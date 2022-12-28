Published On Dec 28, 2022 05:53 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The carmaker will also display its new tech features and cleaner alternative fuel options

Although Auto Expo 2023 will feature fewer participants than previous years, it will still be packed with multiple car launches and reveals from various carmakers. Tata will be one of the star marques at the event and so we thought you would be interested in knowing which models you can expect from the Indian carmaker at its stall.

Here’s the list of its models that we expect will debut at the Auto Expo 2023:

Facelifted Harrier and Safari

Tata is expected to unveil the facelifted Harrier and Safari at the expo ahead of their launch later in 2023. While both the SUVs will get some cosmetic revisions over their current iterations, the most significant feature update as per their latest spy shots will be the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Facelifted Tata Harrier

While both the SUVs are likely to get a tweaked grille, the facelifted Harrier could also come with a new air dam and a fresh design for its alloy wheels. Tata is expected to continue offering the two SUVs with the same 2-litre diesel engine as before while offering both six-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

Near-production concepts of Curvv and Avinya

Tata, in early 2022, revealed the all-electric concept SUV called the ‘Curvv,’ which previewed the carmaker’s Gen2 platform for upcoming EVs. The carmaker has already confirmed that the Curvv will be offered in both ICE and EV forms, with the latter expected to come with a claimed range between 400km and 500km. While the Curvv EV will be out in 2024, its ICE counterpart will likely go on sale in 2025.

The Avinya concept, which also made its debut in early 2022, is based on the carmaker’s Gen3 platform for EVs only. The EV’s design is a combination of various car body styles such as a hatchback, an MPV and a crossover. Tata’s top personnel have confirmed that the Avinya will enter production and go on sale by 2025.

Production-ready Harrier EV Concept

Alongside the facelifted Harrier, we are expecting Tata to take the covers off the production-ready version of the SUV’s EV version as well. The Harrier EV is expected to be based on the SUV’s facelifted avatar while featuring EV-specific cosmetic differences including a closed-off grille and possibly blue highlights inside and out. Given that the Curvv EV is expected to have a claimed range of 400-500km, we can assume that the Harrier EV would also have a similar claimed range and more performance.

Punch EV

Tata recently confirmed that it is developing the EV derivative of the Punch micro SUV. The carmaker will likely showcase the Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. It could sit between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime in Tata’s EV lineup and hence, could come with a claimed range of around 300km to 350km.

Surprise Concept

Among all the models that we are expecting from Tata at the upcoming expo, there’s one that we think might be kept as a surprise till the very end like how it did with the Sierra in 2020. Which model do you think the carmaker could put on display as the surprise car? Will it be the Nano EV or an SUV concept or something else altogether?

CNG Models

In 2023, we are expecting Tata to expand its CNG lineup by offering it with the Punch and Altroz too. So it is very much possible that the Indian marque will use the opportunity at the expo to showcase them before revealing their prices sometime later down the year.

That’s all we have when it comes to what cars to expect from Tata at the Auto Expo 2023. Additionally, the carmaker will also showcase some technological developments and alternative fuel options, details of which will be available at the expo too.