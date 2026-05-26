New Kia Seltos vs Toyota Hyryder: Which Compact SUV Should You Pick For Your Family?

In early 2026, we got the second-generation Kia Seltos, with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). With the generation upgrade, the SUV is not only looking much sharper, but has also gotten more tech-loaded than ever before. It takes on a number of rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. While we already presented to you how it compares with the Maruti SUV, in this story, let’s check out how the new Seltos stacks up against its Toyota counterpart:

Price

Price Range 2026 Kia Seltos Toyota Hyryder Ex-showroom pan-India Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

Both the compact SUVs here are priced almost neck and neck, with the exact same starting price.

However, it’s the Toyota Hyryder that has a higher price when their respective top-end variants are considered, merely due to the dual-tone paint option with the former.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Kia Seltos Toyota Hyryder Difference Length 4,460 mm 4,365 mm + 95 mm Width 1,830 mm 1,795 mm + 35 mm Height 1,635 mm (with 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails) 1,645 mm (- 10 mm) Wheelbase 2,690 mm 2,600 mm + 90 mm Boot Space 447 litres 373 litres (for non-hybrid version) + 74 litres

The new Kia Seltos is bigger than the Toyota SUV in almost all dimensions, except for the height. Even with 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails, the Seltos is shorter by a margin of 10 mm.

That said, its biggest advantage is the length and longer wheelbase (95 mm and 90 mm, respectively), which ideally should make it a little roomier inside the Kia SUV.

Another benefit of getting the Seltos over the Hyryder is its additional 74 litres of boot space that could make a difference when carrying your weekend’s worth of luggage.

Colour Options

2026 Kia Seltos Toyota Hyryder Morning Haze Speedy Blue* Magma Red* Sportin Red* Glacier White Pearl* Cafe White* Frost Blue Cave Black Pewter Olive Midnight Black Ivory Silver Gloss Enticing Silver* Gravity Gray Gaming Gray Imperial Blue — Aurora Black Pearl — Xclusive Matte Graphite —

The 2026 Kia Seltos comes in a total of 10 exterior colour choices, offering you three more options to pick from compared to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Kia also offers its compact SUV in an Xclusive Matte Graphite shade, although only with the X-Line trim.

While the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers less monotone colour options, it does come in three dual-tone shades to choose from instead of just the two that can be had with the new Kia Seltos.

Features

Feature 2026 Kia Seltos Toyota Hyryder All-LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ✅ ❌ Alloy wheels 18-inch dual-tone 17-inch machine-finished ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Flush-fitting door handles ✅ ❌ Roof rails ✅ ✅ Brake calipers ✅ (neon finished in GT Line) ❌ Connected LED tail lights ✅ ❌ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Dual-tone cabin ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ (64 colours) ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ (dual-zone with 5-inch display for climate controls) ✅ Power-adjustable driver seat ✅ (10-way with lumbar adjustment and memory function for driver seat) ✅(8-way power-adjustbale driver seat) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ❌ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Auto-reverse ORVMs ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Digital driver’s display ✅ (12.3-inches) ✅ (7-inches) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (12.3-inches) ✅ (9-inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Bose audio system 6-speaker sound system 6 airbags (as standard) ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front, side and rear Rear 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill-descent control ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ ❌

While both cover more than just the basic set of creature comforts, it’s the Kia SUV that has the slight edge, obviously given that it’s the newer of the two.

Common features on board the two compact SUVs include all-LED lighting, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, six airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

That said, the Seltos has some unique amenities in the form of larger dual-zone climate control, larger displays inside the cabin, a 64-colour ambient lighting setup, side parking sensors, a memory function for the driver seat, and even Level-2 ADAS.

The only exclusive features in the Hyryder are a heads-up display and a PM2.5 air filter.

Thankfully, both come with almost the same set of standard safety features, which include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESC, and rear parking sensors.

We have already covered seven features that the new Kia Seltos offers over the Hyryder and its Maruti Suzuki equivalent – the Grand Vitara.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Kia Seltos Toyota Hyryder Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre N/A Petrol with Strong-hybrid Tech 1.5-litre N/A Petrol with CNG kit Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD FWD, AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal), DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission, e-CVT - electronically-controlled CVT

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

While both the offerings come with a buffer of engine and gearbox choices, both have their differences.

The Seltos comes in both petrol and diesel guises, whereas the Toyota SUV can be had with an optional strong-hybrid setup as well.

Toyota also provides the option of a CNG kit with the Hyryder, thereby increasing its engine and gearbox choices even further.

To give the buyers more options, Toyota also sells the Hyryder in an AWD setup, although only with the N/A engine and AT combo.

However, when you strictly consider the output figures of the two SUVs here, it’s the Kia Seltos that wins by a big margin.

However, it’s when you look beyond the power and torque figures that the strong-hybrid powertrain makes more sense as it offers adequate performance for both city and highway usage. It consistently delivers a real-world fuel efficiency of more than 20 kmpl. Even the diesel engine of the Kia Seltos won’t be able to achieve such an economical running cost.

CarDekho Says…

When it comes down to selecting one from the 2026 Kia Seltos and Toyota Hyryder, the answer is pretty simple. The new Seltos is bigger, more feature packed, has better safety technology and more fuel options to choose from. Given the advantages of a larger footprint, more tech inside the cabin, a plethora of powertrain choices (including a diesel unit), it’s the Kia Seltos that should be your go-to choice.

However, if you are someone who prefers ease of maintenance and lower service costs, a decently-equipped features set, and comparatively more conventional looks – all while being lighter on the pocket – the Toyota Hyryder makes more sense. Given the uncertainty around the longevity of diesel powertrains, the strong-hybrid setup of the Toyota SUV stands a brighter chance of going the extra mile on your car ownership journey.

Here are some more strong-hybrid powertrain options that you can check out in the segment: