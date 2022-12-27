Modified On Dec 27, 2022 04:53 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Ioniq

We’re unlikely to see the much-awaited, newer versions of the Creta and Verna, but still plenty of cool SUVs can be expected

The Auto Expo 2023 is drawing close and manufacturers have started dropping hints about their lineups for the event. Hyundai has several new models lined up for 2023 and some of them will be seen at the Expo. Here are the models which have been confirmed or are expected to be seen on the big stage:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

While we just saw the India-spec unveil of the Ioniq 5 in December, we’re expecting its prices to be out at the Auto Expo 2023. That’s where the electric crossover will also be on display for the general audience. It’s offered in a single fully loaded variant that gets a 72.6kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 631 kilometres. The Ioniq 5 is a tech-savvy crossover with several quirky and premium features and safety assist technologies.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

We might also see a glimpse of the Ioniq 6, which is based on the Ioniq 5’s e-GMP platform. The electric sedan is a four-door coupe-styled model with styling inspired by aero-optimed trains of the past also known as streamliners. It uses a 77kWh battery pack with up to 515 kilometres of range and the option of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Nexo FCEV

Now this is one SUV and fuel alternative that we’re still waiting for. Hyundai already showcased the Nexo at the previous expo and is bringing it again. It’s a hydrogen powered SUV which uses fuel cells to generate electricity to power the motor. This technology is faster than recharging an EV’s battery while also putting less strain on the power grid. Hyundai had previously homologated the Nexon FCEV and we might also get to know more about its potential India launch at the event.

Other Models Expected

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept

Besides the electrifying lineup of production cars, we’re also expecting Hyundai to display some of its popular global models like the Palisade, i20 N, and the N Vision 74 Concept (a retro-styled hydrogen powered race car).

Advancements In Technologies

Hyundai can also take this stage as a chance to showcase its future technologies. Software-defined vehicles, autonomous taxis, flying cars, and advanced robotics are some of the visions that Hyundai might give us a glimpse of. Not just that but we might also see Hyundai’s other associated technologies such as Spot and Atlas, the Boston Dynamics robots, VEX robotic exoskeleton, and Dal-e AI service robot.

Sadly, we’re unlikely to see the debut of the new Creta and Verna at the Expo 2023. Even more, Hyundais are lined up to launch next year, which will include the facelifted versions of Aura and Grand i10 Nios, and much more.