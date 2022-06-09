Modified On Jun 10, 2022 05:29 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The hatchback will be offered in four monotone and six dual-tone colour options

Citroën will launch the C3 on July 20.

Monotone colours will be white, orange, and two shades of grey.

Dual-tone colours include white with orange roof, orange with grey roof, and grey with orange roof.

It will also offer the hatchback with two interior trim colour options.

C3 will be offered with two petrol engines, with only manual gearbox options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Citroen has revealed nearly all relevant details of the C3 ahead of its launch on July 20, such as the variants, features and engine specifications.In this story, we bring to you the multiple colour options that the sub-4m hatchback will be available in.

The C3 will be offered in a total of 10 exterior shades: 4 monotone and 6 dual-tone. Here’s the full list of choices:

Monotone options-

Polar White

Zesty Orange

Platinum Grey

Steel Grey



















Dual-tone options-

Polar White with Zesty Orange

Platinum Grey with Zesty Orange

Polar White with Platinum Grey

Steel Grey with Zesty Orange

Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey

Steel Grey with Platinum Grey

Citroën will also offer two trim colours for the interior of the hatchback: Anodised Orange and Anodised Grey. This colourful section runs the width of the dashboard of the C3.

The hatchback will be provided with two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (82PS and 115Nm) and the other a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS and 190Nm). Citroën will be offering these engine options with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

We believe Citroën could price the C3 from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The hatchback will take on the Tata Tiago, Maruti Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis.