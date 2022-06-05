Published On Jun 05, 2022 12:16 PM By Sonny for BMW i4

Both these new EVs offer sporty performance and over 500km of range at somewhat similar prices. But they’ve got more to them

The imported premium EV segment in India is getting competitive with more entrants, especially below the Rs 1 crore mark. They can also be seen as the most environmentally friendly models on sale as they can do the most emission free kilometres between charges. The newest entries are the BMW i4 luxury electric sedan and the sporty Kia EV6 electric crossover which offer more than 500km of range. Let’s see how these EVs compare in a detailed spec comparison:

Dimensions

Kia EV6 BMW i4 Length 4695mm 4783mm Width 1890mm 1852mm Height 1550mm 1448mm Wheelbase 2900mm 2856mm

The BMW i4 sedan is longer overall but the EV6 is bigger in every other proportion. Since the Kia is a dedicated EV, it has a longer wheelbase with a shorter overall body than the i4 which is based on an ICE model, the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Battery and powertrain

Kia EV6 BMW i4 Battery size 77.4kWh 83.9kWh Powertrain type RWD/AWD RWD Power 229PS/325PS 340PS Torque 350Nm/605Nm 430Nm WLTP Range Up to 528km Up to 590km

Kia is offering the EV6 in India with both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) powertrains while the i4 is only offered with a single motor that drives the rear wheels. While the BMW packs more power in a single motor, the dual-motor Kia crossover has a lot more torque on offer.

The i4 has a bigger battery and offers more claimed range than the EV6.

Charging

Kia EV6 BMW i4 Charging capacity Up to 350kW Up to 205kW Charge time (10-80%) 18 minutes 31 minutes Charge time with 50kW 73 minutes 83 minutes Charge time with home installed wallbox 7 hours 20 minutes (10-100% with 7.2kW) 8.25 hours (full charge with 11kW)

The Kia has an 800-volt electrical architecture which allows for a higher charging capacity and quicker charging times. However, considering that a 350kW fast charger is hard to find even in Europe, that figure is somewhat irrelvant in the real world. But since it has a smaller battery, the EV6 would charge quicker than the i4 from your regular 50kW DC fast chargers and even the home wallbox chargers.

The BMW i4's charging port is positioned where the fuel-filler port would be on a conventional model. The EV6's charging ports are located just under the right-side taillamp.

Feature Highlights

Kia EV6 BMW i4 Exterior LED lighting 19-inch alloys Panoramic sunroof Laserlight LED lighting 17-inch alloys Sunroof Interior Vegan leather upholstery Power adjustable front seats Leather upholstery Power adjustable front seats Comfort and convenience Dual-zone climate control with ventilated seats Powered tailgate Ambient lighting Vehicle-to-load power outlet Tri-zone climate control with ventilated seats Powered tailgate Ambient lighting Infotainment Curved integrated display for dual 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment) Connected car tech 14-speaker Meridian audio system Curved integrated display - 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment and 12.3-inch instrument cluster) Connected car tech 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system Safety 8 airbags Stability control ADAS tech 360-degree camera 6 airbags Traction control Semi-autonomous park assist Stability control

Both the EV6 and i4 are being offered in a single fully-loaded trim in India. The Kia is available in its GT Line trim with the sportier exterior package while the BMW is available in the eDrive40 trim. These premium EVs are similarly well-equipped in terms of comfort. But of the two, the EV6 is more spacious and better equipped in terms of safety features and gets a cool panoramic sunroof too. Meanwhile, the i4 offers better cabin luxuries.

Prices

Kia EV6 BMW i4 Price (Ex-showroom) Rs 59.95 lakh - Rs 64.95 lakh Rs 69.9 lakh

*introductory prices

Both these models are brought here via the CBU route. The luxury sedan is priced higher than the Korean crossover by Rs 5 lakh. However, at these prices this margin is small enough for buyers with similar budgets to consider both EV options.

