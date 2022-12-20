Modified On Dec 20, 2022 11:29 AM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

Even though the carmaker has been sparse with details, we already know a lot about them from all the test mules we’ve spied so far

The next edition of Asia’s largest automotive showcase, the Indian Auto Expo, is less than a month away, so carmakers are trying hard to keep their lineups secret before the big reveal. As the country’s top automaker, Maruti Suzuki is sure to showcase some gems as part of its exhibition but the highlights will be three new sport utility vehicles, some of which have already been spied testing. Based on what we know so far, we believe you can see the following Maruti showcases at the Auto Expo 2023:

Five-door Jimny

Perhaps the most highly anticipated Maruti offering since the…well, it’s hard to say really, but it is the five-door version of the current Jimny. The mini off-roader that can conquer most terrains has been a three-door offering since its global debut a few years ago but now has been extended into a five-door avatar to broaden its appeal. It has been spied testing in India too in recent months and is bound to be one of three SUVs slated to make its official global debut at the upcoming Auto Expo. The more practical version of the Jimny is also expected to make its India-release under its name of local fame - the Gypsy.

Baleno-based SUV

When this creation was first spotted, it was quite a surprise for many. Given the success of the Brezza as a subcompact SUV and that of the Baleno as a premium hatchback, one would not expect Maruti to build something to fill the gap between the two, but it has. Test mules of a Baleno-shaped car under heavy camouflage with increased ground clearance have been spied multiple times, but not much has been confirmed about the new model. It is also expected to premiere at the upcoming Expo with the market launch later in the year. Maruti will likely position it as a rival to the likes of the Tata Punch.

New Electric SUV Concept

Predicting the showcase of a new electric SUV concept from a mass-market carmaker at an auto show is a bit like predicting a hot summer for Delhi. However, an electric SUV concept from Maruti is one of significance as it is one of the last homegrown mass-market brands not to have a single electric model in its lineup. We are well aware that the brand’s first affordable EV is due to arrive around 2025, and we got a glimpse of Maruti’s direction with the Futuro-e concept in 2020, but this one will likely be something bigger and more likely to make it to production.

While the three new SUV debutants are bound to be the stars of Maruti’s exhibition, expect many more models to be on display. This could include most of its new launches from 2022, perhaps adorned in accessories, along with some other technological concepts, CNG variants and flex fuel models.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for plenty more updates about the Auto Expo 2023.