Published On Apr 22, 2022 05:20 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

Once launched, the Ertiga will face some serious competition as it’s the only MPV with a CNG option

A test mule of the Carens has been spotted with a CNG kit in the boot and a CNG-filler cap on the side.

The spied model is the top-end variant equipped with the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Could be one of the earliest turbo-CNG options in India.

CNG variants are expected to command around a lakh over the corresponding petrol variants.

This could also mean that the Seltos and Creta would be next in line to get CNG as the three share their powertrains.

A test mule of the Kia Carens has been spotted with a CNG kit, speculating its launch. This comes in after the Sonet was also spotted recently with a CNG sticker. If the spy shots are to be believed, Kia is making advancements in the CNG space.

The spy shot shows a CNG kit (cylinder) installed in the boot and the CNG-filler cap on the side. The registration sticker shows that the spied model is equipped with the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The chrome door handles and the alloys further denote that it is the range-topping variant.

Just like the Sonet, it could be one of the earliest turbo-petrol CNG options in the market. For accommodating 6-7 people, the more powerful turbo engine seems like the right option as the power figures will be lower while running on CNG. For reference, the same engine is also offered with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto), which we’re not expecting to be offered with the CNG variants.

Initially, CNG was offered on the base-spec or mid trims, but now manufacturers are offering it even on the range-topping variants. It does make sense to have top-end CNG variants since there would be many buyers who would want all the features but with the cleaner fuel option.

Since the Carens shares its engines with the Seltos and Creta, we could possibly expect the CNG option on these two models as well. Manufacturers, including Tata and Hyundai, are planning to offer more CNG models in the future. Maruti also plans to extend its CNG range in the coming time.

As for the Kia Carens CNG, it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the only other MPV with an optional CNG. Interestingly, its indirect rival, the Toyota Innova Crysta, was also spotted with a CNG sticker back in 2021.

Source

Read More on : Kia Carens diesel