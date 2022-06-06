Modified On Jun 06, 2022 03:54 PM By Rohit for Maruti Compact SUV

The images suggest that it will share a lot of features with the facelifted Baleno including its steering wheel and likely the 9-inch touchscreen unit

The spied model had cruise control and a head-up display.

Other expected features include a 360-degree camera and up to six airbags.

Will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine featuring mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti’s new compact SUV has been spied once again, with the latest spy shots showing its interior for the first time. Its Toyota-equivalent version, the Hyryder, will have almost the same dashboard layout as well.

While the test mule was covered in heavy camouflage, the spy images do reveal some stand-out features. These images suggest that the SUV will borrow multiple bits from the facelifted Baleno including the steering wheel, central floating touchscreen unit (likely 9-inches), cruise control, and even a head-up display (suggested by the ‘HUD’ switch below the start/stop button).

Maruti and Toyota are also expected to equip the SUVs with a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, and up to six airbags.

Another distinctive feature revealed by these pictures is the hybrid-specific dial as indicated by the green light that’s lit up in the display. We already know that the two compact SUVs being readied by Toyota and Maruti will get 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and self-charging hybrid powertrain options. This hybrid setup is capable of switching between pure-electric, hybrid and engine-only modes automatically to ensure maximum efficiency, like the new Honda City Hybrid.

Also Read: How Japanese Brands Are Democratising Hybrid Powertrains In India

We expect the Maruti SUV to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It, along with the Toyota counterpart, will compete in a populated space which consists of Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Image Source

Read More on : Creta on road price