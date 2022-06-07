Modified On Jun 07, 2022 07:11 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The upcoming Bolero Neo Plus will be offered in both 7- and 9-seat layouts, unlike the TUV300 Plus which was a 9-seater model

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus.

Updates to include a revised front grille, new headlights, and possibly new upholstery.

Expected to get the same 120PS/280Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine as the TUV300 Plus.

Mahindra could price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onward and launch it by August 2022.

In July 2021, Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo which was essentially the facelifted TUV300. If a Delhi RTO document is anything to go by, the carmaker seems to be preparing the Bolero Neo Plus (which will be the facelifted TUV300 Plus) for launch.

The TUV300 Plus was basically a long wheelbase version of the TUV300, with side-facing seats behind the second row. It was discontinued in April 2020 when the BS6 norms kicked in. While the TUV300 Plus was a nine-seater model, the Bolero Neo Plus will be offered in both 7- and 9-seat layouts (as suggested by the government document).

Design changes will be in line with the Bolero Neo which will include a revised grille, tweaked bumpers, a spoiler, and new headlights with LED DRLs. Interior updates include the new Thar’s instrument cluster, possibly a revised upholstery, and cruise control.

Mahindra will provide the Bolero Neo Plus with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine making 120PS and 280Nm as the TUV300 Plus. A 6-speed MT is expected to be on offer.

We expect the Bolero Neo Plus to go on sale by August 2022 and it could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. While it won’t have any direct rivals, it will be an affordable alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio N.

