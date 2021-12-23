Tata Punch Likely To Go The CNG Route Soon After The Tiago And Tigor

Published On Dec 23, 2021 06:50 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

With Tata set to start offering CNG kits from the factory, here’s why we believe the Punch could also get one soon

Tata is likely to launch the Tiago and Tigor CNG by the end of January 2022.

The Punch, Tiago, and Tigor get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with both MT and AMT options.

Like all CNG models, the Punch’s engine could also see a drop in its output.

Expect the Punch CNG to be pricier by Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 than petrol variants.

In 2022, Tata will foray into offering factory-fitted CNG versions of its models, starting with the Tiago and Tigor. We also believe that a CNG-powered Punch will be launched soon after the former duo goes on sale.

The reason we believe so is because Tata has equipped all the three models mentioned here with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, developing 86PS and 113Nm. While a 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, the hatchback, sedan, and SUV, all get an optional 5-speed AMT. However, it is only the 5-speed MT that’s provided on the CNG variants, which also see a drop in their output.

If the micro SUV does get CNG variants, Tata could price them at a premium of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 over their petrol counterparts. The Tata Punch CNG won’t have any direct rival at its launch.

Currently, there are as many as eight models with a CNG alternative variant. Tata will become the third brand to offer the cleaner fuel alternative after Maruti and Hyundai. The list is sure to grow soon as Maruti and Honda have already been testing some of their models with such a kit. Other factors for CNG to gain more momentum are skyrocketing rates of petrol and diesel and people becoming more aware of the environmental impact of vehicular emissions.

In related news, we have covered the reasons why carmakers haven’t ventured into offering CNG kits on the fully loaded variants of cars. We have also addressed another long-wondered issue of why they don’t provide an automatic gearbox option with a CNG variant .

Read More on : Punch AMT