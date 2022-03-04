Published On Mar 04, 2022 06:13 PM By Sonny

The carmaker also plans to start offering six airbags as standard across its premium models

Autonomous driving assists have become available in premium mass market models like Mahindra XUV700 and MG Astor from 2021.

Hyundai intends to catch the competition and start offering ADAS across its premium lineup before the end of 2022.

It will also expand its standard safety kit for popular SUVs to include six airbags, ESC and ISOFIX.

New-gen Tucson set to be the first to get these updates, with facelifted Creta to follow in due time.

The hottest new set of features to enter the mass-market segments is the suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), especially the premium compact SUV space. Hyundai is a leading competitor in those SUV segments and it has no intention of falling behind when it comes to tech-laden models. Sources close to the manufacturer have confirmed that Hyundai will start offering ADAS in its lineup before the end of 2022.

Related: What Is ADAS? How Does It Help? And What Are The Challenges It Faces In India?

An ADAS suite in this segment would include features that offer Level 2 autonomous driving assists such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and blind spot warning. Mahindra introduced such features to the mid-size SUV space with the XUV700, and MG made it even more affordable with the Astor compact SUV.

The first Hyundai model in India to offer ADAS is the upcoming new-gen Tucson SUV. The likes of the Creta, Alcazar and Verna are expected to get these features in due time.

Hyundai will also begin expanding its standard safety kit for its popular and premium SUVs to include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC and VSM), and ISOFIX. This update would be most significant to the likes of the Creta and Alcazar SUVs. As of now, the Kia Carens is the only one in this space to offer those safety features as standard.

Of course, the added safety features, whether they be the increased list of standard equipment or the addition of ADAS tech, will come with a price premium. The most affordable Hyundai offering to get these updates would be the Creta, which already starts from Rs 10.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).