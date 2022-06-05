English | हिंदी

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Spec Comparison

Published On Jun 05, 2022 12:16 PM By Sonny for BMW i4

Both these new EVs offer sporty performance and over 500km of range at somewhat similar prices. But they’ve got more to them 

The imported premium EV segment in India is getting competitive with more entrants, especially below the Rs 1 crore mark. They can also be seen as the most environmentally friendly models on sale as they can do the most emission free kilometres between charges. The newest entries are the BMW i4 luxury electric sedan and the sporty Kia EV6 electric crossover which offer more than 500km of range. Let’s see how these EVs compare in a detailed spec comparison:

Dimensions

 

Kia EV6

BMW i4

Length

4695mm

4783mm

Width

1890mm

1852mm

Height

1550mm

1448mm

Wheelbase

2900mm

2856mm

Kia EV6 GT Line: First Drive Review

The BMW i4 sedan is longer overall but the EV6 is bigger in every other proportion. Since the Kia is a dedicated EV, it has a longer wheelbase with a shorter overall body than the i4 which is based on an ICE model, the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Battery and powertrain

 

Kia EV6

BMW i4

Battery size

77.4kWh

83.9kWh

Powertrain type

RWD/AWD

RWD

Power

229PS/325PS

340PS

Torque

350Nm/605Nm

430Nm

WLTP Range

Up to 528km

Up to 590km

BMW i4

Kia is offering the EV6 in India with both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) powertrains while the i4 is only offered with a single motor that drives the rear wheels. While the BMW packs more power in a single motor, the dual-motor Kia crossover has a lot more torque on offer. 

Kia EV6 GT Line: First Drive Review

The i4 has a bigger battery and offers more claimed range than the EV6.

Also read: Kia EV6 GT Line: First Drive Review

Charging

 

Kia EV6

BMW i4

Charging capacity

Up to 350kW

Up to 205kW

Charge time (10-80%)

18 minutes

31 minutes

Charge time with 50kW

73 minutes

83 minutes

Charge time with home installed wallbox

7 hours 20 minutes 

(10-100% with 7.2kW)

8.25 hours (full charge with 11kW)

The Kia has an 800-volt electrical architecture which allows for a higher charging capacity and quicker charging times. However, considering that a 350kW fast charger is hard to find even in Europe, that figure is somewhat irrelvant in the real world. But since it has a smaller battery, the EV6 would charge quicker than the i4 from your regular 50kW DC fast chargers and even the home wallbox chargers.

Kia EV6 GT Line: First Drive Review

The BMW i4's charging port is positioned where the fuel-filler port would be on a conventional model. The EV6's charging ports are located just under the right-side taillamp.

Feature Highlights

 

Kia EV6

BMW i4

Exterior

LED lighting

19-inch alloys

Panoramic sunroof

Laserlight LED lighting

17-inch alloys

Sunroof

Interior

Vegan leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats

Leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats

Comfort and convenience

Dual-zone climate control with ventilated seats

Powered tailgate

Ambient lighting

Vehicle-to-load power outlet

Tri-zone climate control with ventilated seats

Powered tailgate

Ambient lighting

Infotainment

Curved integrated display for dual 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment)

Connected car tech

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Curved integrated display - 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment and 12.3-inch instrument cluster)

Connected car tech

17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Safety

8 airbags

Stability control

ADAS tech

360-degree camera

6 airbags

Traction control

Semi-autonomous park assist

Stability control

Kia EV6 GT Line: First Drive Review

Both the EV6 and i4 are being offered in a single fully-loaded trim in India. The Kia is available in its GT Line trim with the sportier exterior package while the BMW is available in the eDrive40 trim. These premium EVs are similarly well-equipped in terms of comfort. But of the two, the EV6 is more spacious and better equipped in terms of safety features and gets a cool panoramic sunroof too. Meanwhile, the i4 offers better cabin luxuries.

Prices

 

Kia EV6

BMW i4

Price (Ex-showroom)

Rs 59.95 lakh - Rs 64.95 lakh

Rs 69.9 lakh

*introductory prices

Both these models are brought here via the CBU route. The luxury sedan is priced higher than the Korean crossover by Rs 5 lakh. However, at these prices this margin is small enough for buyers with similar budgets to consider both EV options.

Read More on : BMW i4 Automatic

