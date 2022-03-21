2022 Hyundai Tucson Spied With Radar Module, Hints At ADAS

Published On Mar 21, 2022 01:43 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

It will be the first Hyundai in India to feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, with other models to follow

The square-shape ADAS radar module is seen on the lower end of the bumper.

To offer features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and blind spot monitoring.

Should feature a panoramic sunroof, digital driver’s display, and 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

To get petrol and diesel engines with an optional AWD.

To go on sale around the second half of this year.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been spied again in India, this time revealing a radar module installed on the lower part of the bumper (at the centre of the air dams). This confirms that the SUV will get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), first for Hyundai India.

Recently, our sources confirmed that Hyundai is planning to offer ADAS in many of its models from this year. The first one up is the Tucson that will get features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Following this, we expect the Alcazar and the facelifted Creta to get ADAS. Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Astor-Gloster duo offer the autonomous safety tech with similar features, and they're priced under Rs 40 lakh.

Apart from ADAS, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats. Passenger safety should be covered by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start/descent control, and, of course, ADAS.

Globally, the SUV gets nine powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, turbo-petrol, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. That said, there's been no official statement yet on the India-spec SUV's engine specs. Nonetheless, we reckon it will be available with an automatic transmission as standard along with an optional AWD.

The new-generation Tucson is expected to retail from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards; current prices range from Rs 22.69 lakh to Rs 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will continue to rival the Jeep Compass, Citroën C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

