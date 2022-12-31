Published On Dec 31, 2022 10:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The list also covers Citroen and Skoda's first upcoming electric cars in India.

The year 2022 was a high-volume period for electric cars. With the recent surge in EV usage, automakers plan to expand their lineup of electric vehicles across segments. We've compiled a list of future electric vehicles in India that might be launched in 2023.

Mahindra XUV400EV

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Mahindra has already revealed all of the specifications of its forthcoming electric offering, the XUV400 EV. The official pricing will be announced in January 2023. It has a 39.4kWh battery pack that produces 150PS and 350Nm and has an ARAI-certified range of 456km.

It will rival the Tata Nexon EV Max and EV Prime while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Hyundai Ioniq EV

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Hyundai is all set to launch its second electric offering in India, the Ioniq 5. The crossover has already been unveiled by the Korean marque confirming what specifications will be offered here. The Ioniq 5 shares its underpinnings with the Kia EV6, i.e., both are based on the EV-specific E-GMP platform.

The India-spec Ioniq 5 gets a 72.6kWh battery pack paired with a single (rear-wheel-drive) electric motor which is rated at 217PS and 350Nm. Hyundai’s electric crossover has an ARAI-claimed range of 631km. It will compete against the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

MG Air EV

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

MG will bring its entry-level EV offering to India, the Air EV, which is set to be unveiled on January 5. The Air EV will also be a part of MG’s lineup at the Auto Expo 2023, though the exact launch date is not yet disclosed. Internationally, the Air EV is offered with two battery pack options: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh, with a claimed range of 200km and 300km, respectively. Once launched in India, the MG micro-EV will take on the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Citroen eC3

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Citroen only recently revealed the name of its upcoming electric car in India, which is christened eC3. It will be the compact electric hatchback based on the C3 and is expected to get more features than its ICE counterpart. It might have a 50kWh battery pack with an electric motor capable of producing 136PS and 260Nm for a range of 350km.

The electric hatchback might also get a smaller battery pack with a range of around 300 kilometres. Once launched, it will take on the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV and the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

India’s leading electric car manufacturer, Tata, has confirmed an electric version of the Punch to be its next electric offering. It will sit somewhere between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV Prime. Also, it will be the first Tata EV to be launched on Tata’s ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Though Tata has already shown off the Altroz EV on this platform, it was never put into production.

The Punch EV, like most Tata EVs, could be equipped with two battery pack options, with a range of up to 350km. The manufacturer is expected to showcase it at the 2023 Auto Show. Once launched, it will directly rival the upcoming Citroen eC3.

Hyundai Kona Electric 2023

Expected Price: Rs 23.75 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai has recently unveiled the new generation of Kona SUVs, and its electric iteration may arrive in India in 2023. It is expected to have the same battery pack options with similar performance and range, i.e., a 39.2kWh battery pack coupled with an electric motor producing 136PS and 395Nm of torque, with an ARAI claimed range of 452km.

The Kona Electric on sale in India is two updates behind the global model, having debuted in 2019.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Skoda is planning to bring its first all-electric car to India, in the form of Enyaq iV. The test mule of this EV has been spotted multiple times on Indian roads. It is expected to arrive here as a CBU (complete import) product. It is based on VW groups’ new MEB platform.

Internationally, it is available with a variety of battery packs and motor configurations. Skoda also offers the electric SUV in its most powerful version as an all-wheel-drive vRS model with a 77kWh battery pack, which is rated at 305PS. The same battery pack will likely be available in India, although with a motor offering less performance in favour of an increased range.

Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to be launched in India in the mid of 2023 and will take on the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

These are our top seven predicted electric vehicles for 2023. There are plenty more EVs expected to be offered by luxury brands in 2023 like Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW.