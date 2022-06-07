Published On Jun 07, 2022 07:19 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3

The C3 will be offered with the choice of naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines

Citroen premiered the sub-4m C3 in September 2021 and will now launch it in India in July.

It will be a highly localised offering and will likely be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and makes 82PS.

The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 110PS and is mated to a 6-speed manual.

Feature list will include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digitsed gauge cluster.

The newest entrant to India’s hatchback crossover market will be the Citroen C3. It will make its official Indian debut on July 1 and Citroen will officially begin accepting pre-bookings for it. The market launch for the C3 is slated for July 20.

The sub-4 metre C3 premiered in September 2021. Citroen has not been sitting idly since then and has been working on making the India-specific C3 a highly localised, mass market offering. The French carmaker intends to use its facilities in India for export as well, which includes ensuring lowered cost of production and optimising relations with local suppliers.

The C3 has the proportions of a mid-size hatchback with SUV-inspired styling. It does not have any design deviations from the near production C3 that was debuted in 2021, and looks like a smaller version of the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV. Citroen will also offer it with a host of visual accessories and pre-planned styling packages.

Engine details for the C3 have now been officially confirmed. The C3 will be offered with the choice of two 1.2-litre petrol engines: an 82PS naturally-aspirated unit mated to a 5-speed manual, and a 110PS turbocharged engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. It may not get an automatic transmission option at the time of launch.

Engine Puretech 1.2-litre Puretech 1.2-litre turbo Power 82PS 110PS Torque NA 190Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT Claimed F.E. 19.8kmpl 19.4kmpl

The feature set for the Citroen C3 will be revealed in due course but we do know that it will be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It will also get a digitsed instrument cluster.

The Citroen C3 will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 as well as being an alternative to affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It will likely be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ll be driving it soon, so stay tuned for our first driving impressions.