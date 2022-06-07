Published On Jun 07, 2022 06:24 PM By Tarun for Volvo XC40 Recharge

Its locally assembled units will go on sale from July

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled at the carmaker’s Bengaluru plant, deliveries from October.

It should be more affordable than the earlier leaked prices, which was Rs 75 lakh.

Will be offered in a single fully-loaded variant.

Gets a 78kWh battery with a claimed range of 418 kilometres.

Its dual motor setup is rated at 408PS and 660Nm.

Volvo is going to locally assemble the XC40 Recharge in India. It will be launched in July, with deliveries slated to commence from October. In March, its cost was leaked online and the Recharge, it was said, will cost Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom PAN India).

The XC40 Recharge will be assembled at the Chinese-owned Swedish carmaker’s Bengaluru plant. It will be available in a single fully-loaded variant which will be priced aggressively and would definitely undercut the leaked price.

The electric car sports minor cosmetic differences over its ICE counterpart, including a closed grille and different alloys. The all-black cabin layout is identical to the regular, petrol-powered version.

It features a 12-inch digital driver display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 14-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and ADAS with lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Volvo offers the XC40 Recharge with a 78kWh battery pack and a WLTP certified range of 418 kilometres. It gets a dual motor setup with 408PS and 660Nm on offer and, naturally, all-wheel drive. It can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds. With a 150kW fast charger, the EV can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

The XC40 Recharge is now the first luxury electric vehicle to be locally assembled, beating Mercedes Benz, which was the first marque to confirm locally assembled EVs, starting with the EQS. The XC40 Recharge will rival the recently launched Kia EV6 and BMW i4.

Read More on : XC40 Automatic