Published On Apr 25, 2022 06:51 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz EV

Its near-to-production-spec version was already revealed back at the 2020 Auto Expo

The spied mule seems to be missing a tailpipe, suggesting it’s the Altroz EV.

Going by the unveiled model, the EV will get a new grille, revised bumpers, different alloys and blue inserts inside and out.

Likely to use the soon-to-be-launched Nexon EV’s battery and electric motor and battery pack.

Prices are expected to be around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Altroz EV has been spied ahead of its expected launch this year. The electric version of the hatchback debuted as a concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor show and at the 2020 Auto Expo, we saw its closer to production-spec version.

The spied test mule seems to be missing the tail pipe, but besides that, it doesn’t look any different from the ICE model. Going by the one that we saw at the Expo, the electric Altroz will get an EV-specific grille (without any vents), revised bumpers, new futuristic-looking alloys, and blue inserts all over the body.

Its technical specifications are not out yet, but we’re expecting the Nexon EV’s battery and motor to be seen here. For reference, the Nexon EV currently gets a 129PS electric motor and a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, that offers a driving range of 312 kilometres. However, an updated version of the electric SUV is due for launch soon, which is expected to offer more performance and driving range.

In a recent interview, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles And Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, confirmed us that there are two more EVs launching prior to the Curvv electric SUV (which will arrive in 2024). One of them should be the Tata Altroz EV. Tata plans to launch 10 new electric vehicles by 2025, which will include all of these models.

The Tata’s premium electric hatchback should be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), wedged between the Nexon and Tigor EVs. Tata is also planning to offer CNG with the Altroz, which could make it the only car among its rivals to come with four fuel options: Petrol, Diesel, CNG and electric.

