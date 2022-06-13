Modified On Jun 13, 2022 01:20 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The spied model had a facelifted Glanza-like fascia, with the highlight being a chrome strip connecting the two LED DRLs, and even a surprising prefix to its name

Toyota will showcase the Hyryder on July 1.

The spied model had a split-LED headlight setup and a huge air dam up front.

It was seen in a red and black colour scheme, suggesting the availability of dual tone paint options.

It also had the ‘Urban Cruiser’ prefix to the Hyryder nameplate.

To get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Will go on sale in the third quarter of 2022, likely to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota will be taking the covers off its new Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV, the Hyryder, on July 1. Now, ahead of the unveiling, the compact SUV has been spied undisguised during a TVC shoot.

What Does The New Spy Shot Reveal?

The leaked image only shows the front fascia of the SUV and the first thing that draws our attention is the facelifted Glanza-like grille with a chrome strip connecting the two LED DRLs. The SUV gets a split-LED headlight setup with the main lights placed in the bumper, flanking a huge air dam.

The spied model was seen in a red shade with a black roof, suggesting that the Toyota SUV will be offered with dual tone paint options. While the SUV was to bear the ‘Hyryder’ nameplate, the spied model had an ‘Urban Cruiser’ prefix.

Powertrain Details Of The Toyota SUV

The Toyota compact SUV will use a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains. We had exclusively brought to you the power figures and transmission and drivetrain options of the SUV recently.

Launch Timeline And Rivals

Toyota’s compact SUV will go on sale in the third quarter of 2022 and is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. The Hyryder will compete with the likes of the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, and its Maruti counterpart.

