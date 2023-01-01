Published On Jan 01, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

The CNG space will offer a lot more choices with new entrants across segments

CNG models are gaining appeal among private buyers in India as they become more feature-rich and less of a compromised choice. The recent influx of CNG variants for models that never offered the choice will continue into 2023 with models from the likes of Maruti, Tata and Toyota.

Here’s a list of top CNG cars that we know will be arriving in 2023

Maruti Brezza CNG

The boot of Maruti's subcompact SUV, the Brezza, was recently spotted with a CNG kit. It appeared to be at a dealer yard of some nature, leading us to believe that it could be introduced in early 2023. It would become the first Maruti SUV to offer a CNG option.

Brezza's 1.5-litre petrol engine is shared with others that already offer the choice of a CNG kit, such as the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. It is likely to be limited to the five-speed manual transmission only with the same state of tune.

The Brezza is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh. Its CNG trims are expected to cost a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular petrol variants.

Toyota Hyryder CNG

Toyota has already confirmed the arrival of the CNG option with its new Hyryder compact SUV and bookings are already underway. It will be available in mid-spec G and S trims, with the Maruti-sourced, 1.5-litre, petrol mild-hybrid powertrain that is also offered in the XL6 and is still limited to a manual transmission.

The other powertrain option for the Hyryder SUV is the 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid tech that already promises great efficiencies with a claimed fuel economy of nearly 28kmpl.

Toyota’s compact SUV is priced from Rs 10.48 lakh to 18.99 lahks, with mild-hybrid manual variants S and G trims priced at Rs 12.28 lakh and Rs 14.34 lakh. We are expecting that the CNG variants will command a premium of Rs 95,000 over the corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Maruti Grand Vitara CNG

Following in the footsteps of the Hyryder CNG, Maruti may consider introducing CNG variants of the Grand Vitara, as both of these compact SUVs share the same underpinnings. The Grand Vitara uses the same engine options as its Toyota counterpart.

Maruti retails the Grand Vitara in the price range of Rs 10.45 lakh to 19.65 lakh. The CNG variants are expected to cost a premium of Rs 95,000 over the corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Tata Altroz CNG

Tata will be eager to expand its CNG lineup following its strong start in the space in 2022. It already provides the CNG option with its 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine on Tiago and Tigor, producing 73PS and 95 Nm (in CNG mode). The same engine is also offered with the petrol variants of the Altroz, and the premium hatchback could soon get the benefit of the CNG option too. It is also believed to feature the same power figures as well, while also being limited to the five-speed manual transmission.

The Altroz’s other engine options are a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine (110PS and 140Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (making 90PS and 200Nm).

Tata Punch CNG

The Punch micro-SUV is currently the brand’s second best-selling model behind the Nexon. It shares its 1.2-litre petrol engine with the Tiago and Tigor that now offer it with the choice of CNG, making the Punch an eligible candidate for the greener fuel. It is expected to have the same tune for 73PS and 95Nm of torque (in CNG mode) and is likely to come mated to the five-speed manual shifter only.

The Punch CNG may cost a premium of Rs 90,000 over the regular petrol variants of the micro SUV.

Hyundai i20 CNG

Hyundai may also bet on the CNG option for a premium offering, given Maruti and Toyota already introduced CNG options on their premium hatchbacks, Baleno and Glanza. The i20 CNG is expected to use the same engine that also powers the Grand i10 Nios CNG, a 1.2-litre unit producing 68PS and 95Nm (in CNG mode).

Kia Sonet CNG

In April 2022, a test mule of the Sonet CNG was spied on with a separate filler cap and a CNG sticker on the rear windshield. The spied model was a GT Line variant, which means Kia is working on a CNG option for its turbo-petrol engine, a first for the Indian market. While details remain scarce, it would expectedly offer less performance than the regular turbo-petrol variants, a common trait of all CNG cars.

A CNG variant would expand Sonet’s choice of powertrains to six. It would join the manual-only 1.2-litre petrol unit, the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol with a choice of iMT and DCT automatic, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine that gets the choice of a manual and a torque converter automatic.

Kia Sonet’s turbo-petrol variants are priced from Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh. Kia may ask a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variants for the CNG variants of the Sonet.

Kia Carens CNG

We also spotted a test mule of the Kia Carens fitted with the CNG tank in the boot, and a separate filling cap beside the fuel lid, similar to what was seen on the Sonet CNG. Another similarity with the subcompact SUV might be the choice of CNG with the turbo-petrol engine as the spied unit was the top-end variant with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Kia retails the MPV in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. Its CNG variants are expected to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular petrol variants.

While all of the above CNG-equipped models are expected to launch in 2023, we do not have a confirmed timeline for any of them yet. The list contains numerous first-in-segment CNG options, indicating that this option is no longer confined to small cars. With this range of models, the only compromise would be the boot space.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

