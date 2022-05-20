Modified On May 20, 2022 09:41 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai Tucson 2022

It’ll likely be offered with petrol and diesel automatic powertrains, with optional all-wheel-drive

Hyundai has taken the covers off its new flagship SUV for India, the fourth-generation Tucson. It bears a striking new design and a plethora of new features including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. First introduced globally in September 2020, the fourth-generation Tucson will go on sale in India in the second half of 2022.

What’s new in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson?

The fourth-gen Tucson is an all-new SUV that’s longer, wider and slightly taller than its predecessor. It’s boldly styled in Hyundai’s new “Parametric” design language, which is an evolution of the “sensuous sportiness” philosophy, with sharp creases and flared square-shaped wheel arches.

At the front, it features a wide, gaping front grille with a “parametric” design and vertically stacked DRLs. It has split LED headlights and a wide lower air dam flanked by vertically stacked fog lamps. It’ll also come with a new set of snazzy 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels that are a size larger than the current Tucson’s 18-inch alloys.

The rear fascia of the new Tucson is equally striking, with fang-shaped split LED taillights and a sleek tailgate design. Lower down, the bumper features a similar parametric pattern and a faux skid plate.

Inside, the 2022 Tucson has a minimalistic dashboard design with a portrait-style 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch floating digital driver’s display. The infotainment screen is likely to be paired with a name-brand (Bose or Krell) audio system.

Other features that are likely to be offered include a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, a digital key and 8-way powered and ventilated front seats. It’s likely to be offered with safety features such as six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and possibly, driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

New Hyundai Tucson Powertrains

A wide range of powertrains, including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, are on offer overseas. It remains to be seen which engines will be offered by the carmaker in India. Currently, the Tucson is offered with a 152PS 2-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 185PS 2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic. We will also see an HTRAC all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in the new Tucson.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in the second half of this year. It will be priced at a premium over its predecessor which costs upwards of Rs 22.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’ll rekindle rivalries with the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross SUVs.

