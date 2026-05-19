2026 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Is The Better Family SUV?

The Kia Seltos has always been a compact SUV that’s known to offer a premium experience, and in its latest form, it is firmly one of the benchmarks in the heavily contested compact SUV segment. But despite its long list of features, powerful engines, and sheer size, the Maruti Grand Vitara might just be an alternative that’s better suited to your needs. Why do we say that? Let’s find out by taking a detailed look at their respective specifications:

Price

Model 2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Price Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

Both the cars are evenly priced on both sides of the spectrum.

The entry-level variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara undercuts the Kia Seltos by Rs 22,000.

In their top-spec versions, the Grand Vitara is once again dearer, but this time by Rs 27,000.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4460 mm 4345 mm +115 mm Width 1830 mm 1795 mm +35 mm Height 1635 mm 1645 mm -10 mm Wheelbase 2690 mm 2600 mm +90 mm Boot Space 447 litres 373 litres* +74 litres

*NA Petrol engine

The Seltos is the longest car in the segment and that extra length clearly shows in comparison the Maruti Grand Vitara with a difference of 115 mm.

In fact, the Korean SUV is not just longer, but also wider by 35 mm.

The only parameter where the Grand VItara gets the better of the Kia Seltos is in its height where it is 10 mm taller.

In terms of cargo space, you’ll be able to accommodate more suitcases in the Kia Seltos with a massive 447-litres boot (measured up to the roof). The Grand Vitara only has a 373-litre boot space in the mild-hybrid version, which further reduces to 265-litres in the strong-hybrid version.

Despite the slightly shorter height, the Kia Seltos commands a better road presence than the Maruti Grand Vitara, and its unique lighting setup at the front further helps it stand out on the road.

Colour options

2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Morning Haze Arctic White* Magma Red* Grandeur Grey Frost Blue Splendid Silver* Ivory Silver Gloss Opulent Red* Pewter Olive Chestnut Brown Imperial Blue Midnight Black Gravity Gray Nexa Blue Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl* - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

*Also offered with optional dual-tone scheme with black roof

The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a total of 10 exterior colour options, offering you three more options to choose from compared to the Maruti Grand Vitara.

The Kia also gets a Xclusive Matte Graphite shade, albeit in a single X-line variant, but the treatment stands out from the usual exterior shades available in the entire segment.

While the Maruti Grand Vitara might get less monotone colour options, it does offer three-dual tone shades to choose from instead of just two the Seltos offers.

Features

Feature 2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Front Foglamps ✅ ❌ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Connected LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch 17-inch Powered seats ✅ (10-way with lumbar adjustment and memory for driver) ✅(8-way driver) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital display 7-inch TFT display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker BOSE audio system 6-speaker Clarion branded Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Single-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear sun shade ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes 3 (Eco/Normal/Sport) 3 (Eco/Normal/Sport) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front and Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (level-2) ❌

The Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara are very even when it comes to the features list, but the Seltos inches ahead with its better convenience and safety equipment.

The Kia Seltos packs a better tech package with bigger screens, more modern user interfaces and more speakers in its sound package. But, it misses out on a head-up display which is available in the Maruti Grand Vitara.

While both cars offer powered adjustment for the driver seat, the Kia Seltos offers a better range with its 10-way powered seat which also adjusts the lumbar support. The Kia also has memory settings for the driver seat that save a pre-set driving position.

Visually, the Kia Seltos gets bigger 18-inch wheels and also offers front LED fog lights.

On the safety front, the Seltos additionally offers front parking sensors and a Level-2 autonomous driving assistance systems (ADAS) suite which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

If you want a Maruti vehicle with ADAS features, make sure you check out the Maruti Victoris.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol + CNG 1.5-litre NA petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid Cylinders 4 4 4 4 4 3 Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 103 PS/88 PS (CNG) 103 PS 116PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 121.5 Nm/139 Nm (CNG) 139 Nm 141Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT^ 6-speed iMT** / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^^ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT^^ e-CVT^ Drivetrain Front-wheel Front-wheel Front-wheel Front-wheel Front-wheel/All-wheel drive (AT only) Front-wheel

*Dual clutch automatic transmission, ^Continuously variable transmission, ^^Torque converter automatic transmission, **Clutchless manual transmission

Both cars offer a variety of powertrain options to choose from which pander to different needs and use cases, but while the Grand Vitara is a petrol-only offering, the Kia Seltos offers both petrol and diesel engine options.

An option of a CNG powertrain is only available in the Maruti Grand Vitara.

The NA petrol engine of the Kia Seltos is comparable to the NA petrol mild-hybrid powertrain of the Maruti Grand Vitara. Both are available with manual and automatic transmission options.

While the strong-hybrid powertrain of the Grand Vitara has better output figures than the NA petrol engine, it is no match for the Kia’s turbo-petrol engine which is one of the most powerful units in the entire segment. The same powertrains are available in the Hyundai Creta, and you can compare its other specifications with the Kia Seltos here.

However, if you look beyond power and torque figures, the strong-hybrid powertrain offers adequate performance for both city and highway usage, while consistently delivering a real-world fuel efficiency of more than 20kmpl. Even the diesel engine of the Kia Seltos won’t be able to achieve that frugal running cost.

Additionally, the Maruti Grand VItara also offers an optional all-wheel drive (AWD) setup with its Petrol AT powertrain, which is perfect for someone who needs that additional traction and off-road capability to tackle tricky icy regions or the muddy path that leads to a remote farmhouse.

Buyer Advice: The NA petrol of the Kia Seltos and the Maruti Grand Vitara are ideal for city commutes with an occasional relaxed highway usage. Pick the diesel Seltos if you have really high running and want a good balance of performance and efficiency, but if you want the lowest running cost possible, then there’s no beating the Grand Vitara’s extremely efficient strong-hybrid powertrain. If you don’t care about your fuel bills and want a fun and torquey petrol engine, then pick the turbo-petrol Seltos.

CarDekho Says..

Picking between the 2026 Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara is actually pretty simple. The Kia Seltos is bigger, more feature loaded, has better safety technology and more fuel options to choose from, including a fun turbo-petrol engine. If you’re a tech savvy person who wants the latest tech, the best performance and the biggest size, pick the Kia Seltos. Even with the easy-going NA petrol engine, you still get a bigger car. Kia has genuinely transformed the Seltos with this new update, and you can read about how big of an evolution it really is here.

On the other hand, the Maruti Grand Vitara might not be a headline maker, but it is all about balance. It offers you a sweet spot between space, comfort, features, safety and performance – things that won’t have you smitten, but won’t let you or your family have a complaint about either. If there’s one parameter where the Kia Seltos stands no chance against the Grand Vitara, it is the fuel efficiency that you get with the strong-hybrid powertrain. If you drive a lot and want the maximum fuel efficiency possible, but are understandably skeptical about diesel due to regulatory restrictions, then the strong-hybrid powertrain is a fantastic choice, and you get a really well rounded package with it in the Grand Vitara.

Here are some more strong-hybrid powertrain options that you can check out in the segment:

Maruti Victoris: It gets the same powertrains as the Grand Vitara, but with more contemporary styling and modern features, including ADAS. Read this story for a comparison between the Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos.

Toyota Hyryder: A rebadged Maruti Grand Vitara that offers you all the similar traits, but with the brand recall and stress-free service experience associated with the Toyota logo.

Tata Sierra: Save for its size, the Sierra is also one of the benchmarks in the segment when it comes to in-cabin space, features, safety equipment and powertrain options. You can check out how the Sierra compares to the Kia Seltos here.

Renault Duster: The Duster is back and it offers one of the best ride and handling balances in the entire segment. Seating is adequate for four and its features, tech and safety package is comparable to the segment’s best.

Volkswagen Taigun: The Volkswagen Taigun is a great driver’s car that also manages to do family duties fairly well. It has the typical German build quality and road manners, tuned for our harsh Indian conditions. However, don’t expect it to wow you with features or comfort conveniences.

Skoda Kushaq: The Taigun’s brother from Czech Republic is another great enthusiast turned family man’s car. It offers great turbo-petrol engine options, poised ride and handling, and a segment-first feature for the second row passengers that’s lifted straight from a luxury car.

Honda Elevate: The Elevate is a safe and sensible option in a segment that wants your attention as soon as you read the brochure. It isn’t the most feature loaded or the most advanced when it comes to tech, but covers all the basics of a family car that some of its rivals sometimes miss out on.

Tata Curvv: The Curvv is all about its design, and if you want to stand out from a crowd of tall and butch SUVs, the Curvv’s SUV-coupe body style will serve you well. It comes with a side of strong convenience and safety package too, along with both petrol and diesel engine options.