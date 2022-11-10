Published On Nov 10, 2022 03:45 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The compact SUV currently gets choices of mild- and strong-hybrid petrol powertrains

Toyota has opened bookings for the Hyryder CNG, prices to come soon.

Grand Vitara is a Maruti-badged version of the Toyota SUV and is likely to get a CNG option too.

Same as Toyota, Maruti could offer the CNG kit on its SUV’s Delta and Zeta trims.

Both the Hyryder and Grand Vitara CNG will have the same petrol engine with the manual transmission.

Toyota claims an economy of 26.1km/kg for the Hyryder CNG variant.

Expected to command a premium of around a lakh over the corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Toyota recently announced the imminent arrival of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with the CNG kit (first SUV in India to get it). While prices are pending, the bookings are already underway. Given this development, Maruti is also likely to follow suit with its version of the Hyryder, i.e. the new Grand Vitara.

Details Of The Engine Specifications

The Grand Vitara CNG will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as seen on the recently launched XL6 CNG. In the MPV, this engine makes 88PS and 121.5Nm on the alternative fuel. If the Hyryder CNG’s company-claimed fuel efficiency is anything to go by, expect the Grand Vitara CNG to also return a mileage of up to 26.1km/kg. That’s still short of the strong hybrid’s claimed economy of 27.97kmpl.

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Variants That Could Get It

Based on the variants that the Hyryder CNG will be offered in (second-from-base S and second-to-top G), we can expect Maruti to equip the corresponding trims of the Grand Vitara (i.e. the Delta and Zeta) with the greener fuel alternative.

Features Likely To Be On Offer

Both the Delta and Zeta trims of the Maruti Grand Vitara have certain common features, including LED DRLs and taillights, auto AC with rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The higher CNG variant will also come with more features including a nine-inch touchscreen, six-speaker music system, and six airbags.

Related: 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Expected Price, Launch And Competition

We believe Maruti could introduce the CNG-equipped Grand Vitara soon at a premium of around a lakh over the corresponding petrol-only trims. Its only direct rival will be the Toyota Hyryder CNG, as no other compact SUV is expected to offer the CNG option anytime soon.

Read More on : Maruti Grand Vitara on road price