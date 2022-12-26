Published On Dec 26, 2022 05:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos 2022

While the facelifted Seltos is the most awaited one, you should look out for many other interesting models too

2022 is about to come to an end, and it’s that time of the year where we look back at the last 12 months and also take a glimpse of what the next 12 months have for us. The Auto Expo is coming back after a three-year hiatus and manufacturers seem to be action-ready for it. From Kia, we are expecting some exciting new debuts, including newer versions of its compact SUV and premium MPV.

So, here’s a peek at the action we’re expecting from Kia at the Auto Expo 2023:

Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia’s best-selling model has been due for an update for some time now. The compact SUV received a facelift in its home town, South Korea, back in June 2022. While it’s set to launch in 2023, we’re unlikely to see its glimpse at the Auto Expo 2023. For reference, it has already been spied testing in India.

The facelifted Seltos will get sharper-looking cosmetic upgrades including a new front and rear profile, new alloys, and connected LED tail lights. The cabin will undergo a makeover with a fresh theme and new interior layout. While it’s already pretty feature-rich, we’re expecting some more equipment on board. The most important update would be seen in the safety technology as the Seltos should be the recipient of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

The facelifted Seltos should continue with its existing petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

New Kia Carnival

The new-gen Kia Carnival is expected to be seen at the Auto Expo, followed by a possible launch in 2023. The MPV now sits on a new platform which makes it bigger, wider, and taller than its predecessor, which is the outgoing model in India.

With fresh exterior styling upgrades the 2023 Carnival looks more premium and also gives a rugged appeal. The entirely new cabin speaks rich and upscale with a lot of more technology inside. The new Carnival should be available in multiple seating configurations, as with the current model.

We’re expecting it to retain the outgoing model’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an automatic transmission.

Kia EV6 GT

While we already have the EV6 on sale, Kia might just bring in its performance-focused version. The Kia EV6 GT gets the same 77.4kWh battery pack but its motor belts out 577PS which is a lot more powerful than the regular model’s 325PS motor (AWD). It can sprint from 0-100kmph in Lamborghini-rivalling 3.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of up to 260 kmph. This performance-focused variant will be sold in limited numbers as a CBU, just like its regular model.

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia could also showcase the EV9 concept for India, possibly at the Auto Expo 2023. It’s a full-size, three-row electric SUV that will go on sale in the near future internationally. The EV9 claims to have a range of around 480 kilometres and supports up to 350kW fast charging, which can juice it up in just 30 minutes.

Special Editions

We’re also expecting some new or special editions of the carmaker’s existing India lineup – Carens, Seltos, and Sonet this year. The editions could also include new variants, such as iMT trims for the Carens.

We could further see some India-centric concepts like a small hatchback or a full-size SUV at the event. Kia might also just showcase some of its popular global models - Sorento, Sportage and Mohave - just to see the customer reaction.