’ pack adds most of the essential items such as mud flaps, floor mat, seat belt cover, leather steering wheel cover, a boot mat, sun blinds for all windows (including the rear windshield), seat cushion, and neck pillows.

What Other Items Are Available?

Citroen will also provide the sub-4m hatchback with more useful items as individual offerings. These include an air purifier, a 2-DIN music system, rear seat organiser, jump starter, car cover, bumper corner protector, and door edge and sill guard.

Also Read: Citroen India To Nearly Double Dealership Touch Points Before C3’s Launch

Since the C3 is yet to be launched, there are no details on the prices of these accessories packs. We can expect to get more information on these packs when the hatchback is launched on July 20. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Celerio, Wagon R and Ignis as well as the Tata Tiago.