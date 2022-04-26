Modified On Apr 26, 2022 03:05 PM By Rohit for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The electric hatchback will be a full import and is expected to be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

It will be the second EV from Hyundai in India.

The IONIQ 5 is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

Internationally, it is available with four powertrain options: a 170PS and 217PS electric motor with RWD and a 233PS and a 305PS motor with AWD.

Features on board will include two 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, and head-up display.

Will rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6 in India.

Hyundai has revealed that it will launch the IONIQ 5 electric vehicle in India in the second half of 2022. It will be the second EV from Hyundai in India following the Kona Electric. The IONIQ 5 will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) expansion plans in India. It has plans to introduce up to six models till 2028.

The IONIQ 5 is based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), same as its Kia sibling, the EV6 (bookings will open on May 26). Hyundai offers the Europe-spec IONIQ 5 with four powertrain options: a 170PS electric motor and a 217PS electric motor, both driving the rear wheels, and a 233PS and a 305PS motor with an all-wheel drivetrain. It comes with two battery pack options (58kWh and 72.6kWh) with 384km and 481km of driving range, respectively.

With a 350kWh DC charger, the IONIQ 5 can be juiced up from 0-80 percent in under 18 minutes. The smaller, more common 50kWh DC charger takes 43.5 minutes to charge the smaller battery pack, while it takes 56.6 minutes to fill up the 72.6kWh battery pack.

It has a distinct retro look with square-shaped LED headlights and taillights. In profile, it sports 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Inside, the electric vehicle is equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for instrumentation and other for infotainment), a sliding centre console, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and head-up display.

The IONIQ 5 will be a completely built-up unit (CBU) import in India and is expected to be priced from around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will lock horns with the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6.