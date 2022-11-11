Published On Nov 11, 2022 01:46 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The carmaker has already revealed that the CNG kit will be offered in the S and G trims

Toyota India recently launched the Glanza CNG and at the same time declared that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get the alternative fuel option too. The carmaker has opened the order books for the Hyryder with the CNG kit, which will be available in the mid-spec S and G trims.

The CNG option will be offered with the mild-hybrid trims of the Toyota SUV. They get a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 103PS and 137Nm, coupled with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. However, in CNG guise, this powertrain will put out 88PS and 121.5Nm as seen with the XL6 CNG (having the same unit) and only be offered with the manual, offering a claimed mileage of 26.32km/kg.

Given how CNG trims are usually priced at nearly a lakh’s premium over their petrol counterparts, these are our expected prices for the Hyryder CNG:

Variant 1.5-litre Mild-hybrid (Petrol MT) 1.5-litre Mild-hybrid (Petrol+CNG) S Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 13.23 lakh G Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh

Based on the premium commanded by the CNG trims of the Glanza (Rs 95,000), we are expecting it to be the same for the Hyryder’s greener fuel alternative.

The Hyryder will be the only CNG offering in its segment upon its arrival but it will soon face competition from the Maruti Grand Vitara CNG. Other than these two models, no other compact SUV has been confirmed yet to get the optional CNG kit from the factory.

