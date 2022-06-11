Citroen C3 Will Get An Automatic Option At Launch In Brazil But Not In India

Published On Jun 11, 2022 09:00 AM By Sonny for Citroen C3

All its rivals in India already get an automatic transmission

Citroen is yet to debut C3 in Brazil but has been putting out promotional material that teases an automatic gearbox.

India-spec C3 details are out and it will not get an automatic option at launch.

Engine and transmission details for the Brazil-spec C3 are still unconfirmed.

India-spec C3 offers a choice of 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and turbocharged engines.

Citroen C3 prices are expected to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The various details and specifications of the Citroen C3 reveal that it will not get an automatic transmission at the time of launch. However, promotional materials for the C3 in Brazil, where it is yet to be unveiled, reveal that it does get an automatic gearbox.

Citroen’s decision to not offer the C3 with an automatic option in India off the bat stands out. All of its closest competitors are already available with the choice of an AMT, a relatively affordable type of automatic transmission commonly seen on mass-market cars. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Ignis, and Celerio, as well as the Tata Tiago.

Specifications of the C3

It is not yet confirmed what engines Citroen will offer on the Brazil-spec C3. Therefore, we do not know what kind of automatic transmission it will be, i.e. an AMT, or a torque converter, or even a CVT. Media reports from the region suggest the C3 will get a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed AT.

We do know that the Indian model will get two petrol engines: an 82PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 110PS 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. The less powerful engine is mated to a 5-speed manual while the turbo-petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual.

Will the India-spec C3 get an automatic?

Yes, eventually. Its turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful and one of the most advanced units in its class. Even the naturally aspirated unit deserves an automatic transmission. We expect Citroen to offer the turbo-petrol unit to get the option of a 6-speed torque converter. That’s a powertrain that the French carmaker already offers in Europe. While not confirmed for India, Citroen has clarified that it won’t be offering a dual-clutch automatic in India.

The market launch of the Citroen C3 in India is scheduled for July 20 with official pre-bookings to begin in early July. Its prices are expected to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

